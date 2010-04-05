Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4

Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro - Your Ultimate Hidden Trade Management Tool!

Manage your trades like a pro! The Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro EA is specifically designed for traders who seek advanced control over their positions without revealing their Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels to the broker. This powerful utility helps you stay ahead by providing comprehensive hidden trade management solutions, intuitive visuals, and professional risk management.

This Utility is currently offered under initial release conditions. Pricing may be revised in subsequent phases. All users who purchase under current terms will receive full support and lifetime updates



Key Features: Virtual SL & TP (Hidden SL/TP) Completely hides your SL and TP levels from brokers, protecting your strategies.

Visual representation directly on your chart with intuitive drag-and-drop lines. Auto SL/TP Manager Automatically assigns virtual SL/TP levels if your open positions lack them.

Flexible customization: define Auto SL/TP based on your desired pips. Break Even Protection Safeguard your profits by moving your SL automatically to break-even.

Customizable triggers and offset to lock in profits effectively. Dual Trailing Stop Modes Risk-Reward Ratio (RR) Trailing: Dynamically adjusts SL based on predefined R multiples.

ATR-Based Trailing: SL trails based on Average True Range, adapting seamlessly to market volatility. Smart GUI Control Panel User-friendly interface with clear two-column layout.

Easily activate/deactivate features, filter symbols, and adjust visual elements directly from the panel. Persistent Data Storage Safely store and recover your trade management data to and from files, ensuring smooth operation even after restarts. Symbol Filtering Efficiently manage trades across multiple symbols by applying your custom filters. Why Choose Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro? Stealth Management: Keep your trading intentions private.

Risk Control: Auto SL/TP, Break Even, and Dual Trailing Modes ensure maximum risk management.

Professional Interface: Makes complex trade management effortless and visually intuitive. How To Get Started: Purchase and download the EA. Attach the EA to your chart. Configure settings quickly via the intuitive GUI panel. Sit back and let the Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro manage your positions smartly and securely! Special Offer! Full User Guide & Download Demo to Test on Live Market (MT4 & MT5) Start with our special launch price and unlock professional hidden trade management today! Act now to secure your advantage!

Tags: virtual stop loss, hidden take profit, trailing stop, break even, RR trailing, ATR trailing, stealth EA, risk management EA



