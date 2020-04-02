Eurusd Price Pulse
EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits.
Recommendations:
- recommended deposit - $100.
Features:
- Does not use the Martingale strategy.
