GoldFusion EA Scalper
- Experts
- Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 8 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
GoldFusion EA – Precision Scalping for XAUUSD
GoldFusion EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines trend-following logic with precision money management using ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. It includes an intelligent trailing stop and breakeven system to secure profits and limit drawdowns.
🔹 Key Features:
-
Optimized for XAUUSD on M15
-
Fixed lot size for consistent risk control
-
Uses ATR for dynamic SL and TP calculation
-
Built-in Trailing Stop and Breakeven Logic
-
1 trade at a time – no grid, no martingale
-
High-speed execution logic for volatile moves
-
Clean and minimal code structure for stability
🔸 Trading Logic:
-
Enters positions only when the market shows a strong trend
-
Filters false signals using price action conditions
-
SL and TP automatically adapt to market volatility via ATR
-
Break-even activates when price moves in your favor
-
Optional trailing stop to ride trends further
This EA is ideal for traders seeking a robust and automated scalping solution for gold with strict risk management and no overtrading.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test the EA thoroughly in demo and optimize it for your broker conditions.
Important: After completing your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation guide and setup instructions.