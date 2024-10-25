MR-GOLD TRADER has achieved a remarkable 1503% profit compared to the initial deposit during backtesting, making it a highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe. Starting with an initial balance of $10,000, the EA generated a net profit of $150,305.26 over the test period from April 8, 2019, to October 25, 2024.

This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders, offering a balanced mix of profitability, risk management, and reliability.

Key Features:

Target Instrument : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe : H4 (4-hour chart)

: H4 (4-hour chart) Initial Deposit : $10,000

: $10,000 Leverage : 1:100

: 1:100 Modeling:Every tick



Test Period : April 8, 2019 - October 25, 2024

: April 8, 2019 - Trading Strategy: Combines technical indicators, price action, and trend-following techniques. The EA is designed to capitalize on gold’s volatility with timely market entries and exits.





Results History Quality: 98% Bars: 8558 Ticks: 188407056 Symbols: 1 Total Net Profit: 150 305.26 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 947.01 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 2 291.08 Gross Profit: 299 980.25 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 22 594.62 (13.82%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 54 931.11 (28.08%) Gross Loss: -149 674.99 Balance Drawdown Relative: 35.10% (11 852.42) Equity Drawdown Relative: 54.64% (24 329.89) Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 118.54 Margin Level: 38251.17% Recovery Factor: 2.74 Sharpe Ratio: 1.39 Z-Score: -29.37 (99.74%) AHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Correlation: 0.87 OnTester result: 0 GHPR: 1.0022 (0.22%) LR Standard Error: 28 541.34 Total Trades: 1268 Short Trades (won %): 6 (16.67%) Long Trades (won %): 1262 (40.89%) Total Deals: 2536 Profit Trades (% of total): 517 (40.77%) Loss Trades (% of total): 751 (59.23%) Largest profit trade: 2 133.33 Largest loss trade: -364.02 Average profit trade: 580.23 Average loss trade: -199.30 Maximum consecutive wins ($): 40 (68 461.45) Maximum consecutive losses ($): 42 (-9 740.75) Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68 461.45 (40) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -9 740.75 (42) Average consecutive wins: 10 Average consecutive losses: 14 Correlation (Profits,MFE): 0.99 Correlation (Profits,MAE): 0.56 Correlation (MFE,MAE): 0.5812 Minimal position holding time: 0:08:02 Maximal position holding time: 793:25:05 Average position holding time: 118:25:36







Additional Resources:

Multiple Backtest Results : For more detailed performance analysis across different market conditions and settings, view the comprehensive backtest results here .

: For more detailed performance analysis across different market conditions and settings, view the comprehensive backtest results . Set Files : Access multiple optimized set files for different trading preferences and risk levels here .

: Access multiple optimized set files for different trading preferences and risk levels . HTML Test Report : Review the current test report with all details on performance, drawdown, and trade statistics here .

: Review the current test report with all details on performance, drawdown, and trade statistics . Other HTML Test Reports: click here

Advantages:

Reliable Performance : Demonstrates consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions, making it a solid addition to your trading strategy.

: Demonstrates consistent profitability across a wide range of market conditions, making it a solid addition to your trading strategy. Built-in Risk Management : Minimizes risk and manages account equity effectively while still capitalizing on profitable opportunities in the gold market.

: Minimizes risk and manages account equity effectively while still capitalizing on profitable opportunities in the gold market. Customizable: The EA comes with multiple optimized set files, allowing you to adjust parameters like lot size, risk per trade, and more based on your trading style and account size.

Best Suited For:

Traders looking to diversify their portfolio with a gold-focused automated trading strategy.

Those seeking a mid-term trading approach on the H4 timeframe.

Traders comfortable with managing moderate risk and drawdowns in exchange for higher profit potential.

Start trading gold profitably with MR-GOLD TRADER and leverage its backtested reliability and flexibility for MetaTrader 5!





New test result, MR-GOLD TRADER demonstrated impressive growth from an initial deposit of $10,000 to a final balance of $341,000 over the period April 8, 2019, to October 28, 2024, achieving a remarkable 3,300% profit. With a Profit Factor of 2.42, this additional test underscores the EA’s consistent performance and profitability across extended timeframes.

New Test Results (HTML)

Download New Set File







