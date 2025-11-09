Hull Suite Alert MT5

Overview
The Hull Suite is a highly responsive and smooth moving average indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull in 2005. Known for its minimal lag and clear curves, the HMA has become a widely used technical analysis tool. This script brings together multiple Hull variations into one flexible and customizable indicator, ideal for traders looking for enhanced visual representation and trend analysis.

Key Features
The Hull Suite offers three variations of the Hull Moving Average, providing flexibility to suit different trading styles. It includes two visualization modes, allowing traders to display the Hull as either bands or a single line, depending on their preference. Additionally, it supports trend-based coloring, where both the Hull and candlesticks can be painted according to the current trend direction.

Customization is made easy with a global option for adjusting the thickness of lines or bands, eliminating the need to manually modify each object individually. For convenience, the indicator includes an alert feature to notify traders of significant trend shifts. The indicator’s buffers can be integrated with Expert Advisors (EAs), enabling automated trading strategies based on Hull trends.

How to Use
The Hull Suite indicator allows you to choose between three different Hull variations. Each variation offers a distinct smoothing effect, allowing you to optimize the indicator for your specific strategy. You can also switch between single line and band visualization modes. Bands provide a broader view of price movement, while the single line focuses solely on the moving average.

To enhance trend detection, you can enable the trend coloring option, which will automatically color the Hull and candlesticks based on the current trend direction. This visual cue makes it easier to identify upward or downward trends at a glance. The alert feature provides notifications of trend changes, ensuring you stay updated on key market movements.

For traders who use automated systems, the Hull Suite’s buffers are easily accessible for integration with Expert Advisors, allowing for a seamless transition to automated trading strategies.

Conclusion
The Hull Suite provides a modern and versatile take on the Hull Moving Average, with extensive customization options and visual enhancements. Its minimal lag, trend-based coloring, and alert functionality make it a valuable tool for both manual and automated trading. Whether you're looking for smoother trend analysis or integration with automated systems, the Hull Suite offers everything you need in a streamlined package.

For more information about the Hull Moving Average, visit: alanhull.com/hull-moving-average


