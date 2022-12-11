Hedge Range Breakout

Description

This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction.

If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots).

If it hits the take profit amount then ea will close the trade if not and it again open a hedge trade, then the  hedge range will be placed on higher range. It will keep on placing the trades till it meet the overall profit amount mentioned in the input

For detailed documentation Overall Settings/Input Guide 

High Level Overview of Features

Category Setting Description
GENERAL SETTINGS Lot Size Initial volume for the first trade; subsequent features don't alter it.
Stoploss in Pips Initial stop loss; adjustable by EA features.
Take Profit in Pips Initial take profit; modifiable by EA features.
Trade Comment Specifies trade comments for source identification.
Capture Logs Enables troubleshooting logs.
Enable Magic Number Controls EA behaviour based on a unique identifier.
Magic Number Unique EA identifier for conditional checks.
Trade On New Bar Places trades at the start of the candle.
No New Entry If Trade Exists Determines new entry conditions with or without an active trade.
Number Of Orders Controls executed trades upon entry signals.
Trade Direction Specifies buy, sell, or both signals.
Risk Reward Ratio Sets take profit based on stop loss and a specified ratio.
Next Open Trade After X Seconds Introduces a time gap between multiple entry signals.
Check for Opposite Close Closes previous trend signal before placing a new one.
Delete Pending Order at Distance Auto-removes pending orders at a specified distance.
Delete Pending Order After X Seconds Auto-deletes untriggered pending orders.
Delete Pending Order After N Bars Auto-removes untriggered pending orders after specified candles.
Profit Amount Closes trade at a set profit amount or set take profit.
Loss Amount Closes trade at a set loss amount or set stop loss.
Profit Percent Closes trade at a set percent profit of account equity or set take profit.
Loss Percent Closes trade at a set percent loss of account equity or set stop loss.
Close After N Candle Closes trade after a specified number of candles from opening.
BREAKEVEN SETTINGS Enable Breakeven Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) breakeven functionality.
Breakeven Activation Numeric input setting the distance in pips from entry for breakeven activation.
Breakeven Extra Pips Numeric input defining extra pips beyond activation for setting stop-loss, covering costs and slippage.
TRAILING STOP SETTINGS Use Trailing Stop Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trailing stop functionality.
Activate Numeric input setting distance in pips from entry for triggering trailing stop activation.
Trail Price By Numeric input defining trailing stop distance behind the current market price.
Increment By Numeric input specifying the increment by which trailing stop distance increases with favourable market movement.
MARTINGALE SETTINGS Enable/Disable Martingale Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) Martingale strategy.
Multiplier Numeric input determining the size multiplier for subsequent trades if Martingale is enabled.
Multiply After N Repeat Integer input setting the number of consecutive losing trades before applying the Martingale multiplier.
Max Step Integer input defining the maximum number of Martingale steps to limit consecutive increasing trade sizes.
Adjust Take Profit Boolean input to adjust (true) or not adjust (false) take profit based on Martingale steps.
GRID SETTINGS Enable/Disable Grid Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) GRID strategy.
Step Distance Integer input for the distance in pips between each grid level.
Lot Increase Mode Enumeration input for lot size increase mode: GRID_MULTIPLY or GRID_INCREMENT.
Execution Mode Numeration input for execution mode: GRID_MARKET (market orders) or GRID_PENDING (pending orders).
Increase Factor Numeric input for the factor by which lot size is increased for each new grid level.
Distance Multiplier Numeric input for the multiplier applied to the grid distance for each new grid level.
Increase After N Repeat Integer input for the number of repeats before applying the grid increase factor.
Max Grid Step Integer input for the maximum number of grid steps before resetting to the initial lot size.
Grid Activation Mode Enumeration input for when the grid should be activated: GRID_ON_LOSS or GRID_ON_PROFIT.
SL and TP Mode Enumeration input for stop-loss and take-profit mode: FIXED AMOUNT, EQUITY PERCENT, or COST_AVERAGE.
Grid Fixed Stoploss Sets a fixed stop-loss for combined loss of all trades when SL and TP mode is FIXED AMOUNT.
Grid Fixed Takeprofit Sets a fixed take-profit for combined profit of all trades when SL and TP mode is FIXED AMOUNT.
Grid Equity Pct Stoploss Sets an equity percentage stop-loss for combined loss of all trades when SL and TP mode is EQUITY PERCENT.
Grid Equity Pct Takeprofit Sets an equity percentage take-profit for combined profit of all trades when SL and TP mode is EQUITY PERCENT.
AVERAGE_MODE Enumeration input for averaging orders mode: Sum (Price x Lot)/Sum(Lots) or Sum(Price)/ Sum(Orders).
AVG STOPLOSS Sets stop-loss based on the average price of all trades when SL and TP mode is COST_AVERAGE.
AVG TAKEPROFIT Sets take-profit based on the average price of all trades when SL and TP mode is COST_AVERAGE.
Hedge Settings Indicates the start of the hedge settings section.
Enable Hedge Enables or disables the hedge; currently set to true.

