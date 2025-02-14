Ultra Power Gold

💎 Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. 💎

Live Signal1Live Signal2Live Signal3Live Signal4Live Signal5 | Live Signal6 

Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files

Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market!

Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robust capital protection.

✅ Why Choose Ultra Power Gold EA?

  • ⚡ Cutting-Edge AMA Strategy

    • Utilizes Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to filter out noise and capture strong trends.
    • Multiple AMA checks confirm momentum for powerful, low-risk entries.

  • 🔒 Advanced Risk Management

    • Dynamic Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your chosen Risk Percentage.
    • Fixed Risk-Reward Ratio – Maintains consistent RR (e.g., 1:2) for a proven edge.
    • Trailing Stop & Profit Lock – Secure your profits and let winners run.
    • No Martingale or Grid – Keeps risk transparent and controlled.

  • ⏰ Smart Session Filter

    • Trades only during the U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC) for optimal liquidity.
    • Avoids low-volatility periods to maximize efficiency.

  • 💼 Real-Time Adaptive SL/TP

    • ATR Multiplier scales Stop Loss and Take Profit to match Gold’s volatility.
    • No more guesswork – your SL/TP adapt to changing market conditions.
⚙️ Key Features At a Glance
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: 1 Min 
  • Core Indicator: Adaptive Moving Average (AMA)
  • Risk Control: Auto-lot sizing, Dynamic SL/TP, Trailing Stop
  • MagicNumber: Separate your trades from other EAs
  • Session Filter: Focus on U.S. Trading Hours for prime Gold moves
  • Profit Threshold: Locks in gains once price moves in your favour
🚀 How Ultra Power Gold EA Works
  1. AMA Momentum Scan
    • Detects strong up/down trends via multi-shift AMA checks.
    • Momentum-based confirmations ensure only high-probability entries.
  2. Auto Position Sizing
    • Calculate lot size from your Risk Percentage, so you never overexpose your account.
  3. Smart SL/TP
    • ATR Multiplier sets SL/TP, ensuring dynamic safety buffers.
  4. Trailing Stop
    • Lock in profits automatically when the market moves in your favour.
  5. Trade Only in Prime Time
    • Restricts entries to U.S. session (13:00–21:00 UTC), tapping into peak Gold volatility.
🔑 Benefits You’ll Enjoy
  • Psychology-Free Trading – Let the EA handle entries, exits, and trailing stops.
  • Consistency – Predefined Risk/Reward ratio fosters stable, disciplined growth.
  • Confidence – Adaptive SL & TP adjust to real-time volatility, reducing stop-outs.
  • Transparency – No hidden or risky techniques like Martingale.
  • Plug-and-Play – A straightforward, user-friendly interface.
💡 Who Should Use Ultra Power Gold EA?
  • Gold Traders seeking automated strategies that harness AMA signals.
  • Beginner & Intermediate traders wanting strict risk control and no emotional biases.
  • Busy Professionals looking for a hands-free solution that trades only prime hours.
  • Advanced Traders aiming to diversify with an adaptive and robust Gold EA.
🚦 Quick Start Guide
  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD 1 Minutes chart in MT5.
  2. Set Your Risk (default 1.0% recommended).
  3. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  4. Let Ultra Power Gold EA handle the rest—tracking AMA signals, risk, and trailing stops.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500 
Broker Recommendation: ECN / Low Spread environment for optimal results

💸 Get Ultra Power Gold EA Today!

Elevate your Gold trading with AMA-based intelligence, powerful risk management, and hands-free execution. Experience modern algorithmic trading with Ultra Power Gold EA—crafted for traders who demand excellence.

Invest smarter. Trade with confidence.


