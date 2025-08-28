Flashscalp EA

5

 Flashscalp EA :

 Flashscalp EA, a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, consistency, and robust risk management. This EA has been developed after extensive research, backtesting, and optimization to deliver a smart, adaptable, and reliable trading solution across multiple market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Entry Logic: Uses a combination of technical filters and confluence signals to identify high-probability trades with accuracy.

  • Risk Management System: Includes dynamic stop-loss, take-profit, and breakeven adjustment to secure profits and minimize risks.

  • Scalping & Swing Trading Adaptability: Can be used effectively on lower timeframes for scalping or higher timeframes for more strategic trades.

  • Money Management Options: Customizable lot sizing, risk per trade, and capital protection settings, allowing the EA to adapt to any account size.

  • Recovery & Safety Filters: Equipped with smart order management, spread filters, and news protection to reduce exposure during high volatility.

  • Backtested & Forward Tested: Proven performance in different market scenarios, including trending, ranging, and volatile environments.

Why Choose Flashscalp EA ?
This EA was not built to chase unrealistic gains but to provide traders with a professional-grade tool that focuses on consistency, discipline, and long-term account growth. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, [Bot Name] can enhance your trading results with its fully automated and customizable system.

Important Note:
No EA can guarantee profits or eliminate risks. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before switching to live trading.


İncelemeler 4
Lakmal1985
65
Lakmal1985 2025.09.25 03:20 
 

Awesome..Perfect EA Bot.Thanks for the Mr.Ahmad,this is EA Bot best proformance..i recomend change with your trading life with FlashScalp EA.“Thank you very much for your excellent service. I appreciate your support and quick response.”

FUTURES-ALGO
91
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.23 12:15 
 

WIch TF is better

patrickdrew
2581
patrickdrew 2025.09.01 15:49 
 

UPDATE:

Cut down to 5 pairs to try to control DD.

Still very well built EA - but need to be wary of DD.

--------------------------------------------------------

Very good scalper that opens MANY trades on many pairs by default.

Note it builds GRIDS of trades.

In 24 hours made $200 profit with floating DD of -700!?

I am using 0.01 and all default pairs.

I assume DD will go up a lot.... but profits seem to be ding very well.

I will update with more data...