Hedge Distance Specifies the hedge distance as 10.
Hedge Lot Increase Mode Determines how the lot size is increased in the hedge; currently set to MULTIPLY (1).

Hedge Increase Factor Sets the increase factor for the hedge as 2.

Max Hedge Step Sets the maximum hedge step as 9999.

Hedge Execution Mode Specifies the execution mode for the hedge; currently set to PENDING (2).

Hedge SL/TP Mode Specifies the stop loss and take profit mode for the hedge; currently set to FIXED_AMOUNT (1).
Hedge Fixed Stop Loss Sets the fixed stop loss for the hedge; currently set to 0 (disabled).

Hedge Fixed Take Profit Sets the fixed take profit for the hedge as 2.

Hedge Equity % Stop Loss Sets the equity percentage stop loss for the hedge as 10.

Hedge Equity % Take Profit Sets the equity percentage take profit for the hedge as 2.
RISK SETTINGS Enable Risk to Lot Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Risk to Lot functionality.
Risk Percent Numeric input defining the risk percentage per trade based on the account balance.
Risk Pips Per MicroLot / Stoploss Numeric input determining the risk in pips per micro lot or stop-loss. It aligns with the STOPLOSS pips input for virtual stop-loss calculation.
POSITION SIZING SETTINGS Enable Position Sizing Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Position Sizing functionality.
Increase Lot Numeric input defining the additional lot size for each trade when Position Sizing is enabled.
Increase Lot on Account Balance Numeric input specifying the account balance value triggering lot size adjustment. When the balance reaches or exceeds this value, the lot size is adjusted accordingly.
ALERT SETTINGS Allow Alert Boolean input allowing (true) or disallowing (false) the EA to trigger alerts on new entry.
Allow Notification Boolean input enabling (true) or disabling (false) the EA to send notifications (e.g., push notifications on mobile devices) on new entry.
Allow Email Boolean input permitting (true) or restricting (false) the EA to send email notifications on new entry.
TRADE TIME SETTINGS Use Trading Times Boolean input for determining if the EA should follow specified trading times (true) or trade 24/7 (false).
Enable Asian Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the Asian session.
Start Time Asian and End Time Asian String inputs specifying the start and end times of the Asian session in broker time.
Enable European Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the European session.
Start Time European and End Time European String inputs specifying the start and end times of the European session in broker time.
Enable American Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the American session.
Start Time American and End Time American String inputs specifying the start and end times of the American session in broker time.
Enable Other Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during another specified session.
Start Time and End Time String inputs specifying the start and end times of the specified session in broker time.
TRADING DAY SETTINGS Monday Trade, Tuesday Trade, Wednesday Trade, Thursday Trade, Friday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on each respective day of the week (Monday through Friday).
Saturday Trade and Sunday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
SAFEGUARD SETTINGS Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in pips for trade execution.
Maximum Open Trades Maximum number of open trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Long Trades and Maximum Short Trades Maximum number of long and short trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Pending Orders Maximum number of pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Long Pending Orders and Maximum Short Pending Orders Maximum number of long and short pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.
Max Drawdown Percent Maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of the account balance; set to 0 to disable.
Max Drawdown Amount Maximum acceptable drawdown as an absolute amount; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Trades Per Day Maximum number of trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.
Maximum Losing Per Trade Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.
Daily Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a single trading day; closes all positions and halts trading if exceeded.
Daily Target Target profit to achieve within a single trading day; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
Weekly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading week; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.
Weekly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading week; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
Monthly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading month; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.
Monthly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading month; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.
DISPLAY SETTINGS Panel Width Pct Width of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.
Panel Height Pct Height of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.
Text Size Pct Size of text within the panel as a percentage; influences readability and presentation.
Title Colour Colour of the title text within the panel for visual distinction.
Label Colour Colour of labels or descriptive text within the panel for differentiation.
Value Colour Colour of numerical values or data within the panel for clarity and emphasis.


