MultiPair Reversion EA

Trading Specifications

Supported Instruments: GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, NZDJPY, EURGBP, EURNZD, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD

Timeframe: H1 (one-hour)

Recommended Broker: Any broker with reliable execution

Account Type: Hedging and Swap-Free

Minimum Deposit: $1000 (works with any amount)

EA Settings: Default inputs are ready to use

VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Key Inputs

Currencies to Trade: Add the symbols you want to trade in the input section. Ensure the pair names match exactly with those shown in the Market Watch.

Lot Size: Recommended position size is 0.01 lots per $1000 of account balance for proper risk management.

Indicator Settings: The EA uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify and manage trades. These settings can be optimized from the inputs.

Bollinger Band for TP: Trades are closed using Bollinger Band levels. You can select which band to use for exit. By default, Band 3 is applied.

Number of Bars Between Each Trade: This controls trade frequency. Example: If set to 10, more trades will trigger under similar conditions. To reduce frequency, increase the value (e.g., 100).

Setup Instructions

Attach the EA to any one chart . Add the currency pairs you want to trade in the inputs section . Make sure these pairs are also visible in the Market Watch .

This EA is built on a well-known mean reversion strategy. It identifies extreme market conditions using Bollinger Bands and RSI and opens trades when price touches the highest band. The EA then trails the Take Profit using a lower Bollinger band to capture returns as the market reverts to the mean.

This is a multi-currency EA, meaning it can trade several pairs simultaneously. Some pairs are added by default, but you can also test and trade others. System does not trade often and trade could stay open for days, make sure to use a broker with low/no swaps.

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves significant risk due to market volatility. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.