We present to you a unique offer - an innovative product called Space Cake that will change your approach to trading in the market!

This product is designed specifically for experienced traders and investors who want to increase their efficiency and reduce risks.

Thanks to its unique functions and features, it will become an indispensable assistant in your trading activities.



Without martingale, grids, and other high-risk strategies. MT5 Version - Click



Main advantages:

1 - Trade only at certain low-volatility times, which allows you to minimize risks and increase profits.

2 - Work only with currency pairs, which ensures stability and predictability of results.

3 - Low drawdown percentage, making it ideal for long-term investment.

4 - Stop loss and take profit are always used to protect your capital and minimize losses.

5 - The strategy works at night (GMT+3) and therefore has frequent transfers of positions overnight.

6 - Risk management and the ability to select a fixed lot for greater flexibility.









Personal accounts:

For personal accounts, it is better to choose a broker with free position transfer, spread no higher than 5.

Avoid brokers with strong widening spreads during the period of swapping positions.

When used on 4 charts, the risk can be calculated independently. 5% per pair is recommended.









Prop accounts:

Use no more than two charts, preferably with inverse correlation.

Choose prop firms with low spreads.

Due to the nature of trading at night, he avoids all news events.

Avoid nightly news (meetings and briefings) with a red folder, this can lead to high volatility, so on such days it is better to turn off the robot.

Compliance with risks - No more than 5 percent per chart, no more than 20% of the total capital.







Trading pairs GBPUSD,AUDUSD,USDCAD,EURUSD Timeframe 5M Minimum deposit $200

Leverage 1:100 / 1:200 Brokers ECN / Pro / Prime You can write and ask additional questions, I will answer and give recommendations.



































































































































































































































































