Usage Recommendations:

Prior to deploying in live markets, thorough testing in a demo account is strongly advised. This ensures a comprehensive evaluation of the EA's performance, its alignment with your trading strategy, and an assessment of risk tolerance levels.


Note: This strategy uses the dangerous martingale principle. If you dont want to use that. You should keep the martingale multiplier as 1. 

Önerilen ürünler
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Breakout Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. I work with this EA, and the reversal/pullback version since 2014.  This is a demo   version of the full   Breakout Monster EA . It works on Real and Demo accounts. Demo version restrictions: Money Management is disabled. Lot size is restricted to 0.01 lots only (Or the minimum allowed by broker). Numerical, SL and TP set to 100 pips. They cannot be modified in
FREE
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
RRS Impulse Plus
Rajeev Ranjan Sharma
Uzman Danışmanlar
RRS Impulse Plus EA is an advanced version of RRS Impulse EA . This upgraded version provides more flexibility with several new options. The EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Average (MA), and Bollinger Bands indicators to identify trend and counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA , it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA includes various features such as Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more.
FREE
Skull Per
Che Jeib Che Said
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Skull Per https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is a fully functional Expert Advisor. It is intended for trading major currency pairs with small spread. It uses scalping technique for quick profit and easy to use with simple input parameters. Input Max Spread:  maximum spread allowable for trading. Magic No: unique expert number. Lot: size of lot. Lot Multiplier: size of subsequent lot by multiplication. Take Profit: take profit in pips. Stop Loss: stop loss in pips. Trail
FREE
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Algorithmic FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Medium-term trading system that tries to profit during the price rollbacks after significant movements. The system automatically determines the current trading range, the price rollback levels. This is a demonstration version of the Algorithmic EA, which is optimized over the year 2016 for trading the EURUSD currency pair. It is possible to trade in manual mode using a simple on-screen panel or in fully automatic mode. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 18 in automatic mode. The recommended
FREE
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Free Spike Finder MT4
Pier Gaetano Novara
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Same behavior of https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25552 but fixed lot 0.01 The EA waits for a spike according to a specific logic and opens a position in spike direction setting stop loss and take profit. When positions are in profit they are managed with smart trailing mechanism based also on elapsed time from opened position. It works with 5-digit and 4-digit broker. Must be used on the M1 chart. Does not need historical data. It does not use Martingale Grid Hedge Parameters spikeFilte
FREE
Engulfing Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Engulfing Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Engulfing Pattern EA is an automated trading system that identifies and trades bullish and bearish engulfing candlestick patterns. It includes built-in risk management features and dynamic stop-loss/take-profit calculations based on ATR (Average True Range). 2. Unique Features    Detects bullish and bearish engulfing patterns for trade entry. Confirms engulfing patterns based on candlestick formations. RSI Filter for Trade Confirmation (Optional): Uses Relativ
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Bollinger Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4.22 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret stratejilerinizi   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5   ile yükseltin, parametrik olmayan kernel regresyonu kullanarak pürüzsüz, uyarlanabilir trend analizi sağlayan son teknoloji bir göstergedir. Nadaraya-Watson tahmincisinden esinlenilen bu araç, fiyat verilerine Gauss kernel yumuşatması uygular, piyasa volatilitesine uyarlanan dinamik zarflar oluşturur ancak geleneksel hareketli ortalamaların aşırı gecikmesi olmadan. TradingView gibi platformlarda yaygın olarak övülen ve dünya çapındaki
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT5 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid ticaret stratejinizi Grid Trade Manager MT5 ile optimize edin, grid siparişlerinin yerleştirilmesi ve yönetimini otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü ücretsiz utilidad EA, 2000'lerde forex topluluklarında popüler hale getirilen zaman test edilmiş grid ticaret yaklaşımından esinlenerek ranging koşullarda piyasa salınımlarından kar elde etme yeteneğiyle. MQL5 ve Forex Factory gibi platformlarda binlerce trader tarafından benimsenen, robust risk kontrolleri ve özelleştirme için, bu ara
