Satoshi AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Saeid Soleimani
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Güncellendi: 27 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
SATOSHI AI
Artificial Intelligence Crypto Trading EA-USER GUIDE
(Derived from GEMINI 2 Pro & Latest GPT )
Introduction
SATOSHI AI is a MetaTrader 5 expert advisor powered by advanced artificial intelligence, specifically designed for cryptocurrency trading. The system operates exclusively on single-position scalping strategy without using any high-risk methods like martingale or grid trading.
Core Features
1. AI-Powered Analysis
|Feature
|Description
|AI Models
|Advanced natural language AI models for market analysis
|Pattern Recognition
|Multi-timeframe pattern recognition capabilities
|Sentiment Analysis
|Real-time crypto news sentiment analysis
|Market Structure
|Automated market structure identification
|Level Detection
|Dynamic support/resistance level detection
2. Smart Risk Management
|Feature
|Description
|Position Sizing
|Intelligent sizing based on account equity
|Stop Protection
|Multi-level trailing stop protection
|Risk Calculation
|Automated risk calculation per trade
|Exposure Limits
|Maximum trade exposure limits
|Trading Strategy
|Single position scalping only - No grid or martingale
3. Market Analysis
|Feature
|Description
|Price Action
|Advanced price action pattern recognition
|Volume Analysis
|Volume analysis and market depth assessment
|Smart Money
|Smart money concept integration
|Indicators
|Multiple technical indicator confluence
|Key Levels
|Precise key level identification
4. Safety Features
|Feature
|Description
|Volatility Control
|Built-in volatility filters
|News Protection
|Automated news event protection
|Spread Monitoring
|Real-time spread monitoring system
|Exit Mechanisms
|Smart trade exit mechanisms
|Drawdown Protection
|Maximum drawdown protection
Requirements
Trading Requirements
|Requirement
|Specification
|Minimum Capital
|$200 Recommended
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Market
|Cryptocurrency pairs
|Broker Type
|ECN/STP recommended
|Trading Conditions
|Low spread and commission structure
Technical Requirements
|Requirement
|Specification
|Internet
|Stable connection required
|Software
|MetaTrader 5 terminal
|Broker
|Reliable crypto CFD execution
|Server
|VPS recommended for optimal performance
Important Notes
- System operates with single-position scalping strategy
- Works best with major cryptocurrency pairs
- Built-in protection against high spread and volatile conditions
- Regular market updates and AI model improvements
- Comprehensive risk management system
- No martingale or grid strategies - pure scalping only