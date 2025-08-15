VaniganMT4

5
### **Vanigan MT4 

Core Trading Strategy

  1. Sideways Market Detection

    • Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify non-trending markets

    • ADX < ADX_Thresh (25.0) → Sideways market

    • ADX >= ADX_Thresh → Trending market (no trades)

  2. Entry Signals

    • RSI (Relative Strength Index) for entry triggers:

      • RSI < Oversold (30) → Buy Signal

      • RSI > Overbought (70) → Sell Signal

    • Trades only execute in sideways markets ( ADX < 25 )

Risk & Money Management

  1. Lot Size Calculation

    • Fixed Lots: LotSize if UseMM = false

    • Money Management: Risk-based sizing if UseMM = true :

      mql4

    • LotSize = (AccountBalance() × RiskPercent%) / (SL_Points × TickValue)

    • Auto-adjusts for broker lot steps/min/max

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit

    • Manual SL/TP (via hotkeys or points):

      • F1: Set SL at current price

      • F2: Set TP at current price

      • F3: Clear manual SL/TP

    • Auto SL/TP:

      mql4 
      • SL = Entry ± SL_Points (150 pts)  
TP = Entry ± (SL_Points × ProfitRatio) // e.g., 300 pts

    2. Margin Safeguards

      • MaxLotsByFreeMargin() prevents Error 134 (insufficient margin)

      • Uses broker margin requirements + free margin checks

    Trade Execution Logic

    Diagram
    Code

    1. New Bar Enforcement

      • Trades only trigger on new candle (prevents duplicate signals)

    2. Concurrency Limits

      • Max 3 concurrent trades (adjustable via MaxTrades )

    3. Error Handling

      • Validates prices, margins, and order errors (e.g., logs OrderSend failures)

    Dashboard & UI Controls

    1. Real-time Metrics

      • Market state (Sideways/Trending)

      • ADX/RSI values with color-coded alerts

      • Price, open trades, reward/risk ratio

      • Manual SL/TP levels

    2. Hotkey Controls

      • F4: Toggle Trading On/Off

      • F1/F2/F3: SL/TP overrides

    3. Status Indicators

      • Trading enabled/disabled (red/green)

      • MM/Auto-SLTP status

    Advanced Features

    1. Broker Compatibility

      • Handles 4/5-digit pricing, fractional pips

      • Normalizes lots/sl/tp to broker specs

    2. Minimum Stop Enforcement

      • Adjusts SL/TP to meet MODE_STOPLEVEL

    3. Dynamic UI

      • Dashboard auto-updates every tick

      • Objects cleanly removed on EA removal

    Key Input Parameter

    s

    Parameter Default Description
    UseMM true Enable money management
    RiskPercent 1.0% Risk per trade
    ADX_Thresh 25.0 Trend threshold
    ProfitRatio 2.0 Reward:Risk ratio
    MaxTrades 3 Max concurrent trades
    ManualSLPoints 150 Fixed SL (points)
    UseManualSLTP false Manual override toggle

    Optimization Notes

    • ADX/RSI Periods: Optimize for asset volatility (e.g., ADX_Period=20 for slower assets)

    • SL/TP Points: Adjust based on Average True Range (ATR)

    • Backtest: Focus on low-ADX market periods

    !!! HAPPY PROFITABLE TRADING !!!

    İncelemeler 1
    Konstantin Grihin
    218
    Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.27 04:25 
     

