Atm Gbpusd Robot v1

5

ATM GBP/USD Robot V1: Elevate Your Trading Excellence

Just like Bayern dominates the Bundesliga, my EA dominates the Forex market!

Experience a revolutionary Forex trading tool with the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1. Designed to deliver outstanding performance across prop firm accounts and live trading setups, this automated solution is tailored for success.

Key Features:

  • Wide Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with top prop firm accounts, including ,MFF, True forex funds, FTMO, and more. Also suitable for live accounts starting from $200.

  • GBP/USD Specialization: Thrive with the GBP/USD currency pair, a consistent performer. Check out our now

  • Customization and Flexibility: Adjustable settings for Classic, ECN, and PRO account types, any leverage, and the M15 timeframe. Compatible with other EAs to create a personalized trading strategy.

  • Optimal Investment: Begin your trading journey with a minimum deposit of $200 or maximize results with a recommended $1000 deposit. Experience the ATM Robot's ability to boost your trading potential.

Join Our Community:

  • Connect with Traders: Join a dynamic community of traders sharing insights, strategies, and set files for optimal ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 performance.

  • Discover More: Explore additional trading tools and offerings in our MQL5 seller profile to enhance your trading experience.

  • Stay Updated: Stay informed about the latest developments, strategies, and success stories by joining our Telegram community: FTMO Trading Robot.

Start Your Journey:

Unleash the power of the ATM GBP/USD Robot V1 and embark on a path of consistent trading success. Elevate your trading excellence today!


レビュー 2
black_hyena
14
black_hyena 2023.12.19 16:27 
 

This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.

