CalcWave
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mohit Kumar
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets.
Key Features
Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators
Comprehensive risk and equity management built in for capital preservation
Modular design with multiple mathematical “equations” working in harmony
Crafted from two decades of trading expertise and market observations
Why It Works
Markets have shifted dramatically since COVID. CalcWave’s logic was developed and locked based on these new conditions:
Reacts to global volatility, not fixed indicator thresholds
Balances systematic entries with strict stop-loss and lot-sizing controls
Ensures trades align with sound money-management principles
User Customization
The only adjustable parameter is lot size—everything else is optimized and secured
Requires a stable VPS to guarantee uninterrupted operation and optimal execution
License & Support
Initial 100 licenses available at $1,000 each
Subsequent licenses priced at $5,000
Lifetime access to updates and dedicated support from the developer
Invest in a mathematically driven, fully automated trading partner. Sit back, deploy CalcWave on your VPS, and watch it navigate today’s markets with precision. EA will run on daily chart and H1 chart only.