Önerilen ürünler
WOW Dash Lucky Bunny
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า M5 timeframe with zigzag upward and downward Strategies Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M5 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds  - 60 seconds is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto cur
ThisDailyBreakout
Gerhard Pieter Ernst Coetzee
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThisDailyBreakout is based on various breakout strategies used on the GBPUSD Pair, although the settings can be customized to accommodate other pairs as well. A moving average and higher breakout levels can also be used to filter out potential bad trades. Use of Moving Average: If price is below the moving average, only sell trades will be place. If price is above the moving average, only buy trades will be placed. Use of Higher Breakout levels: A trade will only be placed if price is inside the
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
AngelEA
Elayari Abderraouf
Uzman Danışmanlar
AngelEA is a trading advisor based on its own trend indicator. Here are some of the main advantages of this advisor: uses a unique trend indicator, which can allow you to more accurately determine the direction of price movement in the market. Trading in the direction of the trend can be more profitable since the EA is focused on capturing opportunities in accordance with the main market movement. The advisor carries out trading automatically, which allows you to avoid emotional decisions and en
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
G Dragon EA
Igor Kotlyarov
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is optimized for the most conservative trading! Aggressive settings Attention!!!!! The EA is configured and does not require optimization, testing and trading strictly on XAUUSD. For a more aggressive trading method after the purchase, please contact your personal messages to get the settings! Advisor monitoring HOW TO CHECK: Select timeframe M5. Set your initial deposit at 1000. Use the every tick method Problems with the test?   Write me To open (close, reverse) positions, the MA,
FREE
VictoryFx
Tessiga Maxime Soro
Uzman Danışmanlar
VICTORY-FX 5 copy of 20 left at this price Next 10 copies $499, then $1299. THE VICTORY-FX  is a fully automatic Scalping Expert Advisor based on the banks servers data and  the market price action manipulation. 95% of investors often blame market manipulation as the primary reason for their lack of success, which is RIGHT. The main market players are the largest banks in the world, and they form the exclusive club in which most trading activities take place. This club is known as the   interb
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available Worldwide
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Alligator Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trade X is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as BuyJawsperiod1, BuyJawsshift1, BuyTeethsperiod1, BuyTeethsshift1,   BuyLipssperiod1, BuyLipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyJawsperiod2, BuyJawsshift2, BuyTeethsperiod2, BuyTeethsshift2,   BuyLipssperiod2, BuyLipssshift2, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyJawsperiod3, BuyJawsshift3, BuyTeethsperiod3, BuyTeethsshift3,   BuyLipssperiod3, BuyLipssshift3, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellJawsperiod1, Sell
Monvic Hunter EA
Mitchel Moluno
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Monvic Hunter EA uses an Advanced AI Martingale Strategy, by Means of a Simple strategy to Trade on Market. It is designed with Full functionality to Trading on Extremely volatile Market, it trades with on fundamentals.  EA Features : A High-Frequency Trading EA : EA will open more trades. If you want a lower number of trades, use Higher timeframes or limit the number of trades on EA inputs. All orders will be placed by Stop Loss. EA Based on Smart Entry Point finding It come with pre-buil
Engulfing Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfing Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Engulfing Pattern EA is an automated trading system that identifies and trades bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns. It includes built-in risk management features and dynamic stop-loss/take-profit calculations based on ATR (Average True Range). 2. Unique Features    Detects bullish and bearish engulfing patterns for trade entry. Confirms engulfing patterns based on candlestick formations. RSI Filter for Trade Confirmation (Optional): Uses Relativ
Ultima Scalper Edition
Victor David Whyte
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultima (scalper edition) is a simple scalping trading robot that works on the principle of MA crossovers. All settings are of course customizable but the default settings ensures a 10pip stop loss on each trade and maintains a trailing of 10pip. Please reach out to me after purchase to get full user guide and other parameter set for high, medium and low risk trading. Although, the default settings are enough to see results :) My recommendations: Default settings assumes the robot will be used o
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Assessment
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert of a new type   Assessment  was created - it works using sharp tick movements. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contribu
Evaluator
Kingsley Chukwuebuka Nwanesi
Göstergeler
evaluator consistently checks for price targets in spreads. it can operate in any timeframe. if you have purchased the product please contact me personally for help to further understand the system and get update on upcomings. creates a single chart in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currencies and period are totally edittable.
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
Jarek Paciorek
4 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
X3 Trade
Mahmoud Bin Maryam
Uzman Danışmanlar
X3 Trade  is an easy-to-use Expert Advisor that operates automatically on all currency pairs. Simply select the trade size and the time frame. This EA employs complex algorithms along with market indicators and historical price movements to avoid opening random trades.  X3 Trade is known for its fast response and flexibility in trading. It has been developed to handle market fluctuations, enabling you to open trades at the right time and close them at the optimal price.   This Expert Advisor h
Ea double strateg
Dmitriy Konogorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is suitable for trading on any currency pair, and preferably a timeframe less than 30 minutes. The expert himself uses universal indicator strategies. Many settings can be configured, there is a working panel. There is a panel on the chart for visualization. He displays his solution on a graph on the panel. The volume is calculated for profit. In the tester it works fine by default in the settings. It is already configured by default. Trades according to the indicator strategy. You
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Goodness
Roland Aimua Akenuwa
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoodNess EA for MT4 – Smart Scalping. Strong Trends.  GoodNess EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed for traders who demand precision, stability, and consistent returns . It expertly combines fast-paced scalping with trend-following strategies , making it a versatile tool for both sideways and trending markets. Whether you're trading during quiet sessions or high-impact news releases, GoodNess adapts and performs with exceptional reliability. Core Strategy Trend
Price Hunter EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Uzman Danışmanlar
