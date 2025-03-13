Golden Nights

4.71

Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable.

Signal

Recovery mode

Features

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Breakeven and trailing mechanisms
  • Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL
  • Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown protection
  • Optional recovery mode with risk control
  • Trading day filters

These features can be customized.

You can find the detailed setup guide and the recommended set files here:

User Guide

Recommendation 

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum capital: 200 USD
  • Broker: Low-spread, stable overnight execution; swap-free preferred

Note: For brokers that do not use GMT+2 with daylight saving time (DST), please check the gold trading hours with your broker. Set the EA's trading time to match the last trading hour before market close.

You can find your broker's trading hours by right-clicking XAUUSD in the Market Watch window, selecting Specification, and checking the Trading Times field, as shown in the uploaded images.

An indicator is included to help you set the correct trading hours both in the Strategy Tester and for manual configuration.

BrokerTimeOffset indicator

Operation

To use the EA:

  • Set the trading time
  • Choose fixed lot size or risk-based sizing
  • Set SL/TP or enable trailing functions
  • Activate optional filters
  • Enable or disable recovery mode

Once configured, the system runs automatically with minimal supervision.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Golden Nights EA includes features useful for meeting proprietary trading firm requirements:

  • Fixed daily risk limits
  • Customizable drawdown protection
  • Fully adjustable risk and trade settings

  If you have any questions or would like assistance with setup, feel free to contact me via the MQL5 message system.

Отзывы
Sr2109
271
Sr2109 2025.04.09 10:08 
 

A great EA - all profits so far after 3 weeks, on demo and live

johnnyx87
116
johnnyx87 2025.04.06 18:03 
 

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored review, and I am in no way affiliated with the developer or seller of Golden Nights EA. Everything shared here is based solely on my personal experience using the EA in a live trading environment.

🎯My Honest Experience After 2 Weeks of Live Trading

I’ll be honest—when I first came across Golden Nights, I was skeptical. Like many traders, I’ve seen my fair share of flashy EAs promising overnight riches, only to blow accounts within days. But something about this one felt different. Maybe it was the clear focus on low-risk, nighttime scalping, or the fact that it doesn’t rely on martingale or grid strategies. Still, I decided to take the plunge and test it on a live account with a small deposit (€500). Two weeks in, and I have to say—I’m pleasantly surprised.

✅ Results

So Far I’ve been running Golden Nights EA on XAUUSD, exactly as recommended, during the late-night sessions. Over the last 14 trading days, the EA has taken consistent trades—all of them in profit. What impressed me most wasn’t just the win rate, but how calm and stable the trading felt. No aggressive lot sizes, no massive drawdowns, and no wild recovery tactics. Just quiet, precise entries with proper stop losses and take profits. I used the low-risk mode (lot size = 0.05) with recovery turned off to keep things conservative while I got comfortable.

🌙 Why It’s Working for Me

Nighttime Edge: Trading during quieter sessions really makes a difference. There’s less slippage, smoother price action, and no news-driven chaos. (I’m using an ICMarkets MT5 account.)

Set & Forget Simplicity: I just check the trades in the morning. No need to babysit it.

Risk Management: Every trade is controlled. No doubling down or chasing losses. That’s exactly what I was looking for—steady, responsible trading.

🔧 Setup Notes

Initial setup was smooth, and the developer provides clear instructions. The time zone adjustment tool is especially handy—just match it to your broker’s session close time, and you’re good to go.

🎯 Final Thoughts

Golden Nights EA isn’t a magic money button—but that’s exactly what makes it appealing. It’s not trying to double your account in a week. Instead, it’s built for steady, sustainable growth, and so far, that’s exactly what it’s delivering. I’m definitely going to keep it running and may consider increasing my risk slightly as I build more confidence. For now, I’m just glad I gave it a shot.

✅Would I recommend it?

Yes—especially if you’re done chasing get-rich-quick EAs and want something reliable, calm, and smart.

smuthee777
22
smuthee777 2025.03.29 09:21 
 

The EA so far is positive with no negative.Thanks Mr Adam for the great job.

farkas09
98
farkas09 2025.07.23 03:45 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.07.23 23:16
Thank you for the review, I’ve sent you a private message.
Nice Trader
2744
Aller Uja 2025.04.24 11:15 
 

I’ve been using this EA since its public release, and the strategy suits me well — the daily trades have confirmed its consistency nicely.

It’s very important to monitor your own risk tolerance, and stop-loss trades are always a normal part of any EA.

