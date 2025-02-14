Ultra Power Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 24 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
💎 Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. 💎
Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market!
Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.✅ Why Choose Ultra Power Gold EA?
⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy
- Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends.
- Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.
🔒 Advanced Risk Management
- Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage.
- Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge.
- Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run.
- No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.
⏰ Smart Session Filter
- Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity.
- Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.
💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP
- ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility.
- No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: 1 Min
- Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
- Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop
- MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs
- Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves
- Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour
- AMA Momentum Scan
- Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.
- Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries.
- Auto Position Sizing
- Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account.
- Smart SL/TP
- ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers.
- Trailing Stop
- Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour.
- Trade Only in Prime Time
- Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.
- Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.
- Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.
- Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.
- Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.
- Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.
- Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.
- Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.
- Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.
- Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.
- Attach EA to XAUUSD 1 Minutes chart in MT5.
- Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended).
- Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
- Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.
Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500
Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results
Elevate your Gold trading with AMA-based intelligence, powerful risk management, and hands-free execution. Experience modern algorithmic trading with Ultra Power Gold EA—crafted for traders who demand excellence.
Invest smarter. Trade with confidence.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı