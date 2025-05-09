ForexWolrd

** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free **


Tired of emotional trading decisions?


Live monitor: TBD


Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor, engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision.


Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent account, this EA is built to perform. With a minimum capital of 2000 USD or cents per pair (we recommend 3000 USD/cents per pair for optimal performance), you can start automating your trading strategy on your MetaTrader 4 platform.

We've found excellent results with the suggested currency pairs: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/CHF, all on the M15 timeframe.


Important Note: While our Expert Advisor is designed to operate effectively across various market conditions, we strongly advise disabling it during significant economic news releases to minimize potential volatility-related risks.

Let our smart DCA method work for you, aiming for consistent growth over time. Take the emotion out of your trading and experience a more stable approach with our proven mql4 Expert Advisor.


** Pairs: GBP/USD; EUR/GBP; EUR/CHF

** Minimum capital: 2000 USD (or Cents)/pair; Better is 3000/pair

** Timeframe: M15

** Recommendation: Turn off during important news.

** Broker:  Please use positive swap/ no-swap broker like Exness


I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if any issue.


