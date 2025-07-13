TradeMax

The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods   on the chart   as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat, gray - color means that the button is inactive and analysis by its period is not carried out.

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

For example, you have activated 5 buttons with periods from M1 to H1 and all of them are colored red - this means that the trend is downward and the robot will trade for sale. Then, for example, you have activated another button with the period H4 and at the moment of activation the button is colored blue - this means that on the H4 chart the trend is upward, as a result the robot will wait until all active buttons are colored the same color.

The indicator that is used in the advisor to determine the trend on different periods does not repaint and does not lag.

Parameters

  • Settings:
    • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
    • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient and efficient);
    • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. For this system to work, it is also necessary to launch the "File_Manager" application on the adjacent chart.
  • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
  • MagicNumber - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
  • Auto_Magic - used exclusively in conjunction with the "Trade_File_Settings " parameter, this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority "MagicNumber " , so let's say if "MagicNumber =1" , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
  • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
  • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
  • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
  • --------------------------
  • Balance_Minimum - if the deposit amount falls below the value specified here, then trading will stop completely. If 0, then not used.
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
  • Lot - fixed lot (if RiskPercent=0);
  • LotExponent - multiplication coefficient of averaging positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Min_Margin - the amount of the remaining free margin as a percentage of the deposit, used in case of deposit acceleration. The adviser will place a whole bunch of positions with the current lot, the number of positions is determined by the remaining free margin. If 0 is not used.
  • Use_Max_Lot - if enabled, the advisor will place one position with the maximum possible lot, taking into account   Min_Margin , not a stack of positions. Used to accelerate the deposit.
  • Min_Margin_Reset - if enabled, the advisor will reset the Min_Margin parameter after triggering, otherwise the robot will trade in turbo mode all the time, with the aim of accelerating the deposit more and more. Such work can be compared to a car running at breakneck speed for a long time, which is very dangerous.
  • --------------------------
  • Inp_Point - multiplication factor of parameters that are calculated in points
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
  • Slippage - permissible slippage;
  • Use_Open_Price - trading at opening prices (trailing continues to work on all ticks);
  • Direction_Control - if you turn it off, the robot will open opposite positions without waiting for the last ones to close;
  • --------------------------
  • Count_Symbol_Max - the maximum number of currency pairs used in the terminal;
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Distance - dynamic distance between positions;
  • Distance - fixed distance between positions if Auto_Distance=false;
  • Intensity - the number of candles for calculating the dynamic distance between positions, if Auto_Distance=true;
  • Division - the coefficient of division of the dynamic distance between positions, if Auto_Distance=true;
  • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Turbo_Profit - if enabled, the robot will close positions with any profit above the Virtual_Profit_Percentage value.
  • Virtual_Profit_Percentage - profit as a percentage of the deposit;
  • Take_Profit – fixed profit on the broker’s side in points;
  • --------------------------
  • Stop_Loss_Percentage — portfolio stop loss as a percentage of the deposit, stop loss is calculated for all positions in the series and is set at the same level;
  • StopLoss - minimum distance to stop loss in points from the breakeven point;
  • --------------------------
  • Virtual_Stop_Loss - the level of the indicator for closing the drawdown series when this level is crossed;
  • Period_Ind - period of the indicator chart;
  • Period_Stop - indicator calculation period;
  • --------------------------
  • Drawdown_Exit_System - drawdown exit system:
    • Mode_Exit_Standard - a standard system in which after opening a certain number of positions in one direction, the last position tends to close with the first with any profit above 0 and so on until all positions are closed,   the first position is considered to be the oldest position in the series;
    • Mode_Exit_Classic - a classic system in which the most profitable position tends to close with the first position.   with any profit above 0 until all positions are closed ,   the first position is considered to be the oldest position in the series;
    • Mode_Exit_Aggressive - aggressive system where all profitable positions tend to close with the first position. with any profit above 0, until all positions are closed, the first position is considered the oldest position in the series;
  • Mode_Exit_System - the number of positions after which the drawdown exit mode is activated;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Flat – flat indicator;
  • Flat_TF - period of the indicator chart;
  • Flat_Period - indicator calculation period;
  • Flat_Minimum - lower limit of flat;
  • Flat_Maximum - the upper limit of the flat;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Time – time filter;
  • Begin_Session_Hour — start of trading;
  • End_Session_Hour - end of trading;
  • Time_GMT – time shift;
  • Trade_Friday — trading on Friday;
  • --------------------------
  • Balance_Limit – closing all positions when there is a drawdown of the amount specified here;
  • Equity_Percentage - if enabled, Balance_Limit will be calculated as a percentage;
  • Balance_Limit_Copy - if disabled , the Balance_Limit parameter will be local, otherwise it is copied from the file (if the file method of settings is used);
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Trailing_Stop - trailing stop;
  • Next_Bar - trailing is triggered on the next bar, waits for the current bar to close;
  • Trailing_Time - trailing is triggered only after the specified number of seconds have passed since the position was opened;
  • Trailing_Start - start of the trailing stop;
  • Trailing_Stop - trailing stop step;
  • --------------------------
  • TimeLimit - closing positions by time;
  • Time_Limit_Hours - the lifetime of a position in hours, the time is counted from the last open position;
  • Time_Limit_Profit - the minimum profit with which all positions are closed after their expiration date;
  • Exp_Time_Prof - flag allowing to decrease the value of the Time_Limit_Profit parameter for frozen positions that cannot be closed given the current parameter value   Time_Limit_Profit   too long time.
  • Exp_Time_Prof_Max - coefficient of maximum decrease of parameter value   Time_Limit_Profit . With each overdue hour, the value of the parameter Time_Limit_Profit   will decrease and this coefficient determines the maximum possible decrease. So let's say if   Time_Limit_Profit   = -10%,Time_Limit_Hours = 24 hours,   Exp_Time_Prof_Max   = 2, then after 24 hours if the positions cannot be closed taking into account the minimum profit of -10% the value of the minimum profit will begin to decrease with each hour and after 48 hours it will double and will be -20%. Further reduction will not be made since the containment coefficient Exp_Time_Prof_Max = 2 (using the formula -10*2=-20%).
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Trend_Signal — enable a custom indicator to determine the current trend for all periods, the indicator is controlled from the chart;
  • Next_Signal - if enabled, then averaging positions will also be opened only based on signals from this indicator;
  • Use_Arrow - if enabled, positions will be opened only at the moment of signal formation;
  • Deviations - indicator deviations;
  • --------------------------
  • Trend_R – countertrend indicator;
  • Trend_Period — indicator period;
  • Trend_Distance - price deviation from its average value in pips;
  • Return_Close - closing positions based on the return indicator signal;
  • --------------------------
  • Speed – determination of the strength and speed of the price;
  • Reverse – trading on a rebound from a price jump;
  • s_Pips - jump distance in pips;
  • s_Time - time in seconds during which the price made a jump;
  • --------------------------
  • Reverse_Signal - if enabled, the robot will trade in the opposite direction;
  • --------------------------
  • Percent_Lock - percentage of the total volume of all open positions on the chart for setting the first lock order;
  • Use_Signal - take into account the readings of the trend indicator when opening the first hedging position;
  • Max_DD - the percentage of drawdown of the main series at which the first hedging position is opened;
  • Corridor_Lock - corridor distance for hedging positions;
  • Lot_Exponent_Lock - position hedging ratio;
  • Percentage_Profit_Lock - percentage of profit for closing all positions;
  • Max_Trades_Lock - maximum number of hedging positions;
  • --------------------------
  • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
  • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
    • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
    • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
    • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
    • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero ...
  • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
  • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
  • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
  • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
  • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
  • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
  • --------------------------
  • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
  • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
  • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
  • Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted.

Recommendations

  1. Chart period H1 or according to optimization,
  2. Currency pair XAUUSD or any other based on optimization results,
  3. ECN account with excellent trade execution.

Notes read carefully

  • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
  • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
  • Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use paid version. Another name for this advisor Modern Forex Technologies .
  • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Modern.

What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts . Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: An Analysis of Motives

Support

All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