Önerilen ürünler
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Yardımcı programlar
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Göstergeler
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) ve (Wyckoff Academy Fiyat ve Hacim) araç setinin bir parçasıdır. MT5 için WAPV Fiyat ve Hacim Göstergesi, grafikteki hacim hareketini sezgisel bir şekilde görselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırmak için oluşturuldu. Bununla, piyasanın profesyonel bir ilgisinin olmadığı en yüksek hacim anlarını ve anları gözlemleyebilirsiniz. Piyasanın "akıllı para" hareketiyle değil, ataletle hareket ettiği anları belirleyin. Kullanıcı tarafından değişt
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Göstergeler
Precision Arrows – TP ve SL Dahil Akıllı Giriş Sinyalleri Precision Arrows , doğruluk, açıklık ve güvenilirlik isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir ticaret göstergesidir. Yüksek olasılıklı alım ve satım sinyallerini tespit eder ve otomatik olarak Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyeleri oluşturur. Böylece Forex, Endeksler, Kripto Para ve Sentetik Endeksler piyasalarında disiplinli ve tutarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu gösterge, hassas sinyal tespiti, akıllı filtreleme ve çok
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Göstergeler
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Göstergeler
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) Gürültüyü filtrelemek ve net BUY/SELL sinyalleri üretmek için düzeltilmiş Heiken-Ashi (HMA veya EMA), yeniden çizmez (opsiyonel ConfirmOnClosedBar). Grafikte HA mumlarını gösterir (orijinal mumlar gizlenebilir), ok yerleştirme ATR veya sabit ofset ile, anti-spam işleme ile uyarılar gönderir (popup, email, push). Ana amaç Ham mumları düzleştirilmiş Heiken-Ashi ye dönüştürerek renk değişimlerini algılamak (bear to bull / bull to bear) ve girişler için oklar çizmek. Conf
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Göstergeler
SimSim Arrow Momentum standart bir "Momentum" indikatörüdür, ancak ok versiyonundadır. MetaTrader 4 için sürüm Gösterge parametreleri standart olanlara benzerdir, artı bir ek parametre Delta'dır. Delta = 0 - 100 100 değerinden itibaren sapmalar. 100 göstergesinin seviyesini değiştirmek, artı ve eksi yapmak mümkündür. Gösterge, fiyat seviye çizgisini = 100 +- Delta'yı geçtiğinde sinyal üretir. İşlem için "KONTROL İŞLEMİ" aktif edildiğinde, indikatör sinyaline dayalı işlemler otomatik olarak açı
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Göstergeler
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Göstergeler
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Key Features and Advantages of VWAP 1. It Shows the "True Price" or "Consensus Price" This is its most important feature. While a Simple Moving Average (MA) gives equal weight to every price, VWAP tells us what the average price really is, based on where the majority of money (volume) agreed to trade. Example: If the price of 100 had 1,000,000 shares traded, but the price of 101 only had 100 shares traded... VWAP will give significantly more weight to the 100 price. 2. It
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Dalga Tablosu bir Fiyat ve Hacim göstergesidir. Fiyat ve Hacim okuması, Richard Demille Wyckoff tarafından oluşturulan üç yasaya dayalı olarak geniş çapta dağıtıldı: Arz ve Talep, Neden ve Etki ve Çabaya Karşı Sonuç. 1900'de R.Wyckoff, analizlerinde dalga grafiğini zaten kullanmıştı. Yıllar sonra, 1990 civarında, David Weis Otomatikleştirilmiş R. Wyckoff'un dalga grafiği ve bugün size David Weis'in dalga grafiğinin evrimini sunuyoruz. Varlıkta üretilen dalga ile ilgili Hacim miktar
Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Göstergeler
The indicator measures the balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:   Aggression  = Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Note : It is rec ommended to use the default configuration and VPS values. It does not work in Forex. Meet Our Products     Parameters : Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation; Volume Divider e; Enables calculation of the current candle; Histogram Line style and; Size; Line Line style and; Size;  Follow us on our website to check the next news.
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Göstergeler
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Göstergeler
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Göstergeler
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Göstergeler
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Göstergeler
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Göstergeler
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Göstergeler
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Her Varlık İçin Sınırsız Hacim Analizi! CVD SmoothFlow Pro , hassas ve sınırsız bir hacim analizi arayan trader'lar için nihai çözümüdür. Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) hesaplamasını ve gelişmiş gürültü filtrelemesini kullanarak, Pro sürümü herhangi bir finansal varlık için gereken esneklik ve doğruluğu sağlar. CVD SmoothFlow Pro Neler Sunar? Açık Analiz : Pazar gürültüsünü filtreler ve her finansal varlıkta önemli hacim hareketlerini vurgular. ️ Kesin Hesaplama : Alım
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (72)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Akıllı stop-loss hassasiyeti doğrudan grafiğinizde Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin veya sezgilere güvenmeden net ve metodik şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için geliştirilmiş bir çözümdür. Bu araç, klasik fiyat davranışı mantığını (yükselen zirveler, alçalan dipler) modern breakout algılama teknolojisi ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesinin nerede olması gerektiğini tespit eder. Trend dönemlerinde, yatay piyasalarda vey
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.83 (96)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (24)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
TREND PRO'yu hemen satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş trend göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (18)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Göstergeler
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO ile   tanışın Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak üzere tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı ve yeşil çubukl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (23)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (10)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Breakout PRO       yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna da