PriceHunter EA uses a multi-layered algorithm that blends price action patterns with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The system is designed to filter out low-quality setups and focus only on trades that align with short-term and medium-term trend dynamics. Key features of the trading logic: Trend Detection: Identifies market direction using dynamic EMA-based filters. Momentum Confirmation: Confirms entries with oscillators and volume flow to avoid false s
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Expert trend one point
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
Shuttle Runner
Sergey Ermolov
3.95 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
La strategia swing è la base del consulente Shuttle Runner . La strategia è stata descritta nel lontano 2009 ed è stata attivamente utilizzata dai trader nel mercato Forex. Shuttle runner è una versione migliorata e migliorata di questa strategia. Telegram sohbeti: @it_trader_chat Yeni Uzman Danışman Prop Master   - bunu ticaret terminalinizde test edin https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/115375 L'essenza principale della strategia è la seguente: Il trading di questo consulente  è solo nelle
FREE
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
IndiceFire, MT4 platformu ve S&P500, US30 endeks çifti gibi Endeks Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerektiğinden bilgisayarınızda veya bir VPS üzerinde çalıştırabilirsiniz. Robot, piyasayı günde 24 saat analiz eder, İşlemlerini H4 Zaman Çerçevesinde S&P500'de açar. Bunun sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. Güncellemeler ve optimizasyonlar
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
IndiceLion, MT4 platformu ve S&P500, US30 endeks çifti gibi Endeks Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerektiğinden bilgisayarınızda veya bir VPS üzerinde çalıştırabilirsiniz. Robot, piyasayı günde 24 saat analiz eder, İşlemlerini H1 Zaman Çerçevesinde S&P500'de açar. Bunun sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. Güncellemeler ve optimizasyonlar
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
4 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1052)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.43 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldFusion EA Scalper
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldFusion EA – Precision Scalping for XAUUSD GoldFusion EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines trend-following logic with precision money management using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. It includes an intelligent trailing stop and breakeven system to secure profits and limit drawdowns. Key Features: Optimized for XAUUSD on M15 Fixed lot size for consistent risk control Uses ATR for dynamic
LinearRegressionChannel
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Göstergeler
Linear Regression Channel – Indicator The Linear Regression Channel is a custom MT5 indicator that automatically draws a regression line through price over a specified number of bars, along with dynamic support and resistance boundaries. Central Line (BlueViolet): Represents the linear regression line (best fit line) of the selected price type (Close or High/Low). Upper Line (Lime): Represents the regression-based resistance level, dynamically adjusted according to the highest deviation fro
FREE
Fusion Trend
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Göstergeler
Fusion Trend  – Multi-Signal Indicator Overview: Fusion Trend (Alpha Trend) is an advanced indicator that identifies market trends and generates reliable buy and sell signals. It combines ATR, RSI, MFI, and trend-following logic for clear, actionable insights on any timeframe. Features: Alpha & Offset Lines: Visualize the main trend and its offset. Buy & Sell Signals: Automatic arrows appear when reversals are detected. Adaptive ATR Filter: Adjusts trend sensitivity based on market volatility.
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Göstergeler
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Line Master
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Göstergeler
Line Master – Trend Lines & Direction Arrows Line Master is a professional trend indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify market direction by combining fast and slow trend lines and generating arrows at trend change points. Features: Slow Trend Line: Represents the overall market trend. Fast Trend Line: Responds quickly to short-term price changes. Color-Coded Lines: Uptrend: DodgerBlue Downtrend: Crimson Trend Arrows: Signals appear when the trend changes. Adjustable Inputs: Fast l
FREE
Dynamic Range Pro
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Göstergeler
Dynamic Range Pro A simple yet powerful tool to detect the key market zones . Main Features : Dynamic channel based on the highest highs and lowest lows of a given period. Midline to track price equilibrium. Works on all assets: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto. Practical Uses : Spot breakouts when price leaves the channel. Identify dynamic support and resistance levels . Define optimal entry/exit zones . Filter signals for scalping, day trading, or swing trading. Configurab
FREE
Price Hunter EA
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Uzman Danışmanlar
PriceHunter EA uses a multi-layered algorithm that blends price action patterns with adaptive moving averages, volatility filters, and momentum confirmation. The system is designed to filter out low-quality setups and focus only on trades that align with short-term and medium-term trend dynamics. Key features of the trading logic: Trend Detection: Identifies market direction using dynamic EMA-based filters. Momentum Confirmation: Confirms entries with oscillators and volume flow to avoid false s
SmartTrend Matrix
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartTrend Matrix is a fully automated grid trading system designed to trade in harmony with market trends. It automatically detects whether the market is bullish or bearish and opens only Buy positions in an uptrend and only Sell positions in a downtrend. Key Features: Smart trend filter to avoid counter-trend trades. Flexible grid system with Buy/Sell Limit & Stop orders. Two profit management modes: Individual Take Profit or Basket Take Profit . Fully customizable parameters (lot size, gri
Filtrele:
Lakmal1985
65
Lakmal1985 2025.09.25 03:20 
 

Awesome..Perfect EA Bot.Thanks for the Mr.Ahmad,this is EA Bot best proformance..i recomend change with your trading life with FlashScalp EA.“Thank you very much for your excellent service. I appreciate your support and quick response.”

FUTURES-ALGO
91
FUTURES-ALGO 2025.09.23 12:15 
 

WIch TF is better

patrickdrew
2581
patrickdrew 2025.09.01 15:49 
 

UPDATE:

Cut down to 5 pairs to try to control DD.

Still very well built EA - but need to be wary of DD.

--------------------------------------------------------

Very good scalper that opens MANY trades on many pairs by default.

Note it builds GRIDS of trades.

In 24 hours made $200 profit with floating DD of -700!?

I am using 0.01 and all default pairs.

I assume DD will go up a lot.... but profits seem to be ding very well.

I will update with more data...

Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
1122
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai 2025.09.01 19:56
Thanks for the feedback! Yes, it trades a lot by design. keep an eye on DD, and feel free to adjust risk settings.
Konstantin Grihin
178
Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.29 19:04 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
1122
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai 2025.08.29 19:18
Thank you for your feedback, glad to hear the results were fantastic
İncelemeye yanıt