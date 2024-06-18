TRENDSURGE EA by KALI-FX: Your strategic partner for capturing potential trend shifts. Every day, this tool strategically sets pending orders at key points, targeting periods of high market volatility to maximize your trading opportunities. The Expert Advisor is designed to prioritize long-term growth, ensuring sustainable and steady returns over time.





The Expert Advisor executes orders around midday, typically during peak market volatility, ensuring you capitalize on dynamic market movements. It then closes all trades later in the day, securing your gains and minimizing overnight risks. The Expert Advisor executes orders around midday, typically during peak market volatility, ensuring you capitalize on dynamic market movements. It then closes all trades later in the day, securing your gains and minimizing overnight risks.

Ensure that the time settings in your input align with the server/broker time. This synchronization is crucial for the expert advisor to generate signals accurately and timely









Recommendations





- Test Before Live Trading: Ensure you test the EA with minimal risk on a demo account.

- Optimal Server Setup: Use a VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to your broker's server.

- Choose the Right Broker: Look for low spreads, low commissions, and high-quality execution.

- Optimized Pair: Designed specifically for trading GBPUSD.

- Recommended Timeframe: 1H.(1 HOUR timeframe)

- Minimum Deposit: $100 or more.







Features





- Fully Automated: The EA handles all trading decisions.

- Risk Management: Built-in risk money management.

- Single Pair Focus: Trades exclusively on GBPUSD with a 1H timeframe.

- Protective Measures: Utilizes stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) strategies.

- Positioning: Only opens short positions.

- No Grids or Martingale: Avoids complex and risky trading strategies.





📩 Need Custom EA Settings?

💡 Want to Create Your Own Expert Advisor? IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!







