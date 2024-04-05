TrendNavigator Robot

This robot is equipped with trend-following logic. Specifically, it detects trends using the Parabolic Indicator and identifies when prices move significantly compared to normal fluctuations.

You can input a desired number of pips (Price GAP pips) to determine at what price fluctuation the entry should occur. In case the trend reverses, all open orders will be closed.

The number of simultaneous orders you can hold is customizable. Additionally, if you have multiple orders, they will all close once the total pips reach the target profit.

There are no particularly difficult settings. You can also input your daily profit target as desired. For example, if you start with a small capital, setting a daily profit target of, say, $5 will prevent the EA from placing orders beyond that threshold, ensuring stable operation.

While there is no specific currency requirement, the H1 or H4 timeframes are particularly stable.

Please find the best price GAP pips for each pairs.

