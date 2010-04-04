Hull Suite Alert MT5

Enhance your trading analysis with the Hull Suite MT5, a complete set of Hull Moving Average tools designed for smooth, low-lag trend visualization and enhanced precision. Developed from Alan Hull’s Hull Moving Average (HMA) concept introduced in 2005, this indicator integrates multiple Hull variations into a single flexible system, giving traders the ability to fine-tune responsiveness and visual style for clearer trend identification across forex, indices, commodities (like XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

The Hull Suite MT5 lets traders select from three different HMA variations, each offering unique smoothing characteristics to suit various strategies. It supports two display modes — as a single line or bands — plus trend-based coloring that automatically paints both the Hull line and candlesticks in harmony with current market direction. With optional alerts, EA buffer integration, and adjustable line thickness, the Hull Suite is built for efficiency, customization, and seamless strategy automation.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Three Hull Variations: Choose between multiple HMA versions for customized smoothness and speed of reaction.

  • Dual Visualization Modes: Display as a single line for simplicity or as bands for expanded market context.

  • Trend-Based Coloring: Automatically colors the Hull and candlesticks to reflect bullish or bearish bias.

  • Global Style Control: Adjust all lines or bands simultaneously with one thickness parameter.

  • Integrated Alert System: Receive alerts for trend direction changes or major Hull cross events.

  • EA Integration Ready: Exposes indicator buffers accessible via iCustom() for Expert Advisors or dashboards.

  • Lightweight & Stable: Optimized performance even when running multiple charts or pairs simultaneously.

  • Non-Repainting Logic: Trends are confirmed on candle close for reliable live and backtest signals.

  • Fully Customizable: Modify smoothing periods, color schemes, visualization modes, and alert settings.

  • Versatile Market Coverage: Ideal for trend analysis in forex, commodities, crypto, and indices.

The Hull Suite MT5 provides traders with a modern and efficient way to visualize trends using minimal-lag moving averages and dynamic color-based cues. Whether for manual trading clarity or automated signal generation, it delivers smooth trend detection and responsive performance in a compact, easy-to-use form.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

FREE EA BONUS! 
Buy this Indicator now – get our FULLY-AUTOMATED EA FREE ($197 value)!

Auto-trades signals + elite filters (MACD, ADX, EMA, RSI) with dynamic SL/TP & trailing stops. Works on all pairs/timeframes!

After purchase: Message me in chat to claim your EA instantly!

 

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags hull suite mt5 hull moving average alan hull trend bands coloring alerts ea buffers forex commodities crypto indices

