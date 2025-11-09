Hull Suite Alert MT5

Overview
The Hull Suite is a highly responsive and smooth moving average indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull in 2005. Known for its minimal lag and clear curves, the HMA has become a widely used technical analysis tool. This script brings together multiple Hull variations into one flexible and customizable indicator, ideal for traders looking for enhanced visual representation and trend analysis.

Key Features
The Hull Suite offers three variations of the Hull Moving Average, providing flexibility to suit different trading styles. It includes two visualization modes, allowing traders to display the Hull as either bands or a single line, depending on their preference. Additionally, it supports trend-based coloring, where both the Hull and candlesticks can be painted according to the current trend direction.

Customization is made easy with a global option for adjusting the thickness of lines or bands, eliminating the need to manually modify each object individually. For convenience, the indicator includes an alert feature to notify traders of significant trend shifts. The indicator’s buffers can be integrated with Expert Advisors (EAs), enabling automated trading strategies based on Hull trends.

How to Use
The Hull Suite indicator allows you to choose between three different Hull variations. Each variation offers a distinct smoothing effect, allowing you to optimize the indicator for your specific strategy. You can also switch between single line and band visualization modes. Bands provide a broader view of price movement, while the single line focuses solely on the moving average.

To enhance trend detection, you can enable the trend coloring option, which will automatically color the Hull and candlesticks based on the current trend direction. This visual cue makes it easier to identify upward or downward trends at a glance. The alert feature provides notifications of trend changes, ensuring you stay updated on key market movements.

For traders who use automated systems, the Hull Suite’s buffers are easily accessible for integration with Expert Advisors, allowing for a seamless transition to automated trading strategies.

Conclusion
The Hull Suite provides a modern and versatile take on the Hull Moving Average, with extensive customization options and visual enhancements. Its minimal lag, trend-based coloring, and alert functionality make it a valuable tool for both manual and automated trading. Whether you're looking for smoother trend analysis or integration with automated systems, the Hull Suite offers everything you need in a streamlined package.

For more information about the Hull Moving Average, visit: alanhull.com/hull-moving-average


