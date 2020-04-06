GoldFusion EA Scalper

GoldFusion Pro – Multi-Strategy Automated Trading EA

GoldFusion Pro is an algorithmic trading system that combines multiple strategies with a dual risk management framework. It is designed for automated trading on various Forex pairs and timeframes.

CORE FEATURES

• Dual Trading Modes – single trade and multi-trade scaling system  

• Flexible Take Profit / Stop Loss – dynamic ATR-based or fixed-point configuration  

• Comprehensive Risk Management – daily loss limits, position sizing control, and trade limits  

• Multi-Filter Entry System – trend, momentum, and volatility confirmation  

• Built-in Money Management – breakeven function, trailing stop, and volatility adjustment

TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

• Uses indicators such as MACD, EMA, ATR, RSI, and ADX  

• Adaptive logic for different market conditions  

• Integrated protection against spread widening and excessive drawdown  

• On-chart dashboard for real-time trade and performance overview

RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

• Configurable daily loss and trade limits  

• Margin and volatility filters  

• Automatic trade protection functions


GoldFusion Pro is suitable for traders looking for an automated and flexible approach to algorithmic trading with built-in capital protection tools.