Produtos recomendados
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicadores
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicadores
O Time & Sales Tick Indicator é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que exibe informações de ticks em tempo real. Ele mostra preço, volume e horário diretamente no gráfico, permitindo análise precisa da atividade do mercado. Funcionalidades Exibe dados de ticks (preço, volume e hora) em um painel sobre o gráfico. Agrupa os ticks em intervalos definidos pelo usuário, com cores diferentes (verde para alta, vermelho para baixa). O painel pode ser posicionado em qualquer canto do gráfico, com ajuste de t
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Utilitários
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR é um "Expert Advisor" desenvolvido através da construção do Gráfico Renko aonde cada BRICK tem o tamanho calculado através do ATR do período selecionado pelo usuário. Os gráficos Renko são projetados para filtrar movimentos menores de preços, desta forma tornando mais fácil que os traders concentrem-se em tendências importantes. Devido à sua eficiência em detecção de tendências de preços é possível também identificar com muita clareza suportes e resistências assim como as
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicadores
Você utiliza o volume na sua leitura do mercado? Certamente muitos traders usam, e não se imaginam operando sem ele. O indicador Color Histogram Volume Set permite que o usuário escolha o valor que ele considera interessante para monitorar. Ao ultrapassar este você terá a confirmação visual e se quiser terá também o alerta sonoro que é dado pelo indicador. Claro que existem outras maneiras de tentar encontrar um volume elevado, como avaliar se o v olume está acima da média, se é o maior volum
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 faz parte do conjunto de ferramentas do (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e ( Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 foi criado para facilitar a visualização da movimentação do volume  no gráfico de forma intuitiva. Com ele você pode observar os momentos de pico de volume e momentos em que o mercado não tem interesse profissional Identificar momentos que o Mercado esta se movimentando por inércia e não por moviment
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Indicadores
Precision Arrows – Sinais de Entrada Inteligentes com TP e SL Integrados Precision Arrows é um poderoso indicador de trading desenvolvido para traders que exigem precisão, clareza e confiabilidade . Ele identifica sinais de compra e venda de alta probabilidade e gera automaticamente os níveis de Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) , ajudando você a operar com disciplina e consistência em Forex, Índices, Criptomoedas e Índices Sintéticos . O indicador combina detecção precisa de sinais, filtragem i
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 4 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Habilite “CONTROL DEAL” para la operación y las operaciones basadas en la señal del indicador se abrirán auto
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicadores
Descrição Técnica do Indicador – Delta Profile para MetaTrader 5 O Delta Profile é um indicador desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 5 com foco em análise detalhada do fluxo de volume dentro de um intervalo definido de candles. Ele organiza e exibe informações sobre o desequilíbrio de volumes positivos (associados a movimentos de alta) e negativos (associados a movimentos de baixa) em diferentes níveis de preço. O resultado é uma visão clara dos pontos do gráfico onde há maior concentração de negócios
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Candle Display AG MT5
Alan Gasperi
Indicadores
Candle Display AG MT5 – Multi-Timeframe Candle Overlay Candle Display AG MT5 is a professional multi-timeframe visual indicator that displays higher-timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to analyze market structure and candle patterns from higher timeframes without switching charts — giving you clearer, faster and more precise trade confirmations.  -  Main Features  Multi-Timeframe Visualization – display candles from any timeframe (e.g. show H4 candles while trading on
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicadores
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicadores
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Key Features and Advantages of VWAP 1. It Shows the "True Price" or "Consensus Price" This is its most important feature. While a Simple Moving Average (MA) gives equal weight to every price, VWAP tells us what the average price really is, based on where the majority of money (volume) agreed to trade. Example: If the price of 100 had 1,000,000 shares traded, but the price of 101 only had 100 shares traded... VWAP will give significantly more weight to the 100 price. 2. It
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Chart  para MT5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra a q
Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Indicadores
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicadores
O indicador mede o saldo de agressão para cada Candle. A fórmula é a seguinte: Agressão = Volume de Compra - Volume de Venda. Nota:  Recomenda-se utilizar os valores padrões de configuração e VPS. Não funciona em Forex. Conheça Nossos Produtos   Parâmetros : Números de dias anteriores ao atual para cálculo; Divisor do Volume e; Habilita cálculo do candle atual; Histograma Estilo da linha  e; Tamanho; Linha Estilo da linha e; Tamanho; Acompanhe-nos no nosso sites e envie sua dúvida na aba
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicadores
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
MIDAS Super VWAP
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.4 (10)
Indicadores
