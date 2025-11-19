Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following DCA grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4.

It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic.

This EA is designed for traders who understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and are comfortable managing floating drawdown as part of the strategy.

Important: Phoenix Trend MT4 is not a “no-loss” or “always profitable” system.

It can generate periods of profit but can also experience large drawdowns and account loss in extreme market conditions.

Please read the Risk Warning & Who Should Use This EA sections carefully before using it.

1. Trading Idea & Core Logic

1. Trend Filter (Higher Timeframe MA)

Uses two moving averages (Fast MA and Slow MA) on a higher timeframe (default: H4 ).

When Fast MA > Slow MA → the market is considered in an uptrend → only Buy baskets are allowed in Auto mode.

When Fast MA < Slow MA → the market is considered in a downtrend → only Sell baskets are allowed in Auto mode.

A small price difference (delta) is used to avoid trading in noisy, flat conditions.

You can override the automatic direction:

Only Buy – the EA only opens buy baskets following bullish conditions.

Only Sell – the EA only opens sell baskets following bearish conditions.

2. Pullback Entry (Base Order)

Phoenix Trend MT4 does not enter randomly or on every tick. It waits for a pullback inside the trend:

Uses the Signal timeframe (default: M5) for entries and ATR calculation.

Uses the Trend timeframe (default: H4) for higher-timeframe trend direction.

In an uptrend: Waits for price to pull back towards or below the Fast MA on the signal timeframe,

then opens a Buy base order.

In a downtrend: Waits for price to pull back towards or above the Fast MA,

then opens a Sell base order.



This helps avoid chasing tops and bottoms and tries to enter after a correction within the main trend.

3. ATR-Based Dynamic Grid (DCA Logic)

Once the base order is opened, Phoenix Trend MT4 builds a trend-aligned DCA grid:

Grid step is based on ATR (Average True Range) :

GridStep = ATR × ATRMultiplier

For a Buy basket : New Buy orders are added only when price moves down from the last Buy by at least GridStep.

For a Sell basket : New Sell orders are added only when price moves up from the last Sell by at least GridStep.



Key points:

The grid adapts to volatility (wider when market is volatile, tighter when calm).

All grid orders follow the main trend rather than fighting it.

You can optionally enable lot multiplier (martingale-style growth) for more aggressive recovery, or keep it off for linear DCA.

2. Basket Take-Profit & Exit Logic

Phoenix Trend MT4 manages exits on the basket level (all EA positions on the symbol):

2.1. Basket TP by Money (USD)

The EA sums profit + swap + commission of all EA positions on the symbol.

When total profit ≥ BasketTP_Money, all positions of the EA on that symbol are closed.

2.2. Basket TP by Points (from Average Price)

The EA calculates a volume-weighted average price of all positions (Buy or Sell).

It then measures the distance in points from current price to average price: Buy basket: current Bid – average price Sell basket: average price – current Ask

When this distance ≥ TP_Points, the entire basket is closed.

2.3. TP Modes

Money Only – close basket only when money target is reached.

Points Only – close basket only when points target is reached.

Money OR Points (Both) – close basket when either money or points target is reached.

Note: There is no fixed stop loss per individual trade.

Risk is managed via basket exit and drawdown protection on the account.

3. Risk Management & Protection

Grid and DCA systems can be profitable in certain conditions but always carry high risk.

Phoenix Trend MT4 includes several features to help control, but not eliminate, risk.

3.1. Max Volume per Symbol

MaxVolumePerSymbol limits the total lot size of all EA positions on the symbol.

Before opening a new trade, the EA checks: Current total EA volume on the symbol. If currentVolume + newLot > MaxVolumePerSymbol → no new trade is opened .



This prevents unlimited lot growth on a single instrument.

3.2. Lot Sizing Modes

Fixed Lot Uses the same lot size for the base order (and grid orders if no multiplier is used).

Balance-Based Lot (LotPer1000) Lot size is calculated as:

Lot = (Balance / 1000) × LotPer1000 Example: Balance = 5000, LotPer1000 = 0.01 → base lot = 0.05.



Optional:

Lot Multiplier (Martingale Factor) If enabled, each new grid order lot size increases as Lot × Multiplier^OrderIndex . This can speed up recovery but greatly increases risk and potential drawdown.



