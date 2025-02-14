Ultra Power Gold

💎 Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. 💎

Live Signal1Live Signal2Live Signal3Live Signal4Live Signal5 | Live Signal6 

Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files

Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market!

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.

✅ Why Choose Ultra Power Gold EA?

  • ⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy

    • Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends.
    • Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.

  • 🔒 Advanced Risk Management

    • Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage.
    • Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge.
    • Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run.
    • No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.

  • ⏰ Smart Session Filter

    • Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity.
    • Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.

  • 💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP

    • ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility.
    • No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.
⚙️ Key Features At a Glance
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: 1 Min 
  • Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
  • Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop
  • MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs
  • Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves
  • Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour
🚀 How Ultra Power Gold EA Works
  1. AMA Momentum Scan
    • Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.
    • Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries.
  2. Auto Position Sizing
    • Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account.
  3. Smart SL/TP
    • ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers.
  4. Trailing Stop
    • Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour.
  5. Trade Only in Prime Time
    • Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.
🔑 Benefits You’ll Enjoy
  • Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.
  • Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.
  • Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.
  • Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.
  • Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.
💡 Who Should Use Ultra Power Gold EA?
  • Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.
  • Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.
  • Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.
  • Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.
🚦 Quick Start Guide
  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD 1 Minutes chart in MT5.
  2. Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended).
  3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  4. Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500 
Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results

💸 Get Ultra Power Gold EA Today!

Elevate your Gold trading with AMA-based intelligence, powerful risk management, and hands-free execution. Experience modern algorithmic trading with Ultra Power Gold EA—crafted for traders who demand excellence.

Invest smarter. Trade with confidence.


Filtrele:
Andreas Moguntia
77
Andreas Moguntia 2025.05.25 04:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1639
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.26 11:14
Thank you for the kind words! I’m glad to hear you find the robots well-programmed and the support helpful.
Silver Trader
293
Silver Trader 2025.05.03 11:22 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1639
Geliştiriciden yanıt Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.11 16:03
Thank you for taking the time to test the EA and for sharing your early results. I’m delighted to hear that it’s performing well.
İncelemeye yanıt