Imagine VWAP, MVWAP and MIDAS in one place... Well, you found it! Now you can track the movement of Big Players in various ways, as they in general pursue the benchmarks related to this measuring, gauging if they had good execution or poor execution on their orders. Traders and analysts use the VWAP to eliminate the noise that occurs throughout the day, so they can measure what prices buyers and sellers are really trading. VWAP gives traders insight into how a stock trades for that day and deter
FREE
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicadores
Este indicador usa o indicador ZigZag da Metaquotes como base para traçar automaticamente a extensão de fibonacci e retração de fibonacci com base nas ondas de Elliot. Uma retração de Fibonacci será plotada em cada onda desenhada pelo ZigZag. Uma extensão de fibonacci será plotada somente após a 2ª onda. Ambos os fibonacci serão atualizados ao longo da mesma tendência de onda. Suportando até 9 ondas elliot consecutivas. Parâmetros: Depth( Profundidade): quanto o algoritmo irá iterar p
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicadores
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicadores
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Indicadores
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Mais do autor
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elog
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT5, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilitários
Otimize sua estratégia de grid trading com o Grid Trade Manager MT5, um EA utilitário gratuito versátil projetado para automatizar a colocação e gestão de ordens grid, inspirado na abordagem de grid trading testada pelo tempo popularizada nos 2000 por comunidades forex por sua capacidade de profiter de oscilações de mercado em condições ranging. Adotado por milhares de traders em plataformas como MQL5 e Forex Factory por seus controles de risco robustos e customização, esta ferramenta excels em
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilitários
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT4 ou MT5 de origem para várias contas MT4 ou MT5 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexíve
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Aprimore sua estratégia de hedge com o Hedge Trade Manager MT5, um sofisticado Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar operações de hedge para contrarrestar movimentos adversos de preço, baseado em técnicas de hedge popularizadas na década de 2010 por corretoras de forex que permitiam posições opostas para garantir lucros ou limitar perdas durante tendências incertas. Muito valorizado no MQL5 e em fóruns de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por suas configurações flexí
FREE
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Aprimore sua precisão no trading com o indicador Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4, uma ferramenta poderosa projetada para detectar rapidamente padrões de velas chave e entregar alertas em tempo real, capacitando traders a agir em configurações de alta probabilidade. Baseado nos princípios dos gráficos de velas japonesas, popularizados por Steve Nison nos anos 90, este indicador é favorito entre traders de forex, cripto e ações por sua capacidade de decifrar o sentimento do mercado através de padrõe
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada projetada para capturar oportunidades com base nas condições de reversão das Bandas de Bollinger. Executa operações de compra ao detectar uma reversão de alta perto da banda inferior (quando a vela anterior fecha abaixo da banda inferior e a vela atual fecha acima, passando de uma vela vermelha para uma verde) e operações de venda para uma reversão de baixa perto da banda superior (cenário oposto). Extensivamente testado, o
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Melhore o seu trading de ação de preço com o indicador Higher Highs and Lows MT4, uma ferramenta robusta que utiliza análise fractal para identificar pontos de swing chave e padrões que definem tendências como Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL) e Higher Lows (HL) para insights claros sobre a direção do mercado. Baseado em princípios fundamentais de ação de preço enraizados na Teoria de Dow do início do século XX e popularizados no trading moderno por especialistas como Al Brook
FREE
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Domine as tendências do mercado com o SuperTrend Alert MT4, um indicador poderoso projetado para fornecer sinais precisos de acompanhamento de tendências para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua robusta detecção de tendências, este indicador é uma ferramenta essencial para traders que buscam entradas e saídas confiáveis. Usuários relatam até 90
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Enhance your trend-following strategy with   UCS_RH_IRB (Rob Hoffman Inventory Retracement Bar) MT5 , a precision indicator identifying candles retracing   45% or more   against the prevailing trend—highlighting points   where institutional counter-trend activity typically subsides and the dominant move resumes. Based on Rob Hoffman’s well-known IRB methodology, this indicator offers clear visual confirmations for trend continuation setups after pullbacks, suitable for forex, indices, commoditi
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
Eleve sua estratégia de trading com o   Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , um indicador de ponta que utiliza regressão de kernel não paramétrica para fornecer análise de tendências suave e adaptativa. Inspirado no estimador Nadaraya-Watson, esta ferramenta aplica suavização de kernel gaussiano aos dados de preços, criando envelopes dinâmicos que se adaptam à volatilidade do mercado sem o atraso excessivo das médias móveis tradicionais. Amplamente aclamado em plataformas como TradingView e elogia