おすすめのプロダクト
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.67 (3)
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
FREE
Japan AI
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
エキスパート
JAPAN AI is a trading robot that operates automatically in the GBPJPY forex market. You don't need to worry about parameter configuration for this EA. It is ready to start trading on the GBPJPY M30 . The only decision you need to make is regarding the lot size. The backtest in the description is made for the last three years. This expert advisor includes a system that identifies trends and filters out market noise. It places orders based on the direction of the trend. Moving Average, Alligat
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
エキスパート
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.03 (34)
エキスパート
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
Vincenzo Tignola
5 (2)
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザー（100％自動）は2つのインジケーターを組み合わせて戦略を作成できます。このバージョンは「ベアバージョン」（BASICバージョン）と呼ばれ、CCIとRSIの2つのインジケーターが含まれています 簡単な個人的なメッセージで私に連絡して、選択した指標と条件を記載したEAの「ベアバージョン」（または優れたバージョン）を要求することができます。テレグラムの連絡先に移動するページの下部。 あなたにぴったりの戦略が見つからない場合、私はあなたのためにそれを作成できます（EAに基づく） 条件は明確に指定されています。 長いエントリー; CCIはレベルラインより高い/低い エントリーショート; CCIはレベルラインより高い/低い Longを終了します。 RSIがレベルラインを上/下に横切る ショートを終了します。 RSIがレベルラインを上/下に横切る テイクプロフィットとストップロスは自由に変更できます 100％自動 このEAには、「スプレッドリミット」と呼ばれる統合機能があります。この機能を使用すると、スプレッドがユーザーが決定した入力以下の場合にのみ市場に参入
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
インディケータ
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.83 (24)
エキスパート
この EA は、移動平均クロスオーバーを使用して取引します。完全にカスタマイズ可能な設定、柔軟なポジション管理設定に加えて、カスタマイズ可能な取引セッションやマーチンゲールおよび逆マーチンゲール モードなどの多くの便利な機能を提供します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 使いやすく、監視しやすい 完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均設定 2 つの異なる取引動作を実装します。 カスタマイズ可能な損益分岐点、SL、TP、トレーリング ストップ ECN/非ECNブローカーで機能 2-3-4-5 桁の記号に対応 取引はNFA/FIFOに準拠可能 反対のシグナルで取引を閉じることができます マーチンゲールと逆マーチンゲール機能を実装します 平日と時間帯で取引を絞り込む 組み込みの資金管理 EA は 4 つの異なる動作を実装します。 通常: 強気のクロスオーバーで買い、弱気のクロスオーバーで売る 逆：強気のクロスオーバーで売り、弱気のクロスオーバーで買う 買いのみ: 強気のクロスオーバーで購入し、弱気のクロスオーバーを無視する
FREE
Simple Moving Average with RSI and Stochastic
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMA and RSI are aligned in the same direction and when the Stochastic has left overbought/oversold areas. The 5 and 10 SMA are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
エキスパート
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
エキスパート
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
インディケータ
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
エキスパート
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
エキスパート
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
エキスパート
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
SPD HighLow
Paranchai Tensit
4 (1)
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor is based on technical analysis of High-Low of candlesticks. This technique can be used to trade volatility in all trading periods and swing trading. Considering the difference between today's bar and yesterday's bar. If today's High is higher than yesterday's High and today's Low is higher than yesterday's Low, that indicates a buy signal. Otherwise, it is a sell signal. Key Features This Expert Advisor works in any pair and timeframe. Recommended for M15. This system uses th
FREE
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
エキスパート
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Moving Average 429 EA
Xing Yuan Wang
エキスパート
This is  MT4 version ,MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118910 Expert Advisor (EA) is not omnipotent, using this EA means agreeing to bear the risk of all losses incurred by the EA Trading financial products such as foreign exchange and gold are high-risk products that may result in zero principal. Please be aware of the risks before trading This is Moving Average 429 EA FREE! This is a Moving Average EA
FREE
Martingale Gaps
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
エキスパート