    этот советник привлекает своей надёжностью наличием SL

    Önerilen ürünler
    VolatilityScalperEA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This expert is a pure volatility scalper working with two pending orders (buy stop and sell stop). Expert not use any indicator, only use prices action and volatility of price to generate signals. There are three conditions for it to work: Tight spread  Fast execution Stop level = 0 Please during the tests of this EA do not simultaneously use another EA in the same terminal because it affects the modification speed. Try expert on demo account first before use it on real one.
    FREE
    Auto3M Lite MT4
    Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
    3.8 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AUTO3M Lite MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Trend, Hedging Strategy Trade With Bollinger Bands And Stochastic Oscillator Bollinger Bands Are Used Mainly To Follow Trends. Stochastic Main Line And Signal Line Use For Open Pending Order Buy Or Sell The advisor Auto3M Lite MT4 can work on a VPS. Pro version MT4 Pro version MT5 Feature No martingale Hard stop loss and take profit for each position Trailing stop Delete pending order automatic by interval time Use buy stop and sell stop
    FREE
    Scalper Mars
    Igor Bulgakov
    3.5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalper Mars EA uses intraday scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor uses standard indicators MACD, RSI, EMA in its trading, does not use martingale and an order grid. A stop order is placed near local extrema, if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is influenced by news releases. Requirements Recommended for work on the M1 timeframe. It can be traded on any currency pairs, when calculating resu
    FREE
    Stochastic and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник "Stochastic and MA_filter" торгует по индикатору "Stochastic Oscillator", используя фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки.    Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
    FREE
    Voorloper MT4
    Pradana Novan Rianto
    4.5 (18)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
    FREE
    Boxy Trader
    Tzvetan Jordanov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
    RSI and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник "RSI and MA filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве двух средних скользящих (быстрая MA выше медленной MA - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ор
    FREE
    Constant Grow
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Nihai ticaret göstergesi olan Sürekli Büyüme ile ticaret hesabınızda tutarlı büyümenin sırrını açığa çıkarın. RVI Sinyali, Hareketli Ortalama, Hacimler, Stokastik ve Timsah gibi gelişmiş göstergelerin bir kombinasyonuyla desteklenen bu devrim niteliğindeki araç, etkinliğini sağlamak için iki yıllık bir süre boyunca (2021-2023) titizlikle geriye dönük testlere tabi tutuldu. Sürekli Büyüme ile artık riskleri en aza indirirken hesap bakiyenizi koruyabilir ve genişletebilirsiniz. Uzman danışmanımı
    FREE
    StarkerFX
    Erno Stark
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    StarkerFX EA is a martingale and trend following robot with trailing stop . This expert advisor is using MACD and Parabolic SAR indicators. T‌here are no complicated settings. The only one input is the equity multiplier for automatic lot calculation. If you want to change it, please backtest it before using on real account. higher equity multiplier = higher lots = higher risk (recommended setting is: 1.0) T‌his EA has been optimized for EUR/USD currency pair and for M5 timeframe. Feel free to ba
    FREE
    Stratos Bora
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (69)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! Do you want a powerful EA? Ch
    FREE
    Multi Indicator Reversal EA
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04 Overview An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading. Specifications Platform: MT4 Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1) Strategy Type: Counter-trend Position Management: Selectable Single Posit
    FREE
    Trend Analizer Bot
    Pavel Predein
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
    FREE
    Big Trend Catcher MT4
    Aleksandr Davydov
    4 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert description The Expert Advisor's trading system is based on entry and exit at a certain deviation of the asset price from the moving average value. The Expert Advisor has a number of parameters, by manipulating which you can implement different trading systems and also get different results when trading on different assets, keep this in mind when setting up an Expert Advisor and do not use standard settings on all instruments and time frames. Recommendations for use The EA working time
    FREE
    NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
    Christian Opperskalski
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
    FREE
    Parabolic SAR extreme
    Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Parabolic SAR extreme When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR  criteria for the EA to work on  There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3) Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
    FREE
    RSI and MACD filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник "RSI and MACD filter" торгует по индикатору RSI, использует фильтр в качестве индикатора MACD (главная линия выше сигнальной - покупка, продажа - наоборот), по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала. Настройки советника: Индикатор RSI: RSI_Period = 14; используемый период индикатора RSI_Shift = 1; номер свечи выбранного графика, с которой советник берет сигнал, 0 -ориенти
    FREE
    MFL scalper01
    Chang Ming Zhi Cang
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
    FREE
    Cross of SMA with a filter by RSI
    Yuriy Yepifanov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Название стратегии: " Среднесрочный трендовый трейдинг " Цель стратегии: Использование комбинации скользящих средних и индикатора относительной силы (RSI) для определения среднесрочных трендов и моментов входа в рынок. Используемые индикаторы:  Скользящие средние (Moving Averages):  Длинная скользящая средняя: 50-периодная SMA (простое скользящее среднее)  Короткая скользящая средняя: 20-периодная SMA  Индикатор относительной силы (RSI): Правила входа в позицию:  Покупка (Long Entry): Когд
    FREE
    MACD and MA filter
    Dmitriy Epshteyn
    4.33 (12)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The MACD and MA filter EA trades on the MACD indicator, uses the filter as two moving averages (fast MA is higher than slow MA - buy, sell - contrary), the Martingale is applied at the request of the User (the amount of lot multiplication for a series of losses is limited), breakeven, trailing stop, inverting the signal. In EA version 1.4. added closing an order by a reverse signal, separately by the MACD indicator (parameter Close_By_Reverse_MACD_Signal), separately by moving averages (paramete
    FREE
    Ultimate AI Trader
    Ljubomir Nikolic
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ultimate AI Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Version: 2.20 Developer: Ljubomir Nikolic Platform: MetaTrader 4 Version: 2.30 Supported Instruments: XAU/USD, EUR/USD, major FX pairs System Type: Modular breakout EA with AI signal logic and full local control Core Features: • Multi-Timeframe Analysis Combines M15 and H1 to identify high-probability entry zones. • Breakout Logic Entry is triggered based on candle color, price breakout, and trend confirmation. • VWAP Trend Filter Prevents trades agains
    FREE
    Long Waiting MT4
    Aleksandr Davydov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
    FREE
    Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St
    Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St Introducing an Expert Advisor (EA) with the name Alvergishy St which is inspired by the collaboration of the Indicators used. Moving Average, RSI & Stochastic are the main points in the program that runs this Expert Advisor. This program is created by the method of price sorting based on the collaboration movements of the mentioned indicators. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. S
    Big Collection Strategies
    Khairudi Kherikhanov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Big Collection Strategies-советник для метатрейдер МТ4,с более десятью режимами работы: 3 основных и несколько подрежимов для каждого основного. Предпочтительно использование на валютных парах. По умолчанию стоить режим усредьнителя с помощью отложенных ордеров.Выбор торгового режима осуществляется изменением параметров в окне настроек. Параметр STRATEGY устанавливается равным 1,2 или 3.Необходима оптимизация параметров на каждой торговой паре, в зависимости от выбранной стратегии и режима раб
    FREE
    ForexWolrd
    phuongcei
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ** I am currently providing this great EA for free in a limit time. Please download while it is still free ** Tired of emotional trading decisions? Live monitor: TBD Introducing our mql4 Expert Advisor , engineered for stable profit with acceptable risk using a genuinely intelligent Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) method. This isn't just another EA; it's a long-time tested solution designed to navigate the forex markets with precision. Whether you trade with a standard USD account or a Cent ac
    FREE
    The Midnight Scalper
    Stephen Reynolds
    3 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
    FREE
    Tarantula
    Sergey Kruglov
    4.2 (5)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tarantula is a trend Expert Advisor that looks for entry points based on the standard Moving Average indicator. It works with two timeframes selected in the settings. The EA looks for the points of trend change and opens an order when the signal matches on different timeframes. All orders are protected by stop loss. However almost all orders are closed by the EA on a signal change. Parameters SL - stop loss. TP - take profit. OnWork_1 - enable/disable searching for signals on the first timefram
    FREE
    HourGlass FREE
    Artem Tsepkov
    3.96 (26)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Бесплатная версия советника HourGlass ! ВНИМАНИЕ! установите Minimum lot 0.01 Советник HourGlass FREE  — это безиндикаторный, мультивалютный  робот, принцип работы которого является выставление сеток ордеров. Ставится ордер и в случае движения цены в противоположном направлении, выставляется серия ордеров с фиксированным расстоянием между ордерами. Советник ждёт откат цены, при котором закрывает серию ордеров с профитом, и цикл повторяется. Советник торгует сетками одновременно в двух направлени
    FREE
    Toms Dollar Cost Averaging
    Thomas Alexander Kevin Anderson
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This Expert Advisor implements an RSI Mean Reversion strategy with a moving average filter for trade entries. The EA uses higher timeframe RSI conditions to detect potential buy or sell opportunities, confirmed by a lower timeframe moving average. The strategy includes risk management features like limiting the maximum number of open trades, controlling risk based on ADR, and closing trades when a predefined account profit percentage is reached. It also includes visualization tools such as a bre
    FREE
    Alligator Trader
    Ciprian Ghebanoaei
    3 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
    FREE
    Lock Profit EA Promo
    Supomo