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Otimize a gestão das suas operações com o Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, um robusto Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar ajustes de stop-loss em operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs, garantindo proteção de lucros e gestão de riscos. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e fóruns da MQL5 por sua precisão na gestão de trailing stops e níveis de breakeven, este EA é um favorito entre
FREE
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro é um Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para copiar negociações de uma conta MT5 de origem para várias contas MT5 ou MT4 no mesmo computador. Esta ferramenta é ideal para replicar negociações em contas de clientes ou carteiras com parâmetros personalizáveis, incluindo tamanhos de lote, stop-loss/take-profit e opções de cópia reversa. Simplifica a gestão de negociações sem executá-las com base em lógica de mercado, oferecendo sincronização flexível para
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Potencie suas capacidades de detecção de tendências com o Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, uma ferramenta dinâmica projetada para identificar sequências de velas altistas ou baixistas, oferecendo alertas oportunos para confirmações de tendência e possíveis reversões nos mercados de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Aclamado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, além de elogiado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de simplificar a aná
FREE
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Otimize seu processo de fechamento de operações com o Close Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para automatizar as saídas de operações abertas manualmente ou por outros EAs no MetaTrader 5, oferecendo aos traders controle preciso sobre as estratégias de saída. Amplamente elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seus critérios de fechamento versáteis e personalizáveis, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders e swing traders em mercados voláteis c
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Optimiza tu análisis de trading con el Day and Week Separator MT4, una herramienta intuitiva diseñada para trazar líneas separadoras diarias y semanales personalizables, perfecta para traders que enfrentan diferencias de zonas horarias con sus brokers. Muy apreciada en comunidades de trading como Forex Factory y Reddit’s r/Forex por su simplicidad y eficacia, este indicador aborda el desafío común de alinear los marcos temporales de los gráficos con horarios locales o específicos del mercado, co
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Aprimore a gestão de riscos de sua carteira com o Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, um poderoso Assessor Especialista (EA) projetado para rastrear e seguir automaticamente o lucro total da sua conta ou de operações com um número mágico específico no MetaTrader 5, fechando todas as operações quando o lucro atual cai abaixo do último pico de lucro. Elogiado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por seu mecanismo dinâmico de bloqueio de lucros, este EA é um favorito entre scalpers, day traders
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 é uma ferramenta de trading sofisticada para MetaTrader 4 projetada para automatizar entradas e saídas de negociações utilizando nove indicadores técnicos: ADX, Bandas de Bollinger, CCI, MACD, Média Móvel, RSI, Estocástico, Awesome Oscillator e RVI. Oferecendo ampla personalização com múltiplas estratégias de entrada/saída e modos de combinação AND/OR/NA, este EA proporciona aos traders uma flexibilidade incomparável. Extensivamente testado, garante geração precis
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Fique à frente do impulso do mercado com o Pip Movement Alert MT4, um indicador versátil de múltiplas moedas projetado para rastrear e alertar traders sobre movimentos precisos em pips em vários símbolos, ideal para trading de forex, ações, criptomoedas e commodities. Elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e TradingView por sua capacidade de detectar mudanças repentinas no mercado, este indicador é indispensável para tr
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 4 projetado para otimizar as atividades de trading e aumentar a eficiência dos traders na plataforma MQL4. Esta ferramenta simplifica as tarefas diárias de trading com funcionalidades amigáveis, funcionando como um companheiro confiável para gerenciar negociações sem depender de lógica de trading específica. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma vantagem competitiva, oferece ferramentas de automação e gestão de risc
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Simplifique sua negociação com o STM Trade Panel MT4, um Assessor Especialista (EA) fácil de usar projetado para agilizar a execução e gestão de operações no MetaTrader 4, oferecendo colocação de ordens com um clique e fechamento automático de operações com base em limites de lucro e perda personalizáveis. Muito valorizado no MQL5, Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex por sua interface intuitiva e controle eficiente de operações, este EA é uma ferramenta essencial para scalpers, day traders e swing
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicadores
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilitários
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Eleve suas decisões de trading com o   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , um indicador inovador que quantifica a inclinação das médias móveis para oferecer insights claros sobre a direção e o momento do mercado. Baseado no princípio de medir a inclinação angular das médias móveis ao longo de um número específico de barras, esta ferramenta tornou-se um pilar na análise técnica desde sua conceituação nas comunidades de trading por volta de 2010. Amplamente discutido em fóruns como Forex Factory e elog
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário