Advisor Manager

Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization.

The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same.

This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our server, via the Internet.

The application can be used if you do not want or cannot optimize our advisors yourself.

Terminal setup

Before launching the application, you need to perform a simple terminal setup, specifying the following URL addresses in the "Advisors" section (remove spaces in the addresses):

  • https:// emilon.ru
  • https:// my.roboforex.com
  • http:// ec.forexprostools.com
  • https:// api.telegram.org
  • http:// client-api.instaforex.org
  • https:// api.vk.com
Attention! In URL addresses it is mandatory remove spaces . Spaces are added so that the addresses on the site are not read as links to third-party resources.

    Parameters

    • EA_Name - here you select the advisor by which the files will be loaded:
      1. Atmos;
      2. Banker;
      3. Bunny;
      4. Modern;
      5. Night;
      6. Hyper;
      7. Optimus;
      8. Cobra;
      9. Space;
    • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
    • Magic_Number -   file set number ;
    • Market_Watch - if enabled, files will be downloaded only for those instruments that are open in the market review, otherwise for all those that the broker has;
    • Broker_TF - if the current chart period is enabled, the utility will try to load the settings for all periods specified in the "Period_TF" list, otherwise only for a specific period;
    • Period_TF-from 1 to 9, where 1=M1,2=M5,3=M15,4=M30,5=H1,6=H4,7=D1,8=W1,9=MN, numbers must be separated by a slash;
    • Profit_Stop_Update - if enabled, the settings will be updated only with the forced reboot button on the chart and when the loss "Loss_History" is reached   in the total volume of closed transactions, only loss-making positions are counted, without taking into account profitable ones;
    • Loss_History - the amount of recorded loss at which the files for the instrument are updated (if 0 is not used);
    • Total_History - the number of unprofitable positions in the history of trades at which the files for the instrument are updated     (if 0 is not used);
    • Time_History_Auto - if greater than 0, then the time of viewing the transaction history will be for the number of days specified here, otherwise the time of file creation is taken).
    • Check - system check, mainly used to check servers for return code 200, which means that everything is ok and the settings are correct.

    Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

    Introduction

    The MQL5 platform is one of the largest trading platforms for MetaTrader advisors and indicators. However, as on any trading platform, there are cases of deliberate posting of negative reviews.

    Main reasons for posting fake reviews

    • Competition between sellers of trading robots. Competitors may leave negative reviews to reduce sales of certain products.

    • Fraudulent schemes for the purpose of extortion. Fraudsters leave negative reviews and demand money for their removal.

    • Personal dislike to a specific seller or product. Some users may be biased for subjective reasons.

    • Technical misunderstandings. Not all users have sufficient knowledge to correctly install and configure trading robots.

    How to spot a fake review

    • Lack of specificity. The review does not clearly describe the problem.

    • Emotional coloring. Predominance of negative emotions without objective reasons.

    • Mass attack. A series of identical reviews from different accounts.

    • Inconsistency of facts. A contradiction between the description of the problem and the actual capabilities of the product.

    • Suspicious accounts. Reviews from recently registered users with no purchase history.

    How to protect yourself when choosing an advisor

    Integrated approach The choice of a trading robot includes:

    • Self-testing of the product.

    • Correct setup advisor.

    • Monitoring results of work.

    • Contact the developer if necessary.

    Conclusion

    False negative reviews are a common problem on trading platforms. However, knowing the signs of fake reviews and following the recommendations for their analysis will help you make informed decisions when choosing MQL5 products. Remember that a constructive approach to evaluating reviews and carefully analyzing the information will help you avoid negative consequences and make the right choice.

    Notes

    • The robot was created and managed by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
    • Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use paid version. Another name for this advisor File Manager.




    Önerilen ürünler
    Algorithmic FREE
    Vladimir Gorbachev
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
    FREE
    Index Master
    Paulo Martins Barbosa
    3 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
    FREE
    Algo Edge MT4
    Niklas Templin
    3.75 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
    FREE
    Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
    Tomas Vanek
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
    FREE
    Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
    FREE
    Proftrader Free
    Alexander Nikolaev
    4 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (40)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    One MA
    Maksim Novikov
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    THE ROBOT IS ON A MOVING AVERAGE! This Expert Advisor will allow you to trade (make trades) automatically using a single moving average. Input parameters: 1. Lot (recently added and a percentage of the deposit) 2. Stop Loss 3. Take Profit Well... everything is simple here)) 4. Opening two deals at once A function for allowing two-way trading. For example, if a deal is open for purchase, then a deal can be opened for sale at the same time This function is disabled by default (false). 5. Mag
    FREE
    Macd Martin
    Roman Yablonskiy
    2.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
    FREE
    The Forex Trading Assistant
    Salvador Ursua
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Forex Trading Assistant is a trading utility that speeds up our execution of orders. The lot size is automatically computed based on the risk-on-balance you set in the input window. The pip value will be based on your risk-on-balance. Hence, the total stoploss is the actual risk computed based on your risk-on-balance per trade. Morever, you can drag your Order Line, Stoploss Line, and Takeprofit Line just like dragging a horizontal line on your chart. The following are the inputs.  ( Click D
    FREE
    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    Super Copier GG Free
    Pham Quoc Gia
    1 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Super Copier GG Free Super Copier GG Full Version Super Copier GG Full  FREE    Super Copier G&G Free (Symbol  USDCHF and EURAUD only, Max three order) Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual tradin
    FREE
    Root Diamond EA
    Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
    FREE
    Night Scalper EA Lite
    Robots4Forex Ltd
    2.33 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
    FREE
    Implied Trader
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Implied Trader   is a fully automatic, professional trading robot designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   AUDCAD M30 timeframe. Parameter configuration is not necessary for EA. Only the size of the lot you intend to use needs to be chosen. 0.1 is the suggested lot size for a $2000 account. You can raise the lot size correspondingly if your account has more money. It has an intelligent algorithm that recognizes the trend. On the basis of the trend direction, the expert places orde
    FREE
    Vik Standart
    Ivan Kopchuk
    4.33 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Features: 1. Your constructor strategies. 2. Large selection of standard indicators. 3. Exact market entry according to your strategy. 4. Slip filter. 5. Support for four and five characters. 6. Trend trading. 7. Trading in flat. 8. Minimum deposit. 9. Aggressive or quiet trade. 10. Limit the lot. 11. Position tracking. 12. Restoring balance after loss. Input parameters    Lot - fixed lot size.    StopLot - lot restriction.    UseVxod - enable / disable login pattern.    UseStop -
    FREE
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.75 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    Free Spike Finder MT4
    Pier Gaetano Novara
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
    FREE
    Adx rsi orion mt4
    Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ADX RSI Orion — Smart Trend Alignment Expert Advisor ADX RSI Orion is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that combines two of the most respected indicators in technical trading — the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) — into one intelligent and adaptive trading system. Designed for traders who want clarity and automation, this EA identifies high-probability entries only when both momentum and trend strength agree, delivering smart, data-driven dec
    FREE
    Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little
    PHAM KIM QUY RuaCoder
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Rua TrailingStop BreakEven Little The EA not for Real Account. You can EA for Real Account with link:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47635 Uses of EA - Trailingstop: Move stoploss continuously. - Breakeven: Move the stoploss once. Custom parameters: All OrderOpenTime:     + true: acts on all order     + false: only affect the order opened since EA run All OrderType:     + true: acts on all order.     + false: only the order is running (Buy, Sell) TraillingStop: true (Use), false (do n
    FREE
    MACD Trader FREE
    Konstantin Nikitin
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
    FREE
    Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker MT4
    Tomas Vanek
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
    FREE
    ZigZag Fibo EA
    Andrey Tatarinov
    4.25 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Danışman trendle işlem yapar. Trendin yönü ZigZag göstergesi tarafından belirlenir. Fibonacci ızgarası trend yönünde üst üste bindirilir. Belirli bir Fibonacci seviyesinde trend yönünde bir limit emri yerleştirilir. Sipariş vermek için aşağıdaki seviyeler mevcuttur: 23.6 38.2 50.0 61.8 78.6 Zararı durdur Fibo seviyesi 100 olarak ayarlanır veya kullanıcı tarafından danışman ayarlarında belirtilir. Kar alma Fibo seviyesi 0'a ayarlanır veya kullanıcı tarafından danışman ayarlarında belirtilir.
    FREE
    SR Breakout EA MT4
    Timo Roth
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SR Breakout EA MT4 Launch Promo: Depending on the demand, the EA may become a paid product in the future. Presets:  Click Here Key Features: Easy Installation : Ready to go in just a few steps - simply drag the EA onto any chart and load the settings. Safe Risk Management: No martingale, grid, or other high-risk money management techniques. Risk management, stop loss, and take profit levels can be adjusted in the settings. Customizable Parameters: Flexible configuration for individual trading pr
    FREE
    MT4 Position Helper
    Li Peng Wang
    Yardımcı programlar
    MT4持仓助手 由于限制 上传的版本是很老的版本  加载后 看EA的 " 关于 " 说明   PS： MT4持仓助手最新版 单文件 只能实现 部分功能  需要大量的指标辅助运行   使用前先打印EA快捷键说明文件 文件在网盘或Q群中 一般会在 助手安装包 的文件夹里 辅助性EA 订单半自动管理 自动设置止盈止损移动止损 分批平仓 划线模式 横线模式 布林带平仓 定时器追踪止盈止损等 同时有大量快捷键处理下单 改止盈止损 挂单等 省时省力。 新增了 副面板 有大量的指标 辅助订单管理  自动化相关的 程序 主要功能 1.6版本 加入了 复盘 测试模式下 可以模拟下单的功能 辅助性EA 订单半自动管理 自动设置止盈止损 移动止损 分批平仓   定时器追踪止盈止损等 划线模式   横线模式 短线追单 参考各种指标 执行一些操作 有大量快捷键处理下单 改止盈止损 挂单等 省时省力。 主要是解放双手，不用长时间盯盘 EA可以半自动的处理一些 订单 以后可能会增加自动化的功能 此代码是在GPL-3.0许可下发布的。 This code is released under the GPL
    FREE
    Trender EA MT4
    Alexandr Gladkiy
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trender EA  - автоматическая система, в основе которой заложен принцип торговли по тренду. Сначала система идентифицирует направление тренда и после этого ищет точки для входа в сделку. Уровень стоплосс определяется автоматически, а тейкпрофит на основе рассчитанного стоплосса. Советник оснащён системой сопровождения сделки "От цели к цели" - системы способной брать несколько целей с частичным прикрытием сделки.  Настройки: Параметр Описание ID EA  Идентификатор ордеров советника Mode trade Режи
    FREE
    IT Moving Average EA
    Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
    3.86 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Discover our sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) market. This free EA exploits a trading strategy based on the crossover of two simple moving averages, enhanced by a grid approach, providing a powerful way to optimize your operations in the financial market. Key Features: Moving Average Crossover Strategy: Our EA uses a crossover of two moving averages – 50 and 200 periods – to identify trading opportunities. This proven method provides a strong indication o
    FREE
    Grid Synergy
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
    FREE
    LT Gzeta EA MT4
    Eko Baskoro
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Good performance at any pair/ symbol, any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting. The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.9 has been done on 9 Juli 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations. This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same. In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup
    FREE
    William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (102)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (420)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (191)
    Yardımcı programlar
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (64)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (8)
    Yardımcı programlar
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (52)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Yardımcı programlar
    1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.57 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
    Trade copier MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Yardımcı programlar
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
    KT Equity Protector MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    3.4 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
    JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
    ROBERT URBANSKI
    3.5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
    Risk Manager for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.6 (10)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
    Manual Trade Panel EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Manuel Ticaret Paneli EA MT4 , MT4 için bulabileceğiniz en basit ve kullanımı kolay ticaret panelidir. Ek pencere veya panel açmaya gerek kalmadan tüm seçenekleri ve işlevleri tek bir yüzeyde toplar. Bu bir sipariş yönetimi, risk hesaplayıcı, kısmi kapatma ve hesap koruyucu aracıdır, hepsi bir arada kullanımı son derece kullanışlı bir arayüzdür! Manuel Ticaret Paneli EA MT4 'ü kullanarak, geleneksel manuel ticaret yöntemlerinden çok daha hızlı ve daha doğru ticaret yapabilirsiniz ve bu size ti
    Ultimate Trade Copier
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
    Take a Break
    Eric Emmrich
    5 (29)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (9)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Fotokopi->Kullanışlı ve hızlı arayüz etkileşimi, kullanıcılar hemen kullanabilir       ->>>> Windows bilgisayarlarda veya VPS Windows'ta kullanılması önerilir Özellikler: Çeşitlendirilmiş ve kişiselleştirilmiş kopyalama ticareti ayarları: 1. Farklı sinyal kaynakları için farklı lot modları ayarlanabilir 2. İleri ve geri kopyalama ticareti için farklı sinyal kaynakları ayarlanabilir 3. Sinyaller yorumlarla ayarlanabilir 4. Lotun sözleşme lotuna göre kalibre edilip edilmeyeceği Çeşitlendirilmiş v
    Equity Protect Pro
    Shi Jie He
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
    Copier4Fee Advanced
    Vladimir Tkach
    4.75 (16)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
    Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    Yardımcı programlar
    This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,  Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Traili
    PnL Calendar MT4
    Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
    Yardımcı programlar
    PnL Calendar 2.0 ... analyse to profit A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders. See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance. *** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades *** ### Core Features ### **P&L Calendar Panel** The ca
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    Yardımcı programlar
    Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Banker Pro
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
    Transformer
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
    FREE
    Osa
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
    FREE
    Cobra Strike
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Basic operating principle   The robot's functionality automatically identifies corrections after significant market price fluctuations. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection     entry points after strong price movements Pending orders  
    FREE
    SuperProf
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
    FREE
    TradeMax
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
    FREE
    Modern Forex Technologies
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
    Night Express
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
    FREE
    KyberNet
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
    FREE
    Optimus and Partners
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
    FREE
    Director
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
    FREE
    Master Class
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
    FREE
    Hedging positions
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
    Optimus Prime
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    3.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
    Atmos
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
    Hyper
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
    Bunny
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
    File Manager
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Yardımcı programlar
    Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
    Night
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
    Cobra Trader
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
    Emperor
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategie
    Tsar
    Aleksandr Valutsa
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Готовые стратегии Готовые решения   позволяют сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю без необходимости разработки собственной системы. Преимущества использования готовых стратегий: Мгновенный старт   — не нужно тратить время на разработку Проверенные
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt