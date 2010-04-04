Connect OKX Futures MT5 Service

Connect OKX Futures Expert MetaTrader 5

The Connect OKX Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a non-trading tool that serves as a bridge between the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform and the OKX exchange's trading servers. This expert uses the OKX API to fetch accurate, real-time futures market data and displays it as price charts within the MT5 platform.



Table of Specifications for the OKX Futures to MetaTrader 5 Connection Service

Category Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type - Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style - Trading Market Cryptocurrencies





Overview of the OKX Futures to MT5 Connection Expert

This connection service retrieves live market data from OKX servers via the HTTP protocol. The connection is enabled using the WebRequest function available in MT5.To allow communication, users must manually add the domain https://www.okx.com to the MT5 settings and permit WebRequest access.





Steps to Enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 5

Follow these steps to activate WebRequest in MetaTrader 5:

Launch MetaTrader 5 – Open your MT5 trading platform. Open the Settings Window – From the top menu, click “Tools” and select “Options” or press Ctrl + O. Go to the Expert Advisors Tab – In the Options window, navigate to the “Expert Advisors” tab. Enable WebRequest – Check the box labeled “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add Server URL – Enter https://www.okx.com into the designated field and click Confirm.

Once configured, the expert will use the WebRequest function to exchange real-time data and candlestick information with OKX.





Adding OKX Futures Symbols to MetaTrader 5

To analyze OKX futures cryptocurrency markets in MT5, symbols must be added manually. Here’s how:

Open Market Watch – Click “View” on the top menu and select “Market Watch”, or press Ctrl + M. Enable All Symbols – Right-click in the Market Watch window and choose “Symbols”. OKX Futures Symbols – In the Symbols window, the symbols registered by the expert usually carry a prefix like “OKX.F”. Activate the Desired Symbol – Click on the desired symbol and select “Show”. Open the Price Chart – Go back to the Market Watch panel, right-click on the selected symbol, and choose “Chart Window”.

Once the expert is running, real-time futures data from OKX will be shown on MT5 charts.





Settings for the OKX Futures to MT5 Connection Expert

Candle count to download (min=100, max=300): Determines the number of historical candles to retrieve from OKX.

One Symbol, Different Charts, Equal Candle Count: Ensures multiple charts of the same symbol display the same number of candles.





Conclusion

The Connect OKX Futures to MT5 Expert Advisor is a specialized data communication tool that links the MetaTrader 5 platform with the OKX Futures market. Using the official OKX API, it delivers real-time cryptocurrency market data directly to MT5, enabling traders to access up-to-date and accurate charting without placing trades.