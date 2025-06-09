Wave Master

Waves v3.0 – Combined 10 Waves Strategies

10 advanced wave-based signals in one EA for Forex, Gold, Bitcoin & Indices

Wave Master EA - User Manual & Set Files 

Waves v1.0 fuses ten powerful “Waves” strategies—Ultra Trend Breakout, Impulse / Correction Combo, Momentum Rebound, Divergence-Driven Entry, Fractal Extremes, Volume-Enhanced Signals, Multi-Wave Alignment, Retracement Reversal, Composite Confluence, and Advanced Fractal Divergence—into a single, fully configurable Expert Advisor. Designed for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, US30, and all major FX pairs, this EA delivers precise entries, dynamic risk management, and hands-free trailing to help you ride every market wave.

✅ Why Choose Waves v3.0?

  • 10 Distinct Strategies in One EA
    No need to buy multiple EAs—select or optimize any of ten wave-based logics from the MT5 Strategy Tester panel.

  • Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe
    Trade Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100) on any chart you choose.

  • Robust Risk Controls
    • Auto-lot sizing by % of balance
    • Percentage-based SL / TP with dynamic ATR fallback
    • Break-even lock and percentage-based trailing stops
    • Fixed Risk / Reward ratio—no hidden grid or martingale.

  • Session Filter
    Restrict entries to your preferred trading hours to avoid low-liquidity periods.

  • Plug-and-Play Inputs
    Clearly organized groups (Information, Risk Management, Trading Settings, Break-Even Logic, Strategies) make setup and optimization effortless.

⚙️ Key Features At a Glance

Property Details
Supported Symbols FX Majors & Minors, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, NAS100, and more
Timeframes 1 min
Core Indicators RSI, ATR, Fractals, Volume, custom “Waves” functions
Risk Control Auto-lot (% balance), % SL/TP, break-even, percentage trailing
Session Filter Configurable Trading start/end hours
MagicNumber & Comment Unique trade tagging


🔍 How Waves v3.0 Works

  1. Wave Analysis
    • Cached RSI & ATR values feed ten “Wave” functions (trend, impulse, retrace, momentum, fractals, volume, divergence).

  2. Strategy Dispatch
    • Select your strategy from the Leverage panel (Strategy 1–10) or optimize across all.

  3. Auto Position Sizing
    • Calculates lot size from your RiskPercentage input—never overexpose your account.

  4. Dynamic SL/TP
    • Stop-Loss and Take-Profit set as a percentage of price or via ATR multiplier, ensuring adaptive buffers.

  5. Break-Even & Trailing
    • When profit exceeds ProfitThreshold%, locks in at break-even + lock pips, then trails by TrailingStopPercentage.

  6. Trade Window
    • Only executes during your configured session hours.

💡 Benefits You’ll Enjoy

  • Emotion-Free Trading Let the EA handle entry, exit, and trailing.

  • Consistent Growth Fixed risk-reward fosters disciplined compounding.

  • Adaptive Protection Dynamic SL/TP adjusts to market volatility, reducing whipsaws.

  • Simplified Optimization All parameters exposed for thorough backtesting.

  • Hands-Free Execution Attach once and let Waves v3.0 do the rest.

🎯 Who Should Use Waves v3.0?

  • Traders seeking a unified EA to test multiple wave-based logics

  • Users of XAUUSD, BTCUSD, Forex, and Indices wanting a single robot for all

  • Beginners & busy professionals who value strict risk controls and session filtering

  • Advanced quants looking to diversify across ten mathematically driven strategies

🚀 Quick Start Guide

  1. Attach to any chart (e.g., XAUUSD M1).

  2. Select Strategy (InpStrategy) or run MT5 optimization.

  3. Set Risk (RiskPercentage, StopLossPercentage, RiskRewardRatio).

  4. Configure Session Hours (Trading Start Hour, Trading End Hour).

  5. Enable Algo Trading and monitor—Waves v3.0 will handle signals, sizing, SL/TP, break-even, and trailing.

Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500
Broker Environment: ECN / Low-Spread for best execution


Wishing you smooth waves and profitable trades!
