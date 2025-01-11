Red Cross Bot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Calvin Andile Mahlangu
- Sürüm: 2.10
- Güncellendi: 11 Ocak 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Red Cross – USDJPY Breakout Expert Advisor
Capture the Morning Breakout. Ride the Trend. Trade Automatically.
The Red Cross EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Using a proven early-morning breakout strategy, it identifies the trading range, detects the breakout, and rides the trend until the optimal exit point — all without manual intervention.
Born from a battle-tested live trading strategy, the Red Cross EA combines precision, speed, and simplicity to help you capture profits in volatile market conditions.
Key Features
-
Fully Automated – No manual input required; just attach and trade.
-
Breakout Detection – Uses Buy and Sell Stop orders to catch price moves as they happen.
-
Low Spread Resilience – Works even in variable spread conditions.
-
Smart Risk Management – Adjustable risk-based lot sizing.
-
Hedge & Netting Support – Compatible with both account types.
-
No Grid, No Martingale – Pure breakout logic for safer trading.
Optimisation & Recommendations
-
Instrument: USDJPY
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Broker Requirements: Low spreads, low commission, and fast execution.
-
Hosting: VPS or low-latency server recommended.
-
Risk Advice: Always test with minimal risk before using on a live account.
How It Works
-
Detects the early morning trading range.
-
Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.
-
Enters the trade when price breaks out of the range.
-
Manages the trade until the pre-defined exit criteria are met.
📌 For support or questions, please send me a direct message via the MQL5 platform.
Why Choose Red Cross EA
✅ Ready-to-use default settings for USDJPY.
✅ Designed for volatility and trend capture.
✅ Simple plug-and-play setup.
✅ Proven on live accounts.
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release
IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!