Since I’ve used it for less than 3 months, I’m giving it 4 stars for now. After three full months, I’ll add the final star if I don’t notice any drop in reliability. The developer is also helpful and very professional — thank you! 😎

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.04.24 20:17
Thank you so much for your thoughtful review and kind words! I really appreciate your balanced feedback and I’m glad the strategy suits you well. Fingers crossed for that 5th star!
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura
210
Jayadevan Kunnath Puthenpura 2025.04.19 19:47 
 

I’ve been using this EA for a month, and I really like it. It’s calm and quiet, taking trades during low-volatility times. It doesn’t use big lot sizes, and it’s been very steady. So far, I haven’t had any losing trades. I recommend it to anyone who takes trading seriously. The stop loss is a bit big, but if you manage it properly, the results are good.

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.04.20 19:23
Thank you for the great feedback! Glad to hear it's working well for you, wishing you continued success in your trading!
Sr2109
271
Sr2109 2025.04.09 10:08 
 

A great EA - all profits so far after 3 weeks, on demo and live

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.04.09 19:00
Thank you so much for your kind feedback! I'm really glad to hear that it's been performing well for you both on demo and live. Wishing you continued success and many more winning trades ahead!
johnnyx87
116
johnnyx87 2025.04.06 18:03 
 

Disclaimer: This is not a sponsored review, and I am in no way affiliated with the developer or seller of Golden Nights EA. Everything shared here is based solely on my personal experience using the EA in a live trading environment.

🎯My Honest Experience After 2 Weeks of Live Trading

I’ll be honest—when I first came across Golden Nights, I was skeptical. Like many traders, I’ve seen my fair share of flashy EAs promising overnight riches, only to blow accounts within days. But something about this one felt different. Maybe it was the clear focus on low-risk, nighttime scalping, or the fact that it doesn’t rely on martingale or grid strategies. Still, I decided to take the plunge and test it on a live account with a small deposit (€500). Two weeks in, and I have to say—I’m pleasantly surprised.

✅ Results

So Far I’ve been running Golden Nights EA on XAUUSD, exactly as recommended, during the late-night sessions. Over the last 14 trading days, the EA has taken consistent trades—all of them in profit. What impressed me most wasn’t just the win rate, but how calm and stable the trading felt. No aggressive lot sizes, no massive drawdowns, and no wild recovery tactics. Just quiet, precise entries with proper stop losses and take profits. I used the low-risk mode (lot size = 0.05) with recovery turned off to keep things conservative while I got comfortable.

🌙 Why It’s Working for Me

Nighttime Edge: Trading during quieter sessions really makes a difference. There’s less slippage, smoother price action, and no news-driven chaos. (I’m using an ICMarkets MT5 account.)

Set & Forget Simplicity: I just check the trades in the morning. No need to babysit it.

Risk Management: Every trade is controlled. No doubling down or chasing losses. That’s exactly what I was looking for—steady, responsible trading.

🔧 Setup Notes

Initial setup was smooth, and the developer provides clear instructions. The time zone adjustment tool is especially handy—just match it to your broker’s session close time, and you’re good to go.

🎯 Final Thoughts

Golden Nights EA isn’t a magic money button—but that’s exactly what makes it appealing. It’s not trying to double your account in a week. Instead, it’s built for steady, sustainable growth, and so far, that’s exactly what it’s delivering. I’m definitely going to keep it running and may consider increasing my risk slightly as I build more confidence. For now, I’m just glad I gave it a shot.

✅Would I recommend it?

Yes—especially if you’re done chasing get-rich-quick EAs and want something reliable, calm, and smart.

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.04.06 18:18
Wow, thank you for such a thoughtful and detailed review! I'm really glad to hear it's working well for you — wishing you continued success and steady growth!
smuthee777
22
smuthee777 2025.03.29 09:21 
 

The EA so far is positive with no negative.Thanks Mr Adam for the great job.

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.03.29 10:03
Thank you for your kind words! I'm glad to hear it's working well for you. Wishing you continued success with the EA!
Simone Castoro
157
Simone Castoro 2025.03.26 18:26 
 

Not a great EA...big SL and small TP. I was hoping for a better system

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.03.26 20:18
Thank you for your feedback. I'm sorry to hear that the EA did not meet your expectations. However, I believe your assessment might be a bit premature. The risk-reward ratio is well compensated by the high win rate. The EA is currently performing excellently on the live signal, with a 290% profit, a 100% win rate, and 5% drawdown over 26 consecutive winning trades.
Anika Svensson
41
Anika Svensson 2025.03.19 22:34 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.03.24 22:08
Hi Anika,
Thank you for your kind words and positive review! I’m glad you see the potential in the EA. If you have any questions or need assistance with settings, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
810
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2025.03.14 20:50 
 

Great customer support and EA has made its 1st win for me. Thanks Adam

Adam Zolei
109551
Ответ разработчика Adam Zolei 2025.03.14 21:05
Thank you so much for your kind words! I’m thrilled to hear that the EA has already made its first win for you – that’s fantastic news! If you ever have questions or need support, don’t hesitate to reach out. Wishing you many more successful trades ahead!
Ответ на отзыв