Atm Gbpusd Robot v1

5

ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence

Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market!

Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success.

Key Features:

  • Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including ,MFF, True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suitable for live accounts starting from $200.

  • GBP/USD Specialization: Thrive with the GBP/USD currency pair, a consistent performer. Check out our now

  • Customization and Flexibility: Adjustable settings for Classic, ECN, and PRO account types, any leverage, and the M15 timeframe. Compatible with other EAs to create a personalized trading strategy.

  • Optimal Investment: Begin your trading journey with a minimum deposit of $200 or maximize results with a recommended $1000 deposit. Experience the ATM Robot's ability to boost your trading potential.

Join Our Community:

  • Connect with Traders: Join a dynamic community of traders sharing insights, strategies, and set files for optimal ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 performance.

  • Discover More: Explore additional trading tools and offerings in our MQL5 seller profile to enhance your trading experience.

  • Stay Updated: Stay informed about the latest developments, strategies, and success stories by joining our Telegram community: FTMO Trading Robot.

Start Your Journey:

Unleash the power of the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 and embark on a path of consistent trading success. Elevate your trading excellence today!


评分 2
black_hyena
14
black_hyena 2023.12.19 16:27 
 

This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.

推荐产品
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
专家
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
专家
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
专家
该EA交易程序（100％自动）能够结合两个指标来创建策略，该版本称为“ Bear版本”（BASIC版本），包含2个指标：CCI和RSI 您可以通过一条简单的个人信息与我联系，要求您提供带有所选指标和条件的EA“熊版本”（或超级版本），一旦达成协议，我会将其投放市场，或点击以下链接页面底部，将您带到我的电报联系人。 如果找不到适合自己的策略，我可以为您创建（基于EA） 条件明确规定： 入口长； CCI高于/低于水平线 输入短CCI高于/低于水平线 长出口； RSI向上/向下穿越水平线 退出短线； RSI向上/向下穿越水平线 止盈和止损可以随意修改 100％自动 该EA具有称为“价差限制”的集成功能。此功能仅在点差小于或等于您确定的输入时才允许您进入市场 该机器人非常直观，易于理解，并为回测启用了所有可修改的值 可修改的值 入境地段； 获利和止损（点）； CCI时期和水平线； RSI时期和水平线； 只能进入或退出市场多头或空头 点差限制（开仓的最大点差）； 公开交易警报； 下载EA之后，您会在AUD / CAD交叉点上找到2种免费的礼品策略，这些策略从2019/05/30到2
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
指标
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
专家
这是我著名的剥头皮机Goldfinch EA的最新版本，它是十年前首次发布。它以短期内突然出现的波动性扩张为市场提供了头条：它假设并试图在突然的价格加速后利用价格变动的惯性。这个新版本已经过简化，使交易者可以轻松使用测试仪的优化功能来找到最佳交易参数。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 简单的输入参数可简化优化 可定制的贸易管理设置 交易时段选择 工作日选择 金钱管理 谨防... ick牛黄牛是危险的，因为许多因素都会破坏收益。可变的点差和滑点降低了交易的数学期望，经纪人的低报价密度可能导致幻像交易，止损位破坏了您获取利润的能力，并且网络滞后意味着重新报价。建议注意。 回溯测试 EA交易仅使用报价数据。请以“每笔交易”模式回测。 它根本不使用HLOC（高-低-开-关）数据 交易时间无关紧要 为了获得更好的性能，请为您希望在每个刻度线模式下交易的每个交易品种运行云优化。稍后分享！ 输入参数 触发点：触发点差所需的价格变动。 （预设= 10） 最小时间窗口：价格波动发生的最短时间。 （默认= 3） 最长时间窗口：价格波动发生的最长时间。
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.83 (24)
专家
此 EA 使用移动平均线交叉进行交易。它提供完全可定制的设置、灵活的头寸管理设置，以及许多有用的功能，如可定制的交易时段以及鞅和逆鞅模式。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用和监督 完全可定制的移动平均设置 它实现了两种不同的交易行为 可定制的盈亏平衡、止损、止盈和追踪止损 适用于 ECN/非 ECN 经纪人 适用于 2-3-4-5 位符号 交易可以符合 NFA/FIFO 标准 交易可以在相反的信号上关闭 实现鞅和逆鞅特征 按工作日和小时过滤交易 内置资金管理 EA 实现了四种不同的行为： 常规：在看涨交叉时买入，在看跌交叉时卖出 反向：在看涨交叉时卖出，在看跌交叉时买入 只买：看涨交叉点买入，不考虑看跌交叉点 只卖：在看跌交叉时卖出，不考虑看涨交叉 此外，它还实现了四种不同的资金管理模式： 手动交易手数：EA 将在每笔交易中交易固定手数 自动计算手数：EA 将在每笔交易中承担账户的 % 风险 Martingale：交易失败后，EA 将手数翻倍 逆鞅：交易获胜后，EA 将手数翻倍 输入参数 交易方向 - 按方向过滤交易：多头、空头或两者
FREE
Simple Moving Average with RSI and Stochastic
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMA and RSI are aligned in the same direction and when the Stochastic has left overbought/oversold areas. The 5 and 10 SMA are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
专家
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
专家
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
专家
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
专家
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
指标
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
专家
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
专家
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
专家
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
专家
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
SPD HighLow
Paranchai Tensit
4 (1)
专家
The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
专家
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Moving Average 429 EA
Xing Yuan Wang
专家
这是 MT4版 ，MT5版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118910 这是4-29均线EA 完全免费！ 警告：   专家顾问  （EA） 并非万能 ，使用该EA则同意承担EA所产生的一切损失的风险 外汇、黄金等金融产品交易是 高风险 产品，有可能让 本金归零 ，在交易前请一定了解风险 4日均线与29日均线金叉做多，死叉做空。 自定义止盈止损 追踪止损 魔术号自定义 固定手数/动态手数 重点：完全免费！ 参数设置： MagicNumber = 20070429;      // 魔术号 MA_Period1 = 4;         // EMA快线 MA_Period2 = 29;        // EMA慢线 StopLoss = 200;         // 止损(0=关) TakeProfit = 400;       // 止盈(0=关) EnableTrailing = true;  // 开启追踪止损 TrailStart = 100;       // 追踪止损开始 TrailStep = 50;         /
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
专家
Martingale Gaps 是一款全自动、专业的交易机器人，专为外汇市场 EURUSD M30 设计。它是专为那些想在自动交易中以很少的钱开始的人而设计的。当然用最少的手数。对于其他人来说，增加风险就足够了。 此 EA 不需要配置参数。准备好处理 EURUSD M30。 输入和输出订单的依据是基于两个指标：移动平均线、均线。 如果账户净值低于此值，智能交易系统将关闭所有头寸并停止自动交易。 该值必须以帐户货币设置。例子： Protection_Min_Account = 700 将在资产低于 700 美元时平仓（如果您的账户为欧元，则为 EUR）。 静态输入 int Protection_Min_Account = 0; // 在最小账户停止交易。 专家在每个价格变动时检查未平仓头寸，如果没有发现 SL 或 SL 低于（简称高于）选定的。它将 SL 设置为定义的值。该值以点为单位。例子： Protection_Max_StopLoss = 200 表示 4 位经纪商为 200 点，5 位经纪商为 20 点。 静态输入 int Protection_Max_StopLoss = 0
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
专家
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
专家
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Semi Martingale
Mohamad Rizal Maslan
专家
EA will trade base on manual entry. It will do martingale if your position in losses. There are no backtests available. This is a semi-automated EA that requires human intervention or initial order to be triggered by user. The main purpose of this EA is to open trade in the same direction with bigger lot size when initial trade losses. It is barely impossible for human being to trade like this 24 hours a day. This technique is well known to many trades and many use it to recover their losses. Ho
FREE
Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.5 (2)
专家
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame
FREE
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
专家
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
专家
Game Change EA 是一款基于 Game Changer 指标的趋势跟踪交易系统。当出现红点时，它会自动卖出，并持续卖出直至出现黄色 X，这预示着趋势可能结束。买入交易的逻辑相同。当出现蓝点时，EA 开始买入，并在检测到黄色 X 后立即平仓。 这款 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势货币对上的表现尤为出色。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！ 設定 Open new series – true/false - 真/假 - 新一系列订单的开始 Trade Buy - 允许EA购买。 Trade Sell - 允许EA出售。 Support manual orders – true/false –  允许EA控制手动订单 Use hedge - 允许EA
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>> 点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 Revers
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
专家
深度学习重塑黄金交易,智能化助手如园丁般打理交易花园。"黄金花园"EA采用 深度学习智能技术,20年数据训练,大幅提升策略表现。有了它,交易更轻松智能,让我们携手开启智能化时代,将交易变成幸福花园。这将是专属你的Gold Garden Steward 。  MT5 版本 : Gold Garden MT5 618大促，限时优惠200$ 目前有EA试用活动，购买后联系我们可获得“TrendMaster FX”或“AI TradingVision GPX”的使用权限。如需了解详情，请联系我们。 风险设置： 默认为中等风险，ea有多个风险设置，安全可控。谨慎的朋友可以从低风险值开始熟悉使用。 购买后： 用户手册：   点击查看手册 建议给我们发私信以获取最新注意事项或提示。 安全且稳定的EA： 我们的EA不使用网格或加倍策略。每个订单都有止损。采用小手数大波动策略，轻松应对新闻行情，尽可能减少账号的风险。安全且高效。 致力于持续改进： 我们致力于不断优化和增强我们的 EA，以提供最佳的交易体验。选择我们的专家顾问意味着您投资于一个拥有专门研究和开发支持的产品。性能在未来将趋势提升。 关于反
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
专家
GoldZ AI – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资金交易项
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
专家
介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
专家
Capybara EA 是一种基于 Hama 指标的先进自动化趋势跟踪系统。 如果市场转为看跌且指标变为红色，则 EA 将卖出；如果市场转为看涨且指标转为蓝色，则 EA 将买入。 EA 可以准确检测上升趋势和下降趋势的开始，并以鞅/网格方式控制未平仓交易，直到达到目标价。 推荐货币对：所有主要货币对，如欧元兑美元；澳元；英镑； nzdusd 以及 audcad 等次要对； nzdcad； eurnzd 和 eurcad 包括 m15 时间范围内的 xauusd 开始小时 – EA 的开始小时 开始分钟 – EA 的开始分钟 结束小时 – EA 的结束小时 结束分钟 – EA 的结束分钟 手数 – 开始交易的初始手数 使用可变手数 – 真/假 – 使用资金管理真/假 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 – 每 0.01 手的可用保证金 乘数 – 乘数因子，如 1.5 最大手数 – 允许的最大手数 获利 – 以点数获利 止损点数（0：不使用） – 以点数止损，如果为 0，则禁用它 百分比网格止损 – 允许削减所有头寸的总账户损失百分比 叠加 – 总利润中第一笔和最后一笔订单的平仓 X 笔交易后的
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
专家
DualGrid 智能交易系统 DualGrid 是一款多策略网格交易智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在提供灵活的风险控制、先进的网格逻辑和经过严格测试的执行行为。该 EA 集成了两种独立的交易策略，每种策略都采用不同的市场交互方式，使交易者能够根据不同的风险偏好和交易条件调整 EA。 购买后请立即私信我索取设置文件和使用说明。 实时信号： 点击此处 售出5件后，价格将快速上涨！最终价格：1800美元 战略架构 EA One – 延迟网格（可配置马丁格尔） 第一种策略是延迟网格系统，可完全控制马丁格尔策略的使用。交易者可以直接在输入设置中启用或完全禁用马丁格尔策略。将“手数乘以 EA 一”的输入设置为 1，该策略将自动转换为纯网格系统，不使用马丁格尔策略。这使得 DualGrid 成为少数几个可以通过单个输入完全消除马丁格尔行为的 EA 之一，从而为保守的交易策略提供了更大的灵活性。在输入设置中，您可以单独启用或禁用买入或卖出的实时交易。例如，如果将“买入”设置为“是”，将“卖出”设置为“否”，则 EA 将只开立买入仓位，而不会开立卖出仓位。 EA Two – 超级延迟网格（固定马
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
专家
从 2024 年开始的黄金 (Gold M15) 测试默认设置 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 自适应市场智能 特别首发优惠： Smart Regime EA 的强大功能以远低于其真实价值的价格发布。请立即以 $50 购入您的许可，在此价格开始逐步、分阶段上涨至最终定价 $500 之前锁定。这是一项对无与伦比的市场逻辑的投资。 释放自适应算法交易的力量。Kaufman Smart Regime EA 不仅仅是一个策略；它是一个市场感知引擎，旨在区分市场噪音和真正的动能。 核心理念：“智能机制”检测 大多数算法失败是因为它们对动态市场应用了静态逻辑。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA 利用 Perry Kaufman 传奇效率比逻辑的专有改编，来确定市场的“机制”（Regime）。它在混乱的盘整期间保持休眠，并在真正的方向性流动性进入市场时精确打击。 通过 更高时间框架矩阵 过滤价格行为，该 EA 确保您始终与主要的机构流动保持一致，而不是逆势而行。 验证层 原始信号永远不够。该 EA 在执行任何交易之前，采用 三重验证协议 。这减少了“误报”，并确保
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
专家
EA Aurum Trader 结合了突破和趋势跟踪策略，每天最多两笔交易。 购买后立即与我联系,以获得个人奖金!  您可以免费获得我们的强大支持和趋势扫描仪指标的副本，请pm。 我！  请注意，我不会在telegram上出售我的EA或特殊套件，它仅在Mql5上可用，我的套件文件仅在我的博客上可用。  小心骗子，不要从任何人那里购买任何套装！  设置 符号-输入黄金的确切符号名称,如市场观察ie. XAUUSD Starting_Lot-用于第一个位置的初始手数大小。 每x profit利润增加0.01-在达到指定的美元利润后，手数增加0.01。 TrailStart_Strg1-策略1（突破）的尾随开始的距离（以点为单位）。 TrailStop_Strg1-策略1的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Strg1-策略1（突破）的获利水平。 SL_Strg1-策略1（突破）的止损水平。 TrailStart_Strg2-距离（以点为单位），策略2（趋势跟踪）的尾随开始。 TrailStop_Strg2-策略2的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Str2-策略2的获利水平。 Ea_na
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
专家
Live signal   (234% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 980$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
作者的更多信息
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
专家
介绍 FTMO Smart Trader EA：您应对 Prop Firm 挑战的终极解决方案 您想通过像 FTMO、FundedNext 或 The Funded Trader Program 这样的 Prop Firm 挑战吗？FTMO Smart Trader EA 是专门为实现这一目标而设计的。凭借令人印象深刻的  胜率和仅  的回撤，该专家顾问精心制定了满足这些 Prop Firm 严格要求的策略。 限时优惠：在价格上涨至 $1,000 之前，以 $600 的价格购买仅剩的 4 份副本！ FTMO Smart Trader EA 的关键功能： 高级算法：专家顾问采用先进的技术和复杂的算法，确保做出快速准确的交易决策。 全面的风险管理：通过先进的风险管理协议，您可以确保您的资金始终安全。 多时间框架和多货币对分析：FTMO Smart Trader EA 分析多个时间框架和货币对，以做出最佳可能的交易决策。 单图表设置：只需在 EURUSD 上运行 EA，它将为您交易一个符号。 与 Prop Firm 账户兼容：FTMO、MFF、ROYAL、The Funded Trader
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Ftmo trader pro mt4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
The FTMO Trader Pro is a highly reliable and effective trading robot designed to help traders maximize their potential and make profitable trades. Its intuitive algorithm is able to quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the markets, taking into account ever-changing market conditions and new opportunities. The EA is specifically designed for trading on the EURUSD pair on a 15-minute timeframe, with default settings. It uses advanced indicators, including the EMA, to determine the tr
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance , controlled drawdown , and consistent risk management —all essential for success in prop firm environments. Trading Logic and Strategy The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M1
FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (1)
专家
Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time: Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading. With fully automated trading, the robot feature
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
BlitzWave HFT System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System! Key Features: The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold tra
Prop Firm Master Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Why This EA Stands Out Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown). Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
实用工具
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
PropTradeMaster mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
PropTradeMaster mt5     Live signal For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide Revolutionize Your Trading with PropTradeMaster: A Precision Engineered Forex Robot Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your proprietary trading journey with PropTradeMaster, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for MT4. Elevate your trading experience with this exceptional tool, tailored to exceed the stringent standards of prop trading firms. Embark on a
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
专家
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
专家
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
专家
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
指标
Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless. KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
筛选:
MichaellaJans
587
MichaellaJans 2025.02.17 21:11 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
来自开发人员的回复 Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2025.02.18 14:46
Bro, just optimize the EA like everyone else—it’s simple. Or use the set files provided in the pictures. For me, free EAs are just tools I’m willing to share so people can experiment with them and provide feedback. I don’t care about ratings. However, I do give priority support to paid users because they’ve invested in it. If you have a problem with that, you’re free to leave. I’m not here to entertain or assist you, and I owe you nothing.
black_hyena
14
black_hyena 2023.12.19 16:27 
 

This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.

回复评论