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Hedge Trade Manager MT5 ile hedging stratejinizi geliştirin; ters fiyat hareketlerine karşı otomatik hedging işlemleri yapmak için tasarlanmış sofistike bir Uzman Danışman (EA), 2010'larda forex brokerlarının zıt pozisyonlara izin vererek karları sabitleme veya belirsiz trendlerde kayıpları sınırlama tekniklerine dayanıyor. MQL5 ve Forex Factory, Reddit’in r/Forex gibi trading forumlarında esnek konfigürasyonları ve sağlam risk korumaları nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex ana pariteleri, endeksle
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT5 veya MT4 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli trading iht
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışman olup, bir kaynak MT4 veya MT5 hesabından aynı bilgisayardaki birden fazla MT4 veya MT5 hesabına işlemleri kopyalamak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, müşteri hesaplarına veya portföylere işlemleri çoğaltmak için idealdir ve lot büyüklükleri, stop-loss/take-profit ve ters kopyalama seçenekleri gibi özelleştirilebilir parametreler sunar. Piyasa mantığına dayalı işlem yürütmeden işlem yönetimini basitleştirir ve çeşitli tr
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Fiyat eylemi ticaretinizi Higher Highs and Lows MT4 göstergesiyle geliştirin, anahtar salınım noktalarını belirlemek için fraktal analizi kullanan sağlam bir araç, Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) ve Higher Lows (HL) gibi trend tanımlayan pattern'leri tanımlayarak pazar yönüne net içgörüler sağlar. 1900'lerin başındaki Dow Teorisi'nde kök salmış temel fiyat eylemi ilkelerine dayanan ve modern ticarette Al Brooks gibi uzmanlar tarafından "Trading Price Action" serisinde popüle
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ticaret hassasiyetinizi Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 göstergesiyle yükseltin, anahtar mum formasyonlarını hızla tespit etmek ve gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sunmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araç, yüksek olasılıklı kurulumlara traderların tepki vermesini sağlar. 1990'larda Steve Nison tarafından popüler hale getirilen Japon mum çubuğu grafikleri prensiplerine dayanan bu gösterge, Hammer, Doji veya Engulfing gibi formasyonlarla piyasa duyarlılığını çözme yeteneği nedeniyle forex, kripto ve hisse sene
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alert MT4 ile piyasa trendlerini ustalıkla yönetin; forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için hassas trend takibi sinyalleri sağlamak üzere tasarlanmış güçlü bir göstergedir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda sağlam trend tespitiyle takdir edilmekte olup, güvenilir giriş ve çıkış noktaları arayan traderlar için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Kullanıcılar, SuperTrend sinyallerini fiyat hare
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5 ile işlem yönetiminizi optimize edin; manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemler için stop-loss seviyelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamak üzere tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışman (EA), kar koruması ve risk yönetimini sağlar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda trailing stop ve breakeven seviyelerinin yönetimindeki hassasiyetiyle öne çıkmakta olup, karları ver
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5 ile trend tespit yeteneklerinizi güçlendirin; ardışık boğa veya ayı mum dizilerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmış dinamik bir araçtır ve forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia piyasalarında trend onayları ve potansiyel dönüşler için zamanında uyarılar sunar. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında kutlanmakta ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda momentum analizini basitleştirme yeteneğiyle övülmekte olup, volatil piyasalarda ne
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5 ile portföyünüzün risk yönetimini geliştirin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde hesabınızın toplam kârını veya belirli bir sihirli numaraya sahip işlemleri otomatik olarak izlemek ve bir takip stopu gibi yönetmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), mevcut kâr son kâr zirvesinin altına düştüğünde tüm işlemleri kapatır. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında dinamik kâr kilitleme mekanizması nedeniyle övülen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto para
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Close Manager MT5 ile işlem kapatma sürecinizi optimize edin; MetaTrader 5 üzerinde manuel veya diğer EA'lar tarafından açılan işlemlerin çıkışlarını otomatikleştirmek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman (EA), traderlara çıkış stratejileri üzerinde hassas kontrol sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi platformlarda çok yönlü ve özelleştirilebilir kapatma kriterleri nedeniyle övülüyor, bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Day and Week Separator MT4 ile işlem analizlerinizi kolaylaştırın; özelleştirilebilir günlük ve haftalık ayırıcı çizgiler çizen sezgisel bir araçtır ve broker saat dilimi farklılıklarıyla başa çıkan traderlar için mükemmeldir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında basitliği ve etkinliğiyle büyük beğeni toplayan bu indikatör, Investopedia ve TradingView gibi platformlarda tartışılan, grafik zaman dilimlerini yerel veya piyasaya özgü saatlerle hizalamada yaygın bir sorunu e
