Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.

⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends. Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.

🔒 Advanced Risk Management Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage. Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge. Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run. No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.

⏰ Smart Session Filter Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity. Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.

💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility. No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.



Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: 1 Min

Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)

Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop

MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs

Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves

Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour

AMA Momentum Scan Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.

Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries. Auto Position Sizing Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account. Smart SL/TP ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers. Trailing Stop Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour. Trade Only in Prime Time Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.

Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.

Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.

Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.

Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.

Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.

Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.

Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.

Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.

Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.

Attach EA to XAUUSD 1 Minutes chart in MT5. Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended). Enable Algo Trading in MT5. Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500

Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results

