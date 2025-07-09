Raw Tick Recorder MT4

Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – Raw Tick Recorder

Raw Tick Recorder EA is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification.

Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tick data.

Use Cases

  • Build accurate, tick-level backtests using your broker's live feed
  • Export clean datasets for AI/ML model training
  • Verify spread behavior, execution quality, and quote stability
  • Cross-check latency across brokers
  • Create custom tick archives in .csv, .bin, or .bi5 formats

Why Choose Raw Tick Recorder EA?

Issue Solution
Broker data is rounded or unreliable Captures raw bid/ask with millisecond timestamps
No native support for .bi5 / binary files Exports to .bi5/.bin format automatically
Manual restarts overwrite files Appends to existing files seamlessly
Need lightweight operation on VPS Buffers and flushes with minimal CPU/disk use
Disorganized output folders Well-structured folder tree per symbol and day
Missing environment metadata Exports .json file with session info and config

Supported File Formats

Format Extension Content Purpose
CSV .csv Time, Bid, Ask Readable by Excel, Python, R
Binary .bin Binary: time, bid, ask, volume Fast for programmatic processing
Dukascopy .bi5 Compressed bid/ask format Use with Tickstory, JForex

Folder Structure

  • TickData/<Symbol>/ – for .csv and .bin (one file per session)
  • TickData/<Symbol>/YYYY/MM/DD/ – for .bi5 files (hourly split)
  • TickData/<Symbol>/session_metadata.json – environment info

Input Parameters

Input Description Default
SaveToCSV /  SaveToBinary Enable/disable output format true / false
BinaryFormat Choose between BIN / BI5 / BOTH BOTH
ConvertToGMT Store timestamps in GMT zone false
BufferSize Ticks to buffer before writing 1000
FlushIntervalSeconds Failsafe time-based flush 30
OutputFolder Custom folder name TickData

Hover over each input in MT4 to see tooltips.

How to Use

  1. Open a chart (symbol you want to record)
  2. Attach Raw Tick Recorder EA
  3. Configure inputs and click OK
  4. Leave MT4 running (or use a VPS)
  5. Check bottom-left corner for live status

One chart = one symbol. Use multiple charts for multi-symbol recording.

Notes

  • 100% MQL4 native
  • Works with all brokers and account types
  • Detects and logs zero-spread quotes
  • Auto-appends files when restarted
  • CPU & disk usage optimized for 24/7 operation

A Python parser is available to convert .bin/.bi5 to .csv.

You’ll find the script inside the Full User Guide.

Disclaimer

This product does not execute or manage trades. Its sole purpose is to record tick data from the broker feed. Please test thoroughly on demo before using in live environments.

EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