Produits recommandés
TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
Contact Us Today for 1 FULL WEEK of FREE Trading! No Cost – Just Real Results. Test it Yourself. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to m
Jesus Cross alert
Damion Richardo Richards
Indicateurs
JESUS CROSS Indicator by Damion Description: The MA Crossover indicator is designed to alert traders when two moving averages cross on a 30-minute chart. It uses a Fast Moving Average (10-period) and a Slow Moving Average (21-period) to detect crossovers, which are commonly used as signals for potential trend changes. Key Features: Fast and Slow MA : The indicator employs a 10-period Fast Moving Average (FastMA) and a 21-period Slow Moving Average (SlowMA). Customizable Settings : Users can req
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicateurs
Présentation de l'indicateur révolutionnaire MT5, DARWIN Assistant   - votre passerelle ultime vers le monde du trading réussi ! Conçu avec précision et expertise, DARWIN Assistant   fonctionne selon une stratégie spéciale qui exploite la puissance d'indicateurs techniques avancés - RSI, Stochastiques, CCI et Tendances - sur toutes les périodes. Préparez-vous pour une expérience de trading extraordinaire car cet indicateur de pointe vous offre les signaux d'entrée les plus précis, vous permetta
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicateurs
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3 (10)
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
Ny Breakout Gold Trading EA
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Experts
GRANDE VENTE POUR 30 PREMIERS TÉLÉCHARGEMENTS JUSTE À VIE JUSQU'À 80% ET UN MOIS JUSQU'À 50%   Robot de Trading pour la Session de New York – Le Chasseur de Bougies d'Or Si vous cherchez un outil qui surveille le marché comme un chasseur professionnel, ce robot est conçu exactement pour vous ! Cet Expert Advisor commence intelligemment son travail dès le début de la session de New York. Son algorithme interne est conçu pour : Compter les bougies dès les premières secondes du mar
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicateurs
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
StatRev Pro EA
Alisa Eichler
Experts
StatRev Pro EA : Precision Scalping with Statistical Reversal Analysis Live Signal Rannforex Live Signal Roboforex StatRev Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for precise scalping operations, leveraging statistical reversal patterns in the forex market. This EA employs a unique algorithm optimized for short-term price movements on the EURUSD pair. Key Features: Specialized for EURUSD pair on M1 timeframe Advanced statistical reversal detection algorithm Pure scalping strategy - no mar
LazyBoy Scalper Hedger Utility EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
From the creators of the successful   LazyBoy Super Trends Gold Trader   and   LazyBoy Scalper/Scrapper.   Comes this ultra safe ultra high profitability Gold Scalper Hedger Expert Advisor. Join out Telegram Group for More Information. About the EA - This EA is a utility only EA. It's a trade assistant, not a fully automated EA and it will not make you money in backtesting or in real account unless you setup the inputs correctly. Basically it will do exactly as you set it to do in the inputs. T
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
FVG Judge
Burak Enes Aydin
Experts
Fair Value Gap Judge EA uses a special calculation formula between price differences and thus determines whether the parity is above or below the required price. It does not use the MA and RSI system, instead it detects sudden fomo SELLs and BUYs in prices. In this way, it enters trade only when there are opportunities. -It is suitable for all FX parities and stock market, but I do not recommend you to make sell trades in stocks that pay dividends, because you may face the risk of paying neg
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Indicateurs
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Experts
King ElChart – Dual-System Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview King ElChart is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to provide consistent results through a dual-strategy system. It integrates advanced risk control, real-market logic, and flexible customization to suit multiple trading styles  from precision indicator entries to multi-level recovery with hedging. Main Features Manual or fully automated operation Two trading modes: Grid Recovery with Hedging (up to 3 recovery stages) P
Price Action Breakout Maven
Lucrative Adventura, LLC
Experts
Unlock the Power of Systematic Trend Following The Price Action Breakout Maven EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that captures powerful market trends through proven breakout methodology. Based on Richard Donchian's legendary trend-following strategy, this EA has been optimized for modern markets with advanced risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Why Choose Our Donchian Channel EA? Proven Strategy: Based on the turtle trading system that made millions Advanced Featur
Ultimate Bot Alerts
Rahulkumar Kanani
Indicateurs
"L'indicateur Ultimate Bot Alerts est un outil puissant pour MetaTrader 5 qui aide les traders à identifier les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels sur le marché. Cet indicateur utilise un algorithme sophistiqué basé sur l'Average True Range (ATR) et l'action des prix pour générer des signaux d'achat et de vente. Lorsque vous appliquez l'indicateur Ultimate Bot Alerts à votre graphique, vous verrez des flèches vertes pour les signaux d'achat et des flèches rouges pour les signaux de vente.
Blue Shark Mt5
Riccardo Canu
Experts
Blue Shark is a trading robot  for the trading on Forex. It a   Trend Following   system and works in this way: 1. Identify the trend 2. Wait for a retracement 3. Cover profits Blue Shark MT5 is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposits from $500. REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR ACCOUNT Leverage >= 1:500 Balance >= $500 (or equ
