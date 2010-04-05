Aero Trade

AERO EA based on Adaptive Engine Range Over (AERO)

trade Single Possiton with TP SL and close by signal

❌ No Marti

❌ No Grid

❌ No Hitory Reader

✅ Real Backtesting Refult


strategy has backtested since 2020 - 2024

EA work on various market condition


Recommendations:

  • Minimum Deposit :$100
  • Pair : GBPCAD
  • Timeframe : M1
  • For Better Results USE ECN/RAW/LOW SPREAD ACCOUNT


Risk Warning:

Before you buy AERO EA please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.
