Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4

Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility designed for prop firm traders using MetaTrader 4.
It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it continuously monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached.

Use it as a risk “safety layer” on top of your manual trading or existing Expert Advisors to help you follow prop firm rules more consistently and avoid unnecessary rule violations.

Need MT5 Version? Click here

1. What this utility does

  • Tracks daily drawdown based on equity, with two modes:
    • From the start-of-day equity
    • From the highest equity of the day
  • Tracks overall drawdown from your initial account balance (auto or manual)
  • Monitors risk per trade based on your Stop Loss and current equity
  • Monitors total open risk across all open positions
  • Can automatically close positions and/or block new trades when limits are reached
  • Shows a compact on-chart panel with current state and key risk metrics
  • Publishes key values via MetaTrader global variables (prefix PG_ ) for advanced users and integration with other tools

This utility does not replace your broker’s or prop firm’s own risk systems. It only monitors and acts according to the settings you configure inside MetaTrader 4.

2. Main features

Daily Loss Protection

  • Max Daily Loss in percent (based on equity)
  • Two calculation modes:
    • From Day Start Equity – compares current equity to equity at the start of the prop day
    • From Day High Equity – compares current equity to the highest equity reached during the prop day
  • Warning level as a percentage of the daily limit (for example, alert at 60% of the allowed daily loss)
  • Automatic daily reset using a prop firm timezone (GMT offset) and custom day start hour

Overall Loss Protection

  • Max Overall Loss in percent, based on an Initial Balance
  • Initial Balance can be:
    • Detected automatically on first run
    • Set manually by the user
  • Overall lock can optionally close all positions and block new trades if your overall loss limit is exceeded

Risk Per Trade & Total Open Risk

  • Maximum risk per trade, calculated from:
    • Stop Loss distance
    • Lot size
    • Instrument tick value / price scale
    • Current account equity
    and expressed as a percentage of your equity.
  • Maximum total open risk across all monitored positions, also expressed as a percentage of equity
  • If you want, the utility can lock the account and optionally close positions when these risk limits are breached

Timezone & Session Control

  • Prop firm timezone via a configurable GMT offset (you can align the “prop day” with your firm’s time)
  • Custom prop day start and end hours
  • Optional trading session filter (SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour)
  • Optional blocking of trades outside the allowed session times

Lock Behavior & Manual Control

  • Daily lock when the daily loss limit is hit (active until the end of the configured prop day)
  • Overall lock when the overall loss limit is hit (indefinite, until manually unlocked)
  • Optional automatic closing of all positions and deletion of pending orders when limits are exceeded
  • “Unlock Daily” and “Unlock Overall” buttons on the panel (if enabled in inputs)
  • Lock state is stored as MetaTrader global variables and restored after terminal restart

Symbol Filter

  • Optional filtering to monitor and manage only selected symbols
  • Comma-separated list, e.g. XAUUSD,EURUSD,GBPUSD

Notifications

  • Terminal pop-up alerts
  • Push notifications via MetaQuotes ID (if configured in the terminal)
  • Email notifications via the terminal’s email settings

Global Variable Interface (advanced)

  • Key metrics and lock flags are published as MetaTrader global variables with prefix PG_
  • Advanced users can connect their own Expert Advisors, scripts or utilities to these values for custom logic

3. On-chart panel

The utility creates a clear, compact panel on the attached chart showing:

  • STATE:
    • NORMAL – everything is within configured limits
    • WARNING – daily loss is approaching the daily limit
    • LOCKED (DAILY) – daily loss limit hit; account is locked until prop day end
    • LOCKED (OVERALL) – overall loss limit hit; account is locked until manually unlocked
    If session control is enabled, the state text also shows when the time is outside the allowed trading session.
  • Daily – current daily profit/loss in percent vs. the configured daily loss limit
  • Overall – current overall profit/loss in percent vs. the overall loss limit
  • Total Risk – total open risk in percent vs. the configured maximum total open risk
  • Prop day countdown – time remaining until the prop day ends according to your configured timezone and day end hour

If manual unlock is enabled, the panel also displays:

  • Unlock Daily button
  • Unlock Overall button (optional, for overall lock)

4. Input parameters overview

Prop Firm Limits

  • MaxDailyLossPercent
  • DailyWarningPercent
  • MaxOverallLossPercent

Daily Loss Calculation

  • DailyLossMode
    • MODE_FROM_DAY_START
    • MODE_FROM_DAY_HIGH

Initial Balance

  • InitialBalanceMode
    • INIT_AUTO_ON_FIRST_RUN
    • INIT_MANUAL_INPUT
  • ManualInitialBalance

Risk Limits

  • EnableRiskPerTradeLimit
  • MaxRiskPerTradePercent
  • EnableTotalOpenRiskLimit
  • MaxTotalOpenRiskPercent
  • LockOnRiskLimitBreak

Prop Timezone & Session

  • UsePropTimezone
  • PropGMTOffsetHours
  • PropDayStartHour
  • PropDayEndHour
  • EnableTradingSession
  • SessionStartHour
  • SessionEndHour
  • BlockTradesOutsideSession

Lock Behavior

  • CloseAllOnDailyHit
  • CloseAllOnOverallHit
  • AutoBlockNewTrades
  • AllowManualUnlockDaily
  • AllowManualUnlockOverall

Symbol Filter

  • UseSymbolFilter
  • SymbolList

Notifications

  • EnableTerminalAlert
  • EnablePushNotification
  • EnableEmailNotification

UI Settings

  • PanelX
  • PanelY
  • TimerIntervalSeconds

5. How to use

  1. Attach the utility to any chart of the account you want to monitor.
  2. Configure “Prop Firm Limits” according to the rules of your prop firm (daily and overall drawdown).
  3. Set the timezone and day start / end hours to match the prop firm’s definition of a “trading day”.
  4. Decide whether you want the utility to:
    • Only warn you (alerts/notifications), or
    • Also close positions and lock the account when limits are breached.
  5. If you use session rules, enable the trading session filter and set session hours as needed.
  6. Optionally, enable the symbol filter to restrict monitoring to specific instruments.
  7. Keep the utility running while you trade manually or via your own EAs.

This product is a utility. Strategy Tester in MT4 is limited for utilities and is mainly useful to see that the panel updates and the lock logic reacts to changes. Real behaviour depends on live positions, equity and Stop Loss values on your trading account.

6. Detailed user guide and demo-only version

A detailed step-by-step user guide (with screenshots, configuration examples and FAQs), as well as a demo-only version of the utility that works on demo accounts, are provided in my MQL5 blog:

Full guide and demo-only version:
Prop Guardian Risk Manager – Full User Guide & Demo Version

7. Important notes and disclaimer

  • This is a risk management utility. It does not implement a trading strategy and does not guarantee profits or successful prop firm evaluations.
  • All limits are calculated based on the data provided by your trading terminal (equity, balance, positions and Stop Loss). There may be differences between the way your prop firm calculates drawdown and the way this utility does.
  • You must configure the parameters in accordance with the actual rules of your broker/prop firm. The author is not responsible for any rule violations, losses or account terminations resulting from incorrect settings or usage.
  • The product is intended for traders who already understand prop firm rules and basic risk management.
