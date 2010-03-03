M107 Sniper

The Sniper Trading Bot is a highly precise automated trading system designed to capture optimal entry and exit points using the "Sniper" strategy, which focuses on high-probability setups. This bot is specifically tailored for trading XAUUSD, a highly volatile asset. It is optimized for the 30-minute (M30) time frame to provide an effective overview of short- to medium-term gold price trends.

You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85



Key Features of the Sniper Trading Bot

Automated Entry Points: The bot automatically analyzes support and resistance levels, as well as Swing High and Swing Low points, to determine precise entry points within the appropriate time frame. Risk Management: It includes an automated risk management system, setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to limit potential losses. High Accuracy: With its Sniper strategy, the bot focuses on executing trades only at high-probability entry points, reducing unnecessary trades and increasing profit potential.

Usage Recommendations

The Sniper Trading Bot is designed for XAUUSD, a volatile market where it excels. It is recommended to use this bot on the M30 time frame, as this interval helps clearly identify trends and offers a suitable balance for short- to medium-term profits. Trading on M30 allows for accurate trend tracking, reducing the likelihood of false signals from market noise.