Martingale Gapsは、外国為替市場EURUSD M30向けに特別に設計された、完全自動のプロの取引ロボットです。自動取引で少しのお金で始めたい人のために特別に設計されています。もちろん最小ロットで。他の人にとっては、リスクを高めるだけで十分です。 このEAはパラメータを設定する必要はありません。 EURUSDM30で作業する準備ができました。 入力と出力の順序は、移動平均、勢力均衡の2つの指標に基づいています。 アカウントのエクイティがこの値を下回った場合、専門家はすべてのポジションをクローズし、自動取引を停止します。 値はアカウント通貨で設定する必要があります。例： Protection_Min_Account = 700は、エクイティが700 USD（アカウントがEURの場合はEUR）を下回ると、ポジションをクローズします。 静的入力intProtection_Min_Account = 0; //最小アカウントで取引を停止します。 エキスパートは、ティックごとにオープンポジションをチェックし、選択されたものよりも低い（短い場合は高い）SLまたはSLが見つからない場合
FREE
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
エキスパート
Trend Catcher EA Pro — 最も支持されている Trend Catcher インジケーターを基盤に、多くのリクエストを受け、ついに Trend Catcher EA が登場しました。 アルゴリズムによる自動売買と、トレーダーによる手動コントロールを融合した次世代型エキスパートアドバイザー。 市場に対する完全な主導権を与えます。 高速、高適応性、そして「明確さ・性能・自由度」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されています。 EURUSD に対してリアルティック（99.9% 精度）のデータで設計・最適化。 再描画なし、再計算なし、遅延なしで安定した実行を提供します。 【ユーザーマニュアル・推奨設定】および【テスト済みプリセット】リンクをクリックしてください。 コア戦略: EA には2つの戦略モードが内蔵されています： I. Smart Trend Mode — トレンド方向に沿って一方向のみでエントリー。 構造が明確で低リスク、高精度。ヘッジなし。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（アグレッシブ） — ヘッジ系スキャルピングロジックで両方向にエントリーし、相場の
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
エキスパート
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
エキスパート
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Semi Martingale
Mohamad Rizal Maslan
エキスパート
EA will trade base on manual entry. It will do martingale if your position in losses. There are no backtests available. This is a semi-automated EA that requires human intervention or initial order to be triggered by user. The main purpose of this EA is to open trade in the same direction with bigger lot size when initial trade losses. It is barely impossible for human being to trade like this 24 hours a day. This technique is well known to many trades and many use it to recover their losses. Ho
FREE
Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4.5 (2)
エキスパート
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame
FREE
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
エキスパート
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
エキスパート
Jesko EA – Jesko は、 長年にわたり検証され最適化された戦略 に基づいて構築された特別なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 すでに 実際の口座でテストされており 、一貫して 利益性と低リスク を示しています。 今回、ついに一般公開することにしました。 Signal live    ライブアカウントの4ヶ月  簡単インストール  すべてのブローカーで利用可能（ECN口座推奨）  最低入金額: 100 USD  24時間365日サポート  Jesko を一度購入すると、他の製品を無料で入手可能！ 1,5年前 バックテスト用: チャートに INCORRECT が表示されないようにしてください。 表示された場合は、設定を変更する必要があります。 オプションは True/False のみです — チャートに緑の OK が表示されるまで調整してください。これは問題ないことを意味します 入力パラメータの説明 基本設定 AccountType – 口座タイプの選択 (Normal / ECN / その他)。 RiskMode – リスク管理モードの選択 (低 / 中 / 高)。 ロ
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
エキスパート
Goldex AI：今日の成功は明日の果実となる 期間限定の超割引！ 値上げ前の最後の2枚が299USドル。 ライブシグナル > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高リスクセット マニュアルと設定ファイル：マニュアルと設定ファイルを受け取るには、購入後にご連絡ください。 価格： 開始価格は899ドルで、10回販売されるごとに199ドル上がります。 コピー可能数：2 Goldex AI - ニューラルネットワーク、トレンド、プライスアクションを備えた高度なトレーディングロボット。 Goldex AIは、金のサポートとレジスタンスをブレイクするプライスアクションを利用する高性能取引ロボットで、市場のニューヨークセッションの動きを最大限に利用することで、可能な限り高い利益を得ることができます。 このロボットは、インテリジェント・リカバリーと呼ばれる戦略を持っており、損失が発生した後、その可能性のある損失を短期間で回復するために、より大きなロットをオープンします。 Goldex AIにはスマート・ニュース・フィルターが内蔵されており、中程度のインパクトのニュースがない
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT5バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT4 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! ルール   正確さと規律をもって取引を行ってください。 クォンタムキング EA     構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合しました。M5 上の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロフェッショナルの両
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
エキスパート
EA Gold Stuffは、金取引のために特別に設計されたExpert Advisorです。 この作業は、ゴールドスタッフインジケーターを使用した注文の開始に基づいているため、アドバイザーはトレンドに従うことを意味する"トレンドフォロー"戦略に従って動作します。 重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ トレンド スキャナーの強力なサポートを利用して、無料のインジケーターを入手し、プライバシーを守ります。あーみー！   リアルタイムの結果はここで見ることができます パラメータ 新しいシリーズを開く-新しいシリーズの注文の開始をオン/オフします。 開始ロット-開始ロット。 トレードバイ-Expert Advisorが購入できるようにします。 トレード売り-Expert Advisorが売ることを許可します。 ヘッジを使用する-機能が有効になっている場合、アドバイザーは買いと売りの両方の方向を取引し、機能が無効になっている場合、アドバイザーは一方向 マネー Manadgementを使用-オン/自動ロット計算の使用をオフにします。 オートロットオー
