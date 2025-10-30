MultiPair Reversion EA

The MultiPair Reversion EA is built on a well-known mean reversion strategy. It identifies extreme market conditions using Bollinger Bands and opens trades when price touches the highest band. The EA then trails the Take Profit using a lower Bollinger band to capture returns as the market reverts to the mean.
Note: This product may become paid in the future. Get it while it’s still free.
Check out our paid products

Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, NZDJPY, EURGBP, EURNZD, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 (one-hour)
  • Recommended Broker: Any broker with reliable execution
  • Account Type: Hedging and Swap-Free
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 (works with any amount)
  • EA Settings: Default inputs are ready to use
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 stable operation

Key Inputs

  • Currencies to Trade: Add the symbols you want to trade in the input section. Ensure the pair names match exactly with those shown in the Market Watch.

  • Lot Size: Recommended position size is 0.01 lots per $1000 of account balance for proper risk management.

  • Indicator Settings: The EA uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify and manage trades. These settings can be optimized from the inputs.

  • Bollinger Band for TP: Trades are closed using Bollinger Band levels. You can select which band to use for exit. By default, Band 3 is applied.

  • Number of Bars Between Each Trade: This controls trade frequency. Example: If set to 10, more trades will trigger under similar conditions. To reduce frequency, increase the value (e.g., 100).

Setup Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to any one chart.
  2. Add the currency pairs you want to trade in the inputs section.
  3. Make sure these pairs are also visible in the Market Watch.

    This is a multi-currency EA, meaning it can trade several pairs simultaneously. Some pairs are added by default, but you can also test and trade others. System does not trade often and trade could stay open for days, make sure to use a broker with low/no swaps.

    --------------------------------------------------

    Risk Disclosure

    Trading involves significant risk due to market volatility. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose, and ensure you understand the risks before using any automated trading system.

    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    SwiftCap Breakout EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SwiftCap Breakout EA is based on a simple but time-tested trading method. It uses the previous day’s high and low levels and places trades when price breaks those levels. This straightforward approach has been proven to work well in all market conditions. The EA is designed for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC (Nasdaq 100) . These markets often break key levels, which makes this strategy very effective. Download Set Files and Back Test Results     Live Signals: Breakout Portfolio (Gold, USDJPY,
    SwiftCap Master EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SwiftCap Master EA   ,   birden fazla yüksek volatiliteli piyasada   işlem yapmak için oluşturulmuş tamamen otomatik bir işlem sistemidir.   Altın (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD için optimize edilmiştir   . EA, önemli zirveleri ve dipleri belirleyerek, stratejik kopuş seviyelerinde bekleyen durdurma emirleri yerleştirerek ve işlemleri verimli bir şekilde yönetmek için akıllı takip eden durdurma mantığını kullanarak çalışır. Disip
    Time Range EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Time Range Breakout EA is designed for traders who prefer a clean and proven approach: trading breakouts from defined market ranges. With flexible settings and robust risk management tools, this EA allows you to capture momentum when price breaks out of consolidation zones. Get the set files, and connect with other algo traders by joining our Discord. Link in Bio. Checkout our other products  Trading Specifications Supported Instruments : Works best with Gold and USDJPY EA Settings: Default
    FREE
    SwiftCap Master EA MT4
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SwiftCap Master EA       genelinde ticaret yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir ticaret sistemidir       birden fazla yüksek volatiliteli piyasa   . Bunun için optimize edilmiştir       Altın (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD   . EA, önemli zirveleri ve dipleri belirleyerek, stratejik kopuş seviyelerinde bekleyen durdurma emirleri yerleştirerek ve işlemleri verimli bir şekilde yönetmek için akıllı takip eden durdurma mantığın
    SwiftCap Scalping EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    SwiftCap Scalping EA,   forex, metaller ve endeksler dahil olmak üzere tüm büyük CFD piyasalarında işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Sistem, piyasadaki küçük verimsizliklerden yararlanan matematiksel bir temel üzerine kurulmuştur. Belirli bir süre içinde hızlı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve momentumu yakalamak için aynı yönde işlemler açar. Bu yaklaşım sayesinde farklı piyasalarda etkili bir şekilde çalışır. Ticaret Özellikleri Desteklenen Enstrümanlar:  
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt