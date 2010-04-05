WaveX MT4

Wavex is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 that automatically opens Buy and Sell trades, sets profit targets and manages volumes.

🔧 Key features:

  • Automatic transactions :
    Opens buys and sells when the buy grid price is below, for sell grid above the maximum opening price in the direction.

  • Smart Profit :
    Sets take profit (TP) based on the average price of your trades (VWAP), adding a specified distance (e.g. 50 pips).

  • Flexible settings :
    Choose how often to trade, what time frame and what volume to use.

  • Clear visualization :
    Profit target lines (turquoise for buys, red for sells) show where trades will close.

  • Information on screen :
    Shows the number of transactions, their volume and statistics for the day, yesterday and the last hour.

📈 How it works:

  1. The advisor waits for the right moment (a new bar on the selected timeframe, for example, every minute on M1).

  2. Checks whether a buy or sell position can be opened by comparing the current price with previous trades.

  3. Opens a trade with a small volume, which increases with each new trade by a certain percentage (for example 1.05 - 5%).

  4. Calculates the average price of open trades (VWAP) and sets take profit:

    • For purchases: VWAP + specified number of points.

    • For sales: VWAP - a specified number of points.

  5. Updates take profit lines on the chart and shows statistics in the corner of the screen.

✅ Recommendations for use:

  • Suitable for traders who want to automate trading with minimal effort.

  • Use on a cent account with a deposit of $5000 or more for a safe start.

  • Select EURUSD timeframe M1 for active trading.

  • Start with a volume of 0.01 lot and a take profit of 50 points .

  • Include trading in both directions (buying and selling) for a balanced strategy.

⚙️ Technical details:

  • Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)

  • Type : Automatic trading advisor

  • Input parameters :

    • startVolume : Initial volume (default 0.01)

    • stepTp : Distance to take profit in points (default 50)

  • Version : 1.52

  • © Sergey Ivanov, 2025

⚠️ Limitations:

  • Open positions are required to display take profit lines.

  • Works only on one symbol (tool) to which it is attached.

  • The averaging strategy can be risky during strong trends - test it on a demo account .

Wavex is your reliable assistant for automated trading, simplifying the process and giving you a clear picture of your trades