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
エキスパート
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
エキスパート
Game Change EAは、Game Changerインジケーターをベースにしたトレンドフォロー型の取引システムです。赤いドットが形成されると自動的に売り、トレンドの終了を示す黄色のXが表示されるまで売り方向に進みます。買い取引にも同じロジックが適用されます。青いドットが表示されるとEAは買いを開始し、黄色のXが検出されるとすぐに買いサイクルを終了します。 このEAはあらゆる通貨ペアとあらゆる時間枠に適していますが、M15時間枠のxauusdなどの強いトレンド銘柄で特に優れたパフォーマンスを発揮します。 リアルタイムの結果はここで確認できます。 個人ボーナスを獲得するには、購入後すぐにご連絡ください。 設定・マニュアルはこちら   設定 Open new series – true/false - 新たな一連の注文の始まり。 Trade Buy - EAが購入できるようにする Trade Sell -  EAの販売を許可する Support manual orders – true/false – EAが手動注文を制御できるようにする Use hedge - EAが買いと売りの両方
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
エキスパート
Trend Ai EAは、Trend Aiインジケーターと連携して動作するように設計されており、トレンド識別と実用的なエントリーポイント、そして反転アラートを組み合わせることで独自の市場分析を行い、インジケーターのすべてのシグナルを完全自動で処理します。EAには、完全に調整可能な多数の外部パラメーターが含まれており、トレーダーは好みに合わせてエキスパートをカスタマイズできます。 緑のドットが表示されるとすぐに、EAは買い注文をエントリーします。上昇トレンドが青い矢印で確認されると、EAは次のローソク足で買い注文をエントリーします。市場が反転した場合、EAはグリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。反対のシグナルが現れ、チャートに赤いドットが表示された場合、EAは売り注文をエントリーし、赤い矢印が続くとすぐに、EAは次のローソク足で売り注文をエントリーし、グリッドとマーチンゲール戦略で一連の取引を管理します。 通貨ペアと時間枠： このEAは、上場されているすべての資産、先物、株式、外国為替、コモディティ、暗号通貨、指数で使用できます。xauusd、eurusd、gbpu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦 略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 550ドルで購入できるのは残り1本のみです。その後、価格は650ドル、750ドルへと上がり、最終価格は1200ドルになります ライブシグナル >>>>> クリック 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sel
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
エキスパート
深層学習が金の取引を再構築し、インテリジェントアシスタントが庭師のように取引の庭を手入れします。「ゴールドガーデン」EAは、深層学習の知的技術を採用し、20年分のデータトレーニングにより、戦略のパフォーマンスを大幅に向上させます。これにより、取引がより簡単でインテリジェントになります。一緒にインテリジェント化の時代を切り開き、取引を幸せな庭園に変えましょう。これはあなただけのGold Garden Stewardになります。 MT5バージョン： Gold Garden MT5   618セール、期間限定で200ドル割引 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得ることができます。詳細についてはお問い合わせください。 現在の発売記念価格は699ドルで、販売目標に達すると999ドルに値上げされます。 現在、EAの試用キャンペーンが行われています。購入後にご連絡いただくと、「TrendMaster FX」または「AI TradingVision GPX」の使用権を得
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
エキスパート
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
エキスパート
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
エキスパート
One Gold EA をご紹介します。これは、Meta Trader プラットフォーム上の洗練された金取引ロボットで、高度な市場分析でトレーダーを支援するために開発されました。当社の独自のテクノロジーは、ニューラル ネットワークとデータ駆動型アルゴリズムを活用して、過去およびリアルタイムの金市場データを分析し、意思決定に役立つ洞察を提供します。従来の手動戦略とは異なり、One Gold EA は最小限の介入で動作し、取引プロセスを合理化し、関連するリスクの削減を目指しています。高度なニューラル プラグインの使用によりロボットの分析機能が強化されますが、他の取引ツールと同様に、One Gold EA は利益を保証するものではないことに留意することが重要です。ただし、より情報に基づいたデータに裏打ちされた洞察を提供することで、取引パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を考慮して設計されています。One Gold EA は、金市場を継続的に監視して、人間のトレーダーが見つけるのが難しいパターンや傾向を検出します。このシステムはさまざまな市場状況に適応できるため、特に金取引のような非常に不安定な環
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
エキスパート
アップデート — 2025年12月 2024年11月末、Aurumは正式に販売開始されました。 それ以来、ニュースフィルターや追加の防御条件、複雑な制限なしで、実際の相場環境にて継続的に稼働してきましたが、安定して利益を維持してきました。 Live Signal この1年間のリアル運用により、トレーディングシステムとしての信頼性が明確に証明されました。 そしてその実績と統計データを基に、2025年12月に大規模アップデートを実施しました： プレミアムパネルを全面刷新、すべての画面解像度に最適化 取引保護システムを大幅に強化 Forex Factoryを基にした高性能ニュースフィルターを追加 シグナル精度を向上させる2つの追加フィルター 最適化の強化、動作速度と安定性の向上 損失後に安全に回復するRecovery機能を搭載 プレミアムスタイルの新しいチャートテーマを採用 AURUMについて Aurum — ゴールド（XAU/USD）専用プレミアム自動売買EA Aurumはゴールド市場において、安定性と安全性を重視して開発されたプロフェッショナルな自動売買EAです。明確なロジッ
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
エキスパート
Capybara EA は、ハマ指標に基づく高度な自動トレンド追跡システムです。 市場が弱気になってインジケーターが赤に変わった場合、EA は売ります。市場が強気になってインジケーターが青に変わった場合、EA は買います。 EA は上昇トレンドと下降トレンドの始まりを正確に検出でき、TP に達するまでオープン取引をマーチンゲール/グリッド スタイルで制御します。 推奨ペア: eurusd などのすべての主要なペア。オードゥスド; gbpusd; nzdusd と audcad のようなマイナーなペアも。 NZDCAD; m15 タイムフレームの xauusd を含む eurnzd および eurcad。 開始時間 – EA の開始時間 開始分 – EA の開始分 終了時間 – EA の終了時間 終了分 – EA の終了分 ロット – 取引を開始する最初のロット 可変ロットの使用 – True/False – 資金管理を使用する True/False 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン – 0.01 ロットごとのフリー マージン 乗算 – 1.5 などの乗数 最大ロット – 許可され
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
エキスパート
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
エキスパート