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA PROMO EXPIRED 2022.12.12 (12 December 2022)......!!!! .... NEW VERSION WITH 6 INDICATORS SETTING ON OR OFF (MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR).... Automatic  EA (With 6 indicator setting TRUE or FALSE) Manual trade (Buy,Sell,Trailing stop,Close buy,Close sell,Close profit,Close all) Local copy trading Full Panel indicators (SnR,Fibonacci,Currency strength,trade panel) Push notification,email,STP ALLINONE EA (All strategy in one EA) Hedging (on/off),martingale (on/off),anti martingale
    FREE
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.37 (27)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.94 (34)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.73 (1064)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.41 (37)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (170)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
    Capybara
    Sergey Kasirenko
    4.67 (46)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
    GOLD Dahab MT4
    Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.39 (84)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
    Indicement MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
    Scalp Unscalp MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
    DS Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (10)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (15)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
    Quantum Dark Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    4 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Gold on Ichimoku
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.73 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
    Aurum Trader
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
    Cherma Mt4
    Hicham Chergui
    2.62 (13)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Recovery Manager Pro MT4
    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
    Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
    Sergey Kasirenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
    EA Black Dragon
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.76 (560)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
    Advanced Scalper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.96 (114)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
    HFT Prop Firm EA
    Dilwyn Tng
    4.97 (627)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
    EA Gold NRJ
    Fanur Galamov
    4.55 (11)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Profit30
    Nissar Ahmed
    1 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Profit30 Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in m30 chart The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD pair offers in general the best broker execution conditions, with the best spread and witho
    Profit30 Lite Free
    Nissar Ahmed
    4.5 (2)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Profit30 Lite Free The Profit30 Lite Free Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in H1 chart The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD pair offers in general the best broker execution conditions, wi
    FREE
    Gold30
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Gold30 Expert Adviser, uses simple moving average crossover  system on the XAU/USD pair.Best optimized perform in H1 chart. Don't use any kind of martingale, grid or hedge. Is very lightweight in CPU / RAM resources. Only launches once at the beginning of the bar. Is very easy to setup and don't require any extra supervision, can be connected 24x7. It can be used by newbies. Try Back Test  and Try on Demo Account and execute on Real Account.
    Vanigan Gold pro Mt4
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary Overview Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading. Key Features Smart Trading : EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with margin protection Account Safety : Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits Professional Tools : News filter, session control, trailing stops
    Profit30 MT5
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The Profit30 for MT5 platform( Also Available for MT4 in Mql5 Market Place)   Expert Adviser, uses 7 different 'price action style' system on the EURUSD pair, on the M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.Best optimized perform in H1 chart The EURUSD pair offers in general the best performance in the major part of the Profit30 EAs.  In this EA, a selection of Profit30 systems has been rewritten and configured explicitly for get the best performance in the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD pair offers in general the
    Allgain100
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
    Handy514
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Overview This is a multi-strategy trading robot compatible with  netting mode. It combines technical indicators to generate trade signals and features a real-time dashboard for monitoring. Core Features Signal Integration System : Primary and secondary signal selection from 4 strategies: ATR Volatility Breakout Fibonacci Retracement Moving Average Crossover RSI Divergence Trade execution requires primary + secondary signal confirmation Risk Management : Percentage-based risk per trade (1% defau
    Vanigan
    Nissar Ahmed
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Strategy Description: Vanigan EA This expert advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy centered around the Super trend indicator, enhanced with multiple filters and risk management protocols. Here's a comprehensive breakdown: Core Components Supertrend Indicator : Calculates dynamic support/resistance levels using ATR (Average True Range) Generates signals when price crosses the supertrend line Uses trend continuation logic for entries during established trends Triple-Filter System : T
    Filtrele:
    Konstantin Grihin
    218
    Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.27 04:25 
     

    этот советник привлекает своей надёжностью наличием SL

    Nissar Ahmed
    1758
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Nissar Ahmed 2025.08.28 01:08
    Thanks for Your Review.
    İncelemeye yanıt