Cyrus EA MT5

The Cyrus EA is a scalper, which trades from one hour before rollover time until one hour after rollover time.

When running the backtest, it is important to consider the time difference between your local time and GMT. The backtest relies on the GMT time zone to determine trade openings and closings. Failing to account for the time difference may lead to inaccurate backtest results. If you're unable to locate your GMT Offset time zone, please inform us, and we'll gladly assist you.



Overview



Cyrus EA is an automated forex robot that utilizes a trend-following strategy for analyzing market movements and executing trades. With its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art technology.

The robot is designed to function effectively on a single suggested chart, eliminating the need to open multiple charts for trading across various currency pairs.



Time Frame: M5 AND M15





Currency Pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD, AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPCHF, USDCHF, CADCHF

Open the chart for each currency pair



"Parameters For Money management":

MoneyMange RiskMode: Determines the risk management strategy for position sizing.

InpLots: Fixed lot size for trades (e.g., 0.01 = 1 micro lot).

Risk: Risk percentage on account balance for Auto lot.

Magic_Number: Unique identifier for trades.

TakeProfit: Target profit in pips to close trades.

SmartSL, SmartTP1, SmartTP2, SmartTP3: Enables dynamic stop loss and take profit levels.

SL: Fixed stop loss level in pips.

"Parameters For optimization with your broker":

StartHour: Hour of day to start trading.

a21, a22, a23, a24: Optimization parameters for strategy.

KeepTradetime: Time in hours to no trading after open postion .

"Parameters For other setting":

Tag: Comment.

TradeOnSunday - TradeOnSaturday: Booleans to enable/disable trading on each day.

MaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread to open trades.

"Parameters For news filter setting":

NewsFilterMode: Enable/disable news filter.

MinsAfter, MinsBefore: Time in minutes to pause trading after/before news events.

"Trailing Setting":