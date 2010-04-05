Aero Trade
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alprian
- Sürüm: 2.25
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO)
trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal
❌ No Marti
❌ No Grid
❌ No Hitory Reader
✅ Real Backtesting Refult
strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024
EA work on various market condition
Recommendations:
- Minimum Deposit :$100
- Pair : GBPCAD
- Timeframe : M1
- For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT
Risk Warning:Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.