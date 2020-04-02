EURUSD Price Pulse is a steadfast EA designed purely around price action. Utilizing a fixed take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL), it employs a robust trend detection method to trade in the direction of the trend. It places one order to continue the trend and another to anticipate potential reversals or pullbacks. This EA is not intended for rapid gains over a short period but is crafted to generate steady, long-term profits.

Recommendations:





- Test the robot with a small amount of money before using it with real funds.

- Use a VPS or hosting server that connects quickly to the broker's server.

- Choose a broker that offers low costs and fast trade execution.

- The robot is best suited for trading the EUR/USD currency pair.

- The suggested time frame for trading is 1 hour.

- recommended deposit - $100. Recommended Brokers :https://kalifxlab.com/recommended%20brokers/

Features:





- Fully automated trading.

- Automatically sets stop-loss and take-profit points for each trade.

- Uses buy & sell stop-orders.

- Manages trading risk (tp & sl).

- Compatible with both hedge and net account types.

- Does not use grid trading.

- Does not use the Martingale strategy.

telegram link http://t.me/KARLIIIIII

Forex trading tools and educational resources are available completely for free to assist in improving trading skills and strategies. Don't miss out on this valuable content! Access it here: https://kalifxlab.com/