3.3. Drawdown Protection

UseDDProtection – enable/disable drawdown monitoring.

MaxDDPercent – maximum allowed floating drawdown (as % of balance).

If current drawdown ≥ MaxDDPercent: If CloseAllOnDDHit = true → all EA positions on the symbol are closed. If StopTradingAfterDDHit = true → EA blocks new trades until the next trading day .



This is not a guarantee of safety, but it can help avoid uncontrolled risk escalation.

3.4. Time Filter & Friday Protection

UseTimeFilter – only allow trading between TradeStartHour and TradeEndHour (server time). Supports ranges that pass midnight (e.g. 22:00 → 02:00).

CloseOnFriday + FridayCloseHour – optionally close all EA positions after a specified hour on Friday to avoid weekend gaps.

3.5. Margin Check Before Every Order

The EA uses OrderCalcMargin to check if free margin is enough for each new order.

If margin requirement > free margin → the order is not sent.

4. On-Chart Information Panel

Phoenix Trend MT4 displays a clear status panel on the chart:

Symbol & Magic Number

Number of open positions / MaxOrders

Current grid direction (BUY / SELL / NONE)

Total lot size of the basket

Average price of the basket

Total P/L in USD and in points

Balance, Equity and current Drawdown %

DD protection & trading block status

Main strategy settings (lot mode, grid step, Basket TP, trend filter, etc.)

This helps you understand exactly what the EA is doing in real time.

5. Inputs Summary

General

StrategyName, MagicNumber, AllowNewTrades, Slippage

Lot & Risk Management

LotMode (Fixed / Balance-based)

FixedLot, LotPer1000

MaxVolumePerSymbol

UseMultiplier, LotMultiplier

Grid & ATR

MaxOrders

ATRPeriod

ATRMultiplier

Take Profit

TPMode (Money / Points / Money OR Points)

BasketTP_Money

UseTP_Points

TP_Points

Trend Filter

UseTrendFilter

SignalTF (entry timeframe)

TrendTF (trend timeframe)

FastMAPeriod, SlowMAPeriod

MAMethod, MAPrice

DirectionMode (Auto / Only Buy / Only Sell)

Drawdown Protection

UseDDProtection

MaxDDPercent

CloseAllOnDDHit

StopTradingAfterDDHit

Time Filter

UseTimeFilter

TradeStartHour, TradeEndHour

CloseOnFriday, FridayCloseHour

6. Who Is This EA For?

Phoenix Trend MT4 may be suitable for traders who:

Understand grid / DCA / martingale-style risk and are comfortable with floating drawdown.

Prefer to diversify across multiple symbols with small lot sizes instead of running one aggressive setup.

Are willing to monitor the account and adjust risk parameters (lot size, MaxVolumePerSymbol, MaxDDPercent, etc.).

Use the EA as one component in a broader trading plan, not as a “set and forget money machine”.

Phoenix Trend MT4 is not recommended for traders who:

Expect constant profits with no drawdown .

Want a “guaranteed income” or “no-loss” robot (such systems do not exist).

Use very high lot sizes or high multipliers relative to their account and risk tolerance.

Do not accept the possibility of large drawdowns or complete account loss.

7. Recommended Usage & Risk Notes

Start with a demo or small / cent account to study behaviour on your broker.

Use low lot sizes and a conservative MaxVolumePerSymbol setting.

Avoid combining: Very high MaxOrders High LotMultiplier Small account size

…because this combination can lead to rapid margin calls .

Test on symbols like: EURUSD (H1), GBPUSD (M30), XAUUSD (H1/D1), etc.

Run only one EA per chart , one symbol per chart.

Use different Magic Numbers if you run multiple instances on the same symbol with different settings.

8. Important Risk Warning & Disclaimer

Phoenix Trend MT4 is a high-risk grid / DCA strategy .

It can generate profits during favourable market conditions, but it can also experience: Deep and prolonged drawdowns Margin calls Complete loss of the trading account

There is no guarantee of profit, safety, or consistency.

Past performance in backtests or demo accounts does not guarantee future results on live accounts.

You are fully responsible for: Your settings Your money management Your use of this EA on demo or live accounts.



Please use this EA only if you fully understand and accept the risks of leveraged trading and grid-based strategies.