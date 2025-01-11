Red Cross

Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor

Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically.

The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention.

Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy, the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplicity to help you capture profits in volatile market conditions.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated – No manual input required; just attach and trade.

  • Breakout Detection – Uses Buy and Sell Stop orders to catch price moves as they happen.

  • Low Spread Resilience – Works even in variable spread conditions.

  • Smart Risk Management – Adjustable risk-based lot sizing.

  • Hedge & Netting Support – Compatible with both account types.

  • No Grid, No Martingale – Pure breakout logic for safer trading.

Optimisation & Recommendations

  • Instrument: USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Broker Requirements: Low spreads, low commission, and fast execution.

  • Hosting: VPS or low-latency server recommended.

  • Risk Advice: Always test with minimal risk before using on a live account.

How It Works

  1. Detects the early morning trading range.

  2. Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

  3. Enters the trade when price breaks out of the range.

  4. Manages the trade until the pre-defined exit criteria are met.

📌 For support or questions, please send me a direct message via the MQL5 platform.

Why Choose Red Cross EA

✅ Ready-to-use default settings for USDJPY.
✅ Designed for volatility and trend capture.
✅ Simple plug-and-play setup.
✅ Proven on live accounts.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!









