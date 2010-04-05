PriceEndeavor

This EA is based on the closing price from last Friday's weekend.

The closing price from last weekend reflects the market sentiment of the past week, and it is known to have a significant impact on price fluctuations in the following week.

This EA was created with this idea in mind.

For stable operation, the stop-loss is set at 90 pips.

Additionally, grid orders are placed every 30 pips, but in most cases, all orders are closed without hitting the stop-loss.

The best pair for this strategy is EURUSD on the M5 timeframe.

