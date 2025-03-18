Gain Collector MT5

5

Gain Collector MT5

manages the profits and losses of orders selected by combining orders with different magic numbers and/or symbols on one or more terminals with the same account number.

The selection can be configured based on individual magic numbers and/or symbols, so that magic numbers and/or symbols not selected on the Settings page are ignored.

But why does this make Gain Collector MT5 a particularly useful tool?

For example, when multiple Expert Advisors are installed on one terminal and/or manual trading is also performed.

Each Expert Advisor operates according to its own strategy and sets different SL/TP limits accordingly. In particular, some Expert Advisors initially allow their orders to run relatively far into the profit zone, only to later close them at a loss by triggering the stop-loss limit. However, some Expert Advisors even do not set stop-loss limits at all, which can cause the risk of loss to increase unpredictably.

Gain Collector MT5 helps reduce such risks by combining its own P/L strategy with that of other Expert Advisors, or by overlaying it fully or partially.

If multiple Expert Advisors are trading on the terminal, not all open orders will usually be in profit at the same time. Rather, some will be below their initial price. Nevertheless, the sum of all open positions can already show an acceptable overall profit on average, so closing all open positions simultaneously could already meet the trader's profit expectations.

This is achieved with the [BULK] function. The profit/loss of all orders is aggregated, and the calculated average result is maximized using the virtual profit trailing function. Unlike a static take profit, the trailing stop is adjusted as long as the average result continues to rise.

When the [SINGLE] function is activated, the profit trend of each order is tracked individually and closed individually when the profit target is reached.

Profit trailing is determined in both cases based on the following parameters:

- Minimum percentage of the secured profit at the start of trailing (e.g., 75%) relative to the value set in the "Bulk Start" or "Single Start" fields.

- Minimum distance between the current price and the trailing stop price in points. (10 points = 1 pip)

- Profit Trailing Mode, selected from the dropdown list: "EXPONENT", "PERCENT", "CONSTANT" and "TP OFF."

The "CLOSE" button is used to manually close all open market orders in the selected Magic Number/Symbol range. Confirmation via the "CONFIRM" sub-button prevents accidental closing.

To temporarily deactivate Gain Collector MT5, use the [ON]/[OFF] button without having to deactivate "Algo Trading" on the terminal. This allows other Expert Advisors to continue working without interruption.

Detailed Settings Description: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761663

Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01


İncelemeler
Nick
215
Nick 2025.03.22 20:32 
 

Gain Collector is a truly useful tool for those working with multiple trading strategies and several open orders simultaneously. It allows you to maximize average profits using the trailing stop without the need to continuously monitor each order or group of orders. It is extremely flexible and adapts to my needs. Highly recommended! It would be great to have a version for MT4 as well

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Pound Breakout MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pound Breakout MT5 is an Expert Advisor for GBPUSD that trades breakouts from a parallel sideways channel and offers impressive additional trading features. >>> Importand note before purchase. Please read first:  https://www.mql5.com/de/blogs/post/763901 >>> Live signal available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322082   >>> Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01be7ce9c7a4db01 The basis of the Pound Breakouts strategy is that the London trading hours are one of the most liquid and
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
Gold Donkey MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Donkey MT5 is a fully automated, universal Expert Advisor, primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It offers three trading strategies to choose from and is based on an indicator-driven price action algorithm. Gold Donkey MT5 also serves as an order management and rescue tool for losing positions in the market, opened manually or by other Experts. The three strategies are characterized by different trading activities, with the Night strategy being less active and placing only buy orders betwe
AussiKiwi MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aussi Kiwi MT5 trades the classic trio of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD on one chart, like other Expert Advisors on the MQL5 market. The basic strategy differs little from these and is based on a combination of indicators such as Moving Average, Standard Deviation, RSI, and ATR. However, the key difference with AussiKiwi MT5 is its sophisticated correlation technology, which determines which pair to place next and with what volume, depending on the currently open pair(s). No AI algorithms are used,
Visual Copy Client MT5
Daniela Elsner
Yardımcı programlar
Visual Copy Client MT5 The Visual Copy system is a trade copier for copying MT4/5 Master Experts to MT4/5 Client Experts. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts, none of w
Visual Copy Master MT5
Daniela Elsner
Yardımcı programlar
Visual Copy Master MT5 The Visual Copy System is a trade copier for copying trades from MT4/5 Master Expert to MT4/5 Client Expert. It focuses on the essential functionality of copying trades and thus eliminates the need for complicated setup procedures. The most important functions can be intuitively configured visually via the on-screen panel, allowing them to be easily adapted to changing market and/or trading conditions. Many traders today trade with several, more or less profitable experts
FREE
Nick
215
Nick 2025.03.22 20:32 
 

Gain Collector is a truly useful tool for those working with multiple trading strategies and several open orders simultaneously. It allows you to maximize average profits using the trailing stop without the need to continuously monitor each order or group of orders. It is extremely flexible and adapts to my needs. Highly recommended! It would be great to have a version for MT4 as well

Daniela Elsner
946
Geliştiriciden yanıt Daniela Elsner 2025.03.23 13:21
Thank you, Nick! Sometimes it is frustrating if the overall profit of the working Experts run into profitable territory even if some orders still in minus. But later it turns into negativ again. Therefore collecting the current profit and better to start a complete new session might make let you sleep better... ;)
İncelemeye yanıt