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL5 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
RSI strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve Göreceli Güç Endeksi (RSI) göstergesini kullanarak aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayalı işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştirir. EA, bu bölgelerde ters işlem ayarlarını destekler ve işlem yönetimi için çok yönlü bir yaklaşım sunar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüketimi ile verimli bir işlem deneyimi sağla
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4, MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış, ADX, Bollinger Bantları, CCI, MACD, Hareketli Ortalama, RSI, Stokastik, Awesome Oscillator ve RVI gibi dokuz teknik göstergeyi kullanarak işlem giriş ve çıkışlarını otomatikleştiren sofistike bir işlem aracıdır. Çoklu giriş/çıkış stratejileri ve AND/OR/NA kombinasyon modları dahil geniş özelleştirme seçenekleri sunarak, traderlara benzersiz bir esneklik sağlar. Kapsamlı bir şekilde geri test edilmiş olan bu EA, hassas sinyal üretim
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Süpertrend Çoklu Para Birimi Tarayıcı Panosu MT4 , Süpertrend göstergesini kullanarak birden fazla döviz çifti ve zaman diliminde sinyalleri izlemek için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Sinyalleri semboller ve zaman dilimlerine (M1'den MN1'e kadar) göre düzenleyen bir ızgara formatı sunar. Traderlar, stratejilerine uygun olarak belirli zaman dilimlerini etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilir. MT5 sürümü burada mevcuttur: SuperTrend Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Detaylı dokümantasyon için buray
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
GG TrendBar Göstergesi MT5   ile ticaret hassasiyetinizi yükseltin; ADX ve Parabolic SAR'ı kullanarak 9 farklı zaman diliminde birleştirilmiş trend sinyalleri sunan güçlü bir çoklu zaman dilimi aracı. 2010'ların başında Forex Factory ve MQL5 gibi platformlarda popüler hale gelen ileri trend analizi konseptlerinden doğan bu gösterge, seçilen zaman dilimleri arasında hizalanma gerektirerek gürültüyü filtreleme yeteneğiyle beğeni topladı ve genellikle değişken piyasalarda tek zaman dilimi göstergel
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bollinger Bantları Strateji EA MT5 , Bollinger Bantları’nın ters dönüş koşullarına dayalı olarak işlem fırsatlarını yakalamak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir işlem aracıdır. Alt bant yakınında bir boğa ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (önceki mum alt bant altında kapanır ve mevcut mum alt bant üstünde kapanır, kırmızı mumdan yeşil muma geçiş yaptığında) alım işlemleri, üst bant yakınında bir ayı ters dönüşü tespit edildiğinde (ters senaryo) satış işlemleri gerçekleştirir. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test e
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 , MetaTrader 4 için tasarlanmış güçlü bir Uzman Danışman olup, MQL4 platformunda traderların verimliliğini artırmak ve işlem faaliyetlerini optimize etmek için geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, kullanıcı dostu özelliklerle günlük işlem görevlerini basitleştirir ve belirli bir işlem mantığına dayanmadan işlemleri yönetmek için güvenilir bir yardımcı olarak hizmet verir. Rekabet avantajı arayan traderlar için tasarlanmış olup, işlem deneyimini optimize etmek için otomasyon ve ris
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Pip Movement Alert MT4 ile piyasa momentumunun önünde olun; birden fazla sembolle hassas pip hareketlerini izlemek ve traderları uyarmak için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir çoklu para birimi göstergesi, forex, hisse senedi, kripto para ve emtia ticareti için idealdir. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında övülmekte ve Investopedia ile TradingView’deki tartışmalarda ani piyasa değişikliklerini tespit etme yeteneğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, hızlı fiyat hareketlerini sermayeye çevirm
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
STM Trade Panel MT4 ile ticaretinizi kolaylaştırın; MetaTrader 4 üzerinde işlem yürütme ve yönetimini optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kullanıcı dostu bir Uzman Danışman (EA), tek tıkla emir yerleştirme ve özelleştirilebilir kâr ve zarar eşiklerine dayalı otomatik işlem kapatma sunar. MQL5, Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex platformlarında sezgisel arayüzü ve etkili işlem kontrolü nedeniyle çok beğenilen bu EA, forex, endeksler ve kripto paralar gibi volatil piyasalarda scalperlar, günlük trader
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Göstergeler
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt