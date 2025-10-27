Satoshi AI

SATOSHI AI

Artificial Intelligence Crypto Trading EA-USER GUIDE

(Derived from GEMINI 2 Pro & Latest GPT )

Introduction

SATOSHI AI is a MetaTrader 5 expert advisor powered by advanced artificial intelligence, specifically designed for cryptocurrency trading. The system operates exclusively on single-position scalping strategy without using any high-risk methods like martingale or grid trading.

Core Features

1. AI-Powered Analysis


Feature Description
AI Models Advanced natural language AI models for market analysis
Pattern Recognition Multi-timeframe pattern recognition capabilities
Sentiment Analysis Real-time crypto news sentiment analysis
Market Structure Automated market structure identification
Level Detection Dynamic support/resistance level detection

2. Smart Risk Management


Feature Description
Position Sizing Intelligent sizing based on account equity
Stop Protection Multi-level trailing stop protection
Risk Calculation Automated risk calculation per trade
Exposure Limits Maximum trade exposure limits
Trading Strategy Single position scalping only - No grid or martingale

3. Market Analysis


Feature Description
Price Action Advanced price action pattern recognition
Volume Analysis Volume analysis and market depth assessment
Smart Money Smart money concept integration
Indicators Multiple technical indicator confluence
Key Levels Precise key level identification


4. Safety Features


Feature Description
Volatility Control    Built-in volatility filters
News Protection
   Automated news event protection
Spread Monitoring    Real-time spread monitoring system
Exit Mechanisms    Smart trade exit mechanisms
Drawdown Protection    Maximum drawdown protection

Requirements

Trading Requirements


Requirement Specification
Minimum Capital  $200 Recommended
Platform  MetaTrader 5
Market  Cryptocurrency pairs
Broker Type  ECN/STP recommended
Trading Conditions  Low spread and commission structure

Technical Requirements

Requirement Specification
Internet Stable connection required
Software MetaTrader 5 terminal
Broker Reliable crypto CFD execution
Server VPS recommended for optimal performance

Important Notes

  • System operates with single-position scalping strategy
  • Works best with major cryptocurrency pairs
  • Built-in protection against high spread and volatile conditions
  • Regular market updates and AI model improvements
  • Comprehensive risk management system
  • No martingale or grid strategies - pure scalping only

