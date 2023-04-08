Surf EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rustem Gabetdinov
- Sürüm: 24.21
- Güncellendi: 2 Şubat 2024
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693
Nature of work:
- The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals
- Buy and sell positions are independent of each other
- Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period
- The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal
Recommendations:
- Trading pair: AUDCAD (default parameters), or others
- Timeframe: H1 (1 HOUR)
- Leverage: 1:500
- Minimum deposit: from 100 units. with a minimum lot size on the account of 0.01, from 1000 units. at 0.1
- Account Type: Hedge
- Default parameters are given for 5-digit quotes
- For conservative trading: for every 1000 units the position volume is 0.01
- Before installing the adviser on a real chart, run the tester and make sure it works on your account!
Options:
- Trade direction - Trade direction
- Starting position size calculation type (Fix or Dynamic) - Type of calculation of the starting position size (Fixed or Dynamic)
- Starting position size (0 - off) - Size of the starting position (0 - turn off)
- TP and start trailingstop (0 - off) - Take profit and start using trailing stop (0 - turn off)
- Trailingstop distance (0 - off) - Trailingstop distance (distance between stop loss and price) (0 - disable), the default trailing stop step is 10% of 'TP and start trailingstop'
- Grid step (0 - off) - Grid step (0 - turn off)
- Position size multiplier - Position volume multiplier
- Starting to use the multiplier (2+) - Position number from which to start using the multiplier (2+)
- Maximum number of pairs (required to specify) - Maximum number of trading pairs traded simultaneously (required to specify)
- Maximum number of positions of one pair (required to specify) - Maximum number of positions of one pair (required to specify)
- Drawdown (fix - $, dynamic - %) (0 - off) - Closing positions during drawdown (if the calculation of the size of the initial position is fixed, then indicate the drawdown in currency, if the calculation is dynamic, then in percentage) (0 - disable)
- Start Trade Hour - Start time for opening positions
- End Trade Hour - End time for opening positions
- Show information lines - Show information lines
- Max spread - Maximum spread
- Slippage - Slipping
- Magic number - Unique position number
- Position comment (if empty - default) - Comment on positions (if empty - use default comments)
A good advisor with moderate risk for grid trading. I am also pleased with the support of the author. I recommend it for trading.