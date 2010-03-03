X Tesla EA

X Tesla Expert Advisor – Trend-Following System for Tesla Stock

Follow the Trend. Filter the Noise. Trade with Precision.

The X Tesla EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Tesla (TSLA). It combines the power of two moving averages, the Parabolic SAR, and a rate of change (ROC) filter to capture strong trends and exit trades at the right moment.

The system enters trades when price action aligns with the moving averages and Parabolic SAR, while the ROC filter confirms momentum and filters out weak signals. This ensures that only high-probability setups are traded, increasing consistency and reducing noise.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated – No manual trading required.

  • Trend Detection – Combines MA crossover signals with Parabolic SAR confirmation.

  • Momentum Filter – Uses ROC to improve trade accuracy.

  • Volatility Analysis – Filters out low-probability trades based on market conditions.

  • Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing based on account balance.

  • Automatic Position Closing – Exits when trend conditions reverse.

  • Hedge & Netting Support – Works with both account types.

  • No Grid, No Martingale – Pure technical analysis logic.

Optimization & Recommendations

  • Instrument: Tesla (TSLA)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Broker Requirements: Low commission, high-quality execution.

  • Hosting: VPS or low-latency hosting recommended.

  • Risk Advice: Always test on a demo account before trading live.

How It Works

  1. Continuously scans Tesla price movements.

  2. Identifies trend conditions using two moving averages.

  3. Confirms entry signals with Parabolic SAR and ROC filter.

  4. Manages trades until price reverses or crosses SAR for an exit.

📌 For support or questions, please contact me via the MQL5 messaging system.

Why Choose X Tesla EA

✅ Combines trend and momentum filters for accuracy.
✅ Designed specifically for Tesla’s price action.
✅ Works without complex optimization.
✅ Protects capital with built-in risk controls.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!


