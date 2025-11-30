Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
- Göstergeler
- The Hung Ngo
- Sürüm: 1.30
- Güncellendi: 30 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts
Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping.
Full User Guide – Need MT4? Click here
WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO
VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe modes to focus 100 % on interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.
KEY ADVANTAGES
- Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.
- Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.
- Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume and estimates intra-bar flow.
- 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email, or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).
- Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.
- Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.
WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT
- Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.
- Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.
- Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.
- Encrypted Alert – AES-256.
- Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.
SUITABLE FOR
Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.
EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION
Drag the indicator onto any MT5 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.
SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS
Desktop, mobile push, HTML email, and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.* Setup guide: step-by-step blog
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
MetaTrader 5 build 3540+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible
PREMIUM SUPPORT
Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.
DISCLAIMER
This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.
*Telegram forwarding is optional.