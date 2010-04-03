Fusion Trend
Fusion Trend – Multi-Signal Indicator
Overview:
Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced indicator that identifies market trends and generates reliable buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for clear, actionable insights on any timeframe.
Features:
-
Alpha & Offset Lines: Visualize the main trend and its offset.
-
Buy & Sell Signals: Automatic arrows appear when reversals are detected.
-
Adaptive ATR Filter: Adjusts trend sensitivity based on market volatility.
-
RSI or MFI Strength: Choose your preferred trend strength indicator.
-
Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol: Works on all timeframes and assets.
-
Clean Chart Display: Easy to interpret even on busy charts.
Inputs:
-
Length: Periods for ATR, RSI, and MFI calculations.
-
ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity adjustment.
-
Applied Price: Price type (Open, High, Low, Close, etc.).
-
Use Volume Data: Enable MFI instead of RSI.
-
Show Signals: Turn arrows on/off.
Benefits:
-
Detects trend reversals quickly.
-
Reduces market noise by combining multiple indicators.
-
Suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike.
Recommended Use:
Perfect for trend trading, scalping, or intraday strategies on Forex, indices, and commodities. Best combined with support/resistance levels and liquidity zones.