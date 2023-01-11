Triple SuperTrend Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Eko Baskoro
- Sürüm: 1.0
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4).
Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged.
This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform.
| Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664
This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are:
- Using three indicators can make powerfull strategy if.
- Easy to use.
- Using combination of trend indicator (SuperTrend) and oscillator indicator (ATR).
- Does not repaint (You can test it in demo version).
- Highly recommended for trades who like trailing stop style.
- Automatically the stop loss position can be displayed
Inputs:
- ATR_Period
- ATR_Multiplier1
- Max_History_Bars
- etc
|Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Take care your money!!!
en gráficos de multiples timeframes por favor