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS  /  TALİMATLAR   ENG  /  Sürüm MT4 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, durumun
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.18 (22)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MT5 için Market Structure Break Out'u tanıtıyoruz – Profesyonel MSB ve Unbroken Zone göstergeniz. MT4 versiyonu da mevcut, buradan kontrol edin: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /109958 Bu gösterge sürekli olarak güncellenmektedir. Piyasadaki yapı temelli giriş ve çıkış noktalarını yüksek doğrulukla sağlamayı amaçlıyoruz. Şu anda 1.1 sürümündeyiz, aşağıda şu anda katılırsanız yapılmış olan son değişiklikler bulunmaktadır: Alış & Satış Hedefleri:   Hem alış hem de satış pozisyonları
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT5 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT5 veya MT4 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli trading iht
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trade Manager MT5 ile hedging stratejinizi geliştirin; ters fiyat hareketlerine karşı otomatik hedging işlemleri yapmak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışman (EA), 2010'larda forex brokerlarının zıt pozisyonlara izin vererek karları sabitleme veya belirsiz trendlerde kayıpları sınırlama tekniklerine dayanıyor. MQL5 ve Forex Factory, Reddit’in r/Forex gibi trading forumlarında esnek konfigürasyonları ve sağlam risk korumaları nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex ana pariteleri, endeksle
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT4 veya MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT4 veya MT5 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli tr
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapındaki
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT4 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 ile işlem yönetiminizi optimize edin; manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemler için stop-loss seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamak üzere tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışman (EA), kar koruması ve risk yönetimini sağlar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda trailing stop ve breakeven seviyelerinin yönetimindeki hassasiyetiyle öne çıkmakta olup, karları ver
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 ile trend tespit yeteneklerinizi güçlendirin; ardışık boğa veya ayı mum dizilerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış dinamik bir araçtır ve forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia piyasalarında trend onayları ve potansiyel dönüşler için zamanında uyarılar sunar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında kutlanmakta ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda momentum analizini basitleştirme yeteneğiyle övülmekte olup, volatil piyasalarda ne
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Close Manager MT5 ile işlem kapatma sürecinizi optimize edin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemlerin çıkışlarını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), traderlara çıkış stratejileri üzerinde hassas kontrol sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi platformlarda çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir kapatma kriterleri nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Day and Week Separator MT4 ile işlem analizlerinizi kolaylaştırın; özelleştirilebilir günlük ve haftalık ayırıcı çizgiler çizen sezgisel bir araçtır ve broker saat dilimi farklılıklarıyla başa çıkan traderlar için mükemmeldir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında basitliği ve etkinliğiyle büyük beğeni toplayan bu indikatör, Investopedia ve TradingView gibi platformlarda tartışılan, grafik zaman dilimlerini yerel veya piyasaya özgü saatlerle hizalamada yaygın bir sorunu e
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL5 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 ile portföyünüzün risk yönetimini geliştirin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde hesabınızın toplam kârını veya belirli bir sihirli numaraya sahip işlemleri otomatik olarak izlemek ve bir takip stopu gibi yönetmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), mevcut kâr son kâr zirvesinin altına düştüğünde tüm işlemleri kapatır. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında dinamik kâr kilitleme mekanizması nedeniyle övülen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto para
FREE
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
GG TrendBar Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret hassasiyetinizi yükseltin; ADX ve Parabolic SAR'ı kullanarak 9 farklı zaman diliminde birleştirilmiş trend sinyalleri sunan güçlü bir çoklu zaman dilimi aracı. 2010'ların başında Forex Factory ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda popüler hale gelen ileri trend analizi konseptlerinden doğan bu gösterge, seçilen zaman dilimleri arasında hizalanma gerektirerek gürültüyü filtreleme yeteneğiyle beğeni topladı ve genellikle değişken piyasalarda tek zaman dilimi göstergel
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT5 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL4 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
STM Trade Panel MT4 ile ticaretinizi kolaylaştırın; MetaTrader 4 üzerinde işlem yürütme ve yönetimini optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman (EA), tek tıkla emir yerleştirme ve özelleştirilebilir kâr ve zarar eşiklerine dayalı otomatik işlem kapatma sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında sezgisel arayüzü ve etkili işlem kontrolü nedeniyle çok beğenilen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Angle of Moving Average MT4   ile ticaret kararlarınızı yükseltin, hareketli ortalamaların eğimini nicel olarak ölçerek trend yönü ve momentumu hakkında net bilgiler sunan yenilikçi bir göstergedir. Belirtilen bar sayısı üzerinden hareketli ortalamaların açısal eğimini ölçme prensibine dayanan bu araç, 2010 civarında ticaret topluluklarında kavramsallaştırıldığından beri teknik analizin temel bir unsuru haline gelmiştir. Forex Factory gibi forumlarda yaygın olarak tartışılan ve piyasa dinamikle
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt