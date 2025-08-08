Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4

The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones.

Key Features:

CHoCH Detection (Change of Character):

Automatically identifies structural shifts in market direction, highlighting early signs of trend reversals.

Area of Interest (AOI) Definition:

Dynamically marks zones of importance where price action is likely to react, based on recent market structure and liquidity behavior.

Fibonacci Retracement Overlay:

Applies Fibonacci retracement levels directly on the defined AOIs, helping traders identify high-probability pullback and entry zones.

Visual Confluence Mapping:

Merges structural shifts and Fibonacci levels to clearly outline potential trade opportunities with improved accuracy.

The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit is ideal for traders who seek to combine the precision of Fibonacci with market structure analysis for smarter and more confident trading decisions.

SETTINGS :

Market Patterns

Bullish Structures: Enable or disable all bullish components of the indicator.



Bearish Structures: Enable or disable all bearish components of the indicator.



Highlight Area of Interest: Toggle the option to highlight the Areas of Interest (enabled or disabled).



CHoCH Line: Choose the line style for the CHoCH (Solid, Dashed, or Dotted).



Width: Adjust the width of the CHoCH line.

Alert: Alert when CHoCH created Retracement Levels

Choose which Fibonacci retracement levels to display (e.g., 0, 0.236, 0.382, etc.). Swing Levels & Engulfing Patterns

Swing Levels: Select swing levels are show/hide.



Engulfing Candle Patterns: Choose which engulfing candle patterns to detect (All, Structure-Based, or Disabled).