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicateurs
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
ProTradeX
Canberk Dogan Denizli
5 (1)
Experts
Si vous recherchez la cohérence et la durabilité sur le marché Forex et une EA puissante et fiable qui peut vous aider, vous avez besoin de ProTradeX, la meilleure EA pour le trading de précision ! ProTradeX est un EA innovant qui utilise une stratégie de grille pour négocier avec précision et exactitude. Une stratégie de grille est une technique qui consiste à ouvrir plusieurs ordres d'achat et de vente à des intervalles prédéfinis autour du prix actuel. L’idée est de profiter des fluctuation
OnMarkets EAOne
Eugen Petcu
Experts
Présentation de onMarketsEAONE pour MetaTrader5 - votre porte d’entrée vers le trading automatisé. Cet Expert Advisor (EA) combine des algorithmes de pointe avec une personnalisation conviviale, permettant aux traders de tous niveaux de tirer parti de la puissance des stratégies automatisées. Bénéficiez de points d’entrée et de sortie précis, d’outils de gestion des risques et d’analyses de performance en temps réel. Prenez le contrôle total de votre stratégie en filtrant les mois de trading
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Binary Options Momentum Signals Mt5
Majeed Odubela
Indicateurs
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Experts
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
Neuro Resonance
Pawel Lozinski
Indicateurs
1. NeuroResonance v13.2 - Advanced Multi-Mode Analysis Indicator NeuroResonance is a sophisticated, multi-faceted trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide non-repainting signals based on advanced market analysis. The indicator goes beyond traditional methods by integrating cycle analysis, market regime detection (trending vs. mean-reversion), and a proprietary Quantum State Collapse (QSC) engine to identify trading opportunities. It is designed as a comprehensive trading framework
Red Devil Shorter EA
Manuel Gehrig
Experts
The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMAs and SMAs. Attention:  Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1826330 We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that. The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.  The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Experts
️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une   réduction supplémentaire de 30 %   ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump   a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient   se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre   Israël et l’Iran   — ce qui pourrait influencer la haus
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Experts
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Experts
NEXUS — un Expert Advisor qui évolue avec le marché Beaucoup d’EAs fonctionnent… jusqu’à ce que le marché change. La raison est souvent simple : ils utilisent des règles fixes comme « acheter avec RSI < 30 ». Cela fonctionne un temps puis devient inefficace lorsque le régime change. NEXUS combine des règles quantitatives avec une validation hors échantillon : il construit en temps réel des combinaisons à partir des données. Il analyse un historique configurable (par exemple 500 périodes en H1 o
Remstone
Remstone
5 (1)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
EA Maling Gold
Felin Sitohang
Experts
EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
SFE Swing EA MT5
Joel Juanpere
Experts
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Experts
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Scalping Gold xauusd
Komila Safarova
Experts
Présentation de l’EA Cet Expert Advisor (EA) a été développé pour le trading automatisé sur XAUUSD (Or) en combinant les niveaux de Fibonacci , la théorie des vagues d’Elliott et les croisements EMA (25/100) . Il est optimisé pour fonctionner efficacement sur des comptes Cent , ce qui permet une gestion plus flexible des risques et de la taille des positions. Principales caractéristiques Configuration simple – fichier de configuration prêt (.set) disponible sur demande Gestion des risques – opt
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Experts
Sora Adaptive – Une nouvelle façon intelligente de contrer la tendance Sora Adaptive est un expert advisor (EA) de nouvelle génération, ultra-réactif et conçu pour le trading FOREX de haute performance. Développé depuis zéro avec des algorithmes adaptatifs avancés, des mathématiques non linéaires et des techniques d’optimisation inspirées du quantum computing, Sora n’est pas un simple robot de trading – c’est l’arme secrète des traders éclairés. Au cœur de son fonctionnement, Sora identifie, an
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Plus de l'auteur
STAR 160 in 1
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultimate 160-Strategy MQL5 Expert Advisor Trade Smarter with 160 Proven Strategies! Welcome to the most advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA), featuring 160 unique and powerful trading strategies . Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA offers an unbeatable combination of precision, speed, and flexibility to enhance your trading experience! STAR 160 in 1 - User Manual & Set Files Key Features 160 Strategies : A diverse mix of price-action, momentum, bre
Filtrer:
Andreas Moguntia
77
Andreas Moguntia 2025.05.25 04:18 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1638
Réponse du développeur Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.26 11:14
Thank you for the kind words! I’m glad to hear you find the robots well-programmed and the support helpful.
Silver Trader
293
Silver Trader 2025.05.03 11:22 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1638
Réponse du développeur Sivakumar Paul Suyambu 2025.05.11 16:03
Thank you for taking the time to test the EA and for sharing your early results. I’m delighted to hear that it’s performing well.
Répondre à l'avis