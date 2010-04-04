Hull Suite Alert MT5

Enhance your trading analysis with the Hull Suite MT5, a complete set of Hull Moving Average tools designed for smooth, low-lag trend visualization and enhanced precision. Developed from Alan Hull’s Hull Moving Average (HMA) concept introduced in 2005, this indicator integrates multiple Hull variations into a single flexible system, giving traders the ability to fine-tune responsiveness and visual style for clearer trend identification across forex, indices, commodities (like XAUUSD), and cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD).

The Hull Suite MT5 lets traders select from three different HMA variations, each offering unique smoothing characteristics to suit various strategies. It supports two display modes — as a single line or bands — plus trend-based coloring that automatically paints both the Hull line and candlesticks in harmony with current market direction. With optional alerts, EA buffer integration, and adjustable line thickness, the Hull Suite is built for efficiency, customization, and seamless strategy automation.

Key Features

Three Hull Variations: Choose between multiple HMA versions for customized smoothness and speed of reaction.

Dual Visualization Modes: Display as a single line for simplicity or as bands for expanded market context.

Trend-Based Coloring: Automatically colors the Hull and candlesticks to reflect bullish or bearish bias.

Global Style Control: Adjust all lines or bands simultaneously with one thickness parameter.

Integrated Alert System: Receive alerts for trend direction changes or major Hull cross events.

EA Integration Ready: Exposes indicator buffers accessible via iCustom() for Expert Advisors or dashboards.

Lightweight & Stable: Optimized performance even when running multiple charts or pairs simultaneously.

Non-Repainting Logic: Trends are confirmed on candle close for reliable live and backtest signals.

Fully Customizable: Modify smoothing periods, color schemes, visualization modes, and alert settings.

Versatile Market Coverage: Ideal for trend analysis in forex, commodities, crypto, and indices.

The Hull Suite MT5 provides traders with a modern and efficient way to visualize trends using minimal-lag moving averages and dynamic color-based cues. Whether for manual trading clarity or automated signal generation, it delivers smooth trend detection and responsive performance in a compact, easy-to-use form.

