Advanced Automated Expert Advisor Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Fully Automated Trading – Smart – Reliable

Live performance 

Demo Performance 

MT4 = version

Overview:

TurboGain EA is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for fully automated trading on key financial assets including:
Gold (XAUUSD), Dow Jones Index (US30), Nasdaq 100 Index (US100), and Bitcoin (BTC).

It operates on the H1 timeframe and leverages powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as deep learning and neural networks to analyze markets with precision and make intelligent, data-driven trading decisions.

Note: Default settings are not optimized for best performance.  
Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 3-decimal price for gold like  EXNESS broker = Medium Risk for recommended operation.

Please use the SET file For brokers who offer a 2-decimal price for gold like fpmarkets + icmarkets broker = Medium Risk for recommended operation.


Only one setup file for backtesting.

The rest of the files will be provided after purchase. contact me

Key Features:

Fully Automated Trading Execution
Executes trades automatically using advanced analytical algorithms with no manual intervention required.

Support for Multiple Financial Assets
Compatible with trading on:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Dow Jones (US30)

  • Nasdaq 100 (US100)

  • Bitcoin (BTC)

Artificial Intelligence + Smart Money Strategy (SMC)
TurboGain EA incorporates AI and deep learning to analyze both historical and real-time data. It follows the Smart Money Concept, identifying:

  • Market structure

  • Institutional order blocks

  • Liquidity zones

  • Institutional price action patterns

This allows TurboGain to trade in alignment with the movements of professional traders and institutional money.

Smart News Handling – A Unique Feature ( Watch the video)

TurboGain EA performs smart maneuvering during high-impact news events.
When a pending order is triggered, the EA briefly enters “intelligent tracking mode”—a short idle state that allows the market to move before reacting.
This delay gives trades space to develop profits during sharp price movements. Afterward, the EA resumes its activity and manages exits using percentage-based closing logic.
The smart profit tracking and partial closing mechanisms operate continuously and dynamically, adapting to every price movement in real time.

Strict Risk Management
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Includes fixed stop-loss levels and dynamic lot size control for capital preservation.

Smart Profit Protection
Features a dynamic trailing system and intelligent profit-locking mechanism to adapt to market behavior.

Prop Firm Compatible
Fully compatible with top prop firms such as FTMO.

Important Note – Extensive Testing & Proven Reliability

TurboGain EA has undergone intensive multi-phase testing to ensure exceptional reliability and performance:

  1. High-quality backtesting using long-term, accurate data

  2. Demo trading phase to observe real-time performance under live market conditions

  3. Live trading deployment, executed exclusively with the EXNESS broker to guarantee high execution speed and low slippage

No need to worry or hesitate – TurboGain EA has passed rigorous testing at every level.
We proudly offer it as a stable, trustworthy Expert Advisor ready for serious traders.

System Requirements:

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Supported Platforms:   MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Account Type: RAW or ECN or ZERO 

  • Hosting: A VPS is highly recommended for uninterrupted performance

Recommendations:

  • Begin with a demo account to familiarize yourself with the system

  • Use the provided SET file (Medium Risk) for optimal operation

  • Stay up to date with new software releases and performance updates

  • Always apply solid risk management practices


Gavy
40
Gavy 2025.07.29 03:22 
 

I think this EA could be underestimated and underrated in my opinion, i have been using it in a couple of days and the performance is absolutely outstanding, i'm never saying there will never come a time of drawdowns or stoploss because that is part of trading, i will keep monitoring and updating my review as we progress but so far it's pretty impressive.

Lee Wai Chong
2303
Lee Wai Chong 2025.07.23 07:48 
 

Very helpful developer and awesome product. Recommended!

Update:

Bewerte of your broker. This system only works on excess. I tried a lot of other brokers and even got new setfiles by author but only loss while author excess signal wins. Since i cant get an excess account (broker doesn't accept my country) it is useless for me but as excess user you will get a professional made ea

Hemza Barour 2025.08.04 19:52 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Geliştiriciden yanıt Sabrina Hellal 2025.08.06 23:02
Thanks for the review....I will be ready to respond via my Telegram assistant https://t.me/Sabrina_hellal
Aouatef hinda 2025.08.02 18:03 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Geliştiriciden yanıt Sabrina Hellal 2025.08.04 17:28
**Thank you so much for your thoughtful review! 🙏** We're truly happy to hear that **TurboGain EA** has exceeded your expectations. Your feedback confirms that our focus on intelligent design, flexible risk management, and adaptability is paying off for real traders like you. We appreciate your trust and support — and we're always here if you have any questions, suggestions, or need help optimizing the EA further. Wishing you continued success and growing profits! 🚀📈
Gavy 2025.07.29 03:22 
 

I think this EA could be underestimated and underrated in my opinion, i have been using it in a couple of days and the performance is absolutely outstanding, i'm never saying there will never come a time of drawdowns or stoploss because that is part of trading, i will keep monitoring and updating my review as we progress but so far it's pretty impressive.

Geliştiriciden yanıt Sabrina Hellal 2025.08.04 17:18
Thank you very much....that's very kind of you, your words come from someone who knows that the market is always changing and volatile, and this also shows your extensive experience...the expert is designed to benefit you in the long run in the best possible way...I will add the amount you bought the expert with to the partnership account and you will benefit from a profit sharing of up to 40 percent...thanks again
Lee Wai Chong 2025.07.23 07:48 
 

Very helpful developer and awesome product. Recommended!

Update:

Bewerte of your broker. This system only works on excess. I tried a lot of other brokers and even got new setfiles by author but only loss while author excess signal wins. Since i cant get an excess account (broker doesn't accept my country) it is useless for me but as excess user you will get a professional made ea

Geliştiriciden yanıt Sabrina Hellal 2025.07.31 11:53
Thank you for your trust in our product... We inform you that the price you purchased the expert for will be invested for you starting from 01/07/2025... as previously agreed upon.
