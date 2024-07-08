Fx Miracle MT5

5

Fx Miracle

Are you ready for a new era in the world of trading? The idea behind this expert was formulated over three years of hard work and tests to reach the best results. It is an icon in the world of experts that you will not find like anything else. The expert relies on collecting multiple timeframes and moving between them with a very advanced algorithm to collect information to give quality entry. Its accuracy reaches 99%, as it trades automatically and collects an extremely huge amount of information from multiple time frames. It is also aided by other variables to increase the accuracy of entering and exiting trades. This expert is ahead of his time. It is truly a miracle. Do not miss this scientific masterpiece of extreme complexity and accuracy.

Fx Miracle  blog              

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick with real tick option and and choose the time period you want and choose 30 min time frame

on pair  AUDNZD

  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )    


 why you choose this unique expert ?

1.      very  secretive trading algorithm take a 3 year to create it and test it

2.      very advanced time filter  to avoid high impact news with very smart way And open market and close it

3.      collect data from multi time frames to make high quality order

4.      control max deposit load  

5.      very secret algorithm  to open orders  

6.      Statistic Panel

7.      very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  30 min  chart  of AUDNZD
  • Fx Miracle have GMT+   system   add your broker time zone ( +3GMT   already in default parameter )

  • if your capital  1000 $   you can use auto lot up to  0.16  lot  if your leverage 1:500 and more  and if your leverage 1:100  you can use auto lot 0.1

  • important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  100 USD



jnorum
767
jnorum 2024.09.21 08:24 
 

Fx Miracle is a fairly safe EA, it doesn't open many trades, but it has a very high success rate as the author says. It's a good EA for people who don't want a risky scalping EA that forces them to monitor the account all the time. With this EA you can go weeks without checking it and it won't break your account, it's a very safe EA with low drawdown, and with very good monthly and annual profitability. This EA seems to me more like an EA for investors since it gives you a good return with great security. It's also worth highlighting the author's support, he's always willing to help you, with a lot of patience and kindness, with any problem or doubt you have. In addition to being a great developer, he's a very good person and will always be willing to answer your questions.

David Kubach
794
David Kubach 2024.07.12 10:20 
 

1st week 3 winning trades, entries look sniper good! Coupled with good support from author, can recommend so far

eng_fatmatarek
64
eng_fatmatarek 2024.07.08 19:11 
 

The back test looks very promising I liked the idea of ​​the three time frame

edit my first profit

update A week after I purchased the expert i have 4 trades all with profits