DualGrid エキスパートアドバイザー DualGridは、柔軟なリスク管理、高度なグリッドロジック、そして綿密にテストされた執行動作を提供するように設計された、マルチ戦略グリッドエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは、それぞれ異なる市場アプローチに基づいて開発された2つの独立した取引戦略を統合しており、トレーダーはEAを様々なリスク選好や取引状況に合わせて調整できます。 ご購入後すぐにプライベートメッセージで設定ファイルと説明書をお送りください。 ラ​​イブシグナル： こちらをクリック 5件の販売後、価格が急騰します！最終価格は1800ドルです。 戦略アーキテクチャ EA One – 遅延グリッド（設定可能なマーチンゲール） 最初の戦略は、マーチンゲール法の使用を完全に制御できる遅延グリッドシステムです。トレーダーは入力から直接マーチンゲール法を有効または完全に無効にすることができます。「Lots Multiply EA One」の入力を1に設定すると、この戦略は自動的にマーチンゲール法のない純粋なグリッドシステムに変換されます。これにより、DualGridは、単一
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
エキスパート
2024年以降のゴールド (Gold M15) テストのデフォルト設定 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 適応型市場インテリジェンス 特別先行オファー: Smart Regime EA の能力は、その真の価値のほんの一部で提供されています。価格が最終評価額の $500 に向けて段階的に上昇し始める前に、今すぐライセンスを $50 で確保してください。これは比類なき市場ロジックへの投資です。 適応型アルゴリズム取引の力を解き放ちます。Kaufman Smart Regime EA は単なる戦略ではありません。ノイズと真の勢いを区別するために設計された、市場感知エンジンです。 コア哲学：「スマート・レジーム」検出 ほとんどのアルゴリズムは、動的な市場に静的なロジックを適用するため失敗します。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA は、Perry Kaufman の伝説的な効率比ロジックを独自に改良したものを利用し、市場の「レジーム（体制）」を決定します。混沌としたレンジ相場では休止し、真の方向性流動性が市場に参入したときにのみ、精密に攻撃します。 上位時間軸マ
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
エキスパート
EA Aurum Trader は、ブレイクアウトとトレンドフォロー戦略を組み合わせたもので、一日あたり最大二つの取引があります。 個人的なボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！  あなたは私たちの強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナ指標の無料コピーを得ることができます,pmしてください. 私！   私はtelegramでEAや特別なセットを販売していません、それはMql5でのみ利用可能であり、私のセットファイルはここの私のブログでのみ利用可能です。  詐欺師に注意し、他の誰からもセットを購入しないでください！  設定 Symbol-market watch ieのように金の正確なシンボル名を入力します。 XAUUSD Starting_lot-最初のポジションに使用される初期ロットサイズ。 各X$profitを0.01増加-USDで指定された利益に達した後、ロットサイズを0.01増加します。 Trailstart_strg1-ストラテジー1(ブレイクアウト)のトレーリングが始まる距離(ポイント単位)。 Trailstop_strg1-ストラテジー1のトレーリングステップ
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
エキスパート
Live signal   (234% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 980$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor は、不採算ポジションを回復するために設計されたシステムです。 著者のアルゴリズムは、負けポジションをロックし、それを多くの別々の部分に分割し、それぞれを別々に決済します。簡単なセットアップ、ドローダウンの場合のローンチ遅延、ロック、他の Expert Advisor の無効化、トレンド フィルタリングによる平均化、負けポジションの部分決済が 1 つのツールに組み込まれています。 グループ全体でのみ注文をクローズするグリッド戦略とは対照的に、より低い預金負荷で損失を減らすことができ、損失をより安全に処理できるようにするのは、部分的に損失をクローズすることです。 注文が復元される方法: 1 EA は、選択した商品の他のウィンドウを閉じて、不採算の EA をオフにします (オプション)。 2 EA は、処理されたすべての注文のテイクプロフィットとストップロスのレベルをリセットし、対応する識別子を持つ保留中の注文を削除します。 3 EA は、利益を利用して不採算注文の一部をカバーし、総ポジション量を減らすために、すべての処理された採算性のある注文をクローズします
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
エキスパート
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
作者のその他のプロダクト
Super Signals Channel Indicator
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT5 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support lev
FTMO Smart Trader EA
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (3)
エキスパート
FTMO Smart Trader EA – The Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor for Prop Firm Challenge Success Achieve funded trader status with confidence. The FTMO Smart Trader EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This fully automated Forex robot is engineered for consistency, stability, and compliance — built to meet strict prop firm rules and risk parameters with precision. Adva
MACD 2 scalper
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
MACD 2 Scalper Indicator for Precision Trading The MACD 2 Scalper works seamlessly on a variety of assets, including Boom Crash 1000, Crash 500, VIX75, GBP/USD, and many more. What is the MACD 2 Scalper? The MACD 2 Scalper is based on the traditional Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, with a key difference: it features two lines that form a cloud, offering more nuanced insights. The divergence between the MACD and the signal line is displayed as a color-coded histogram. Vers
Super Signals Channel
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Super Signals Channel Indicator Its channel is a non-repaint indicator that reacts more with recent price movements. For this reason, the Super Signals Channel Indicator is a better match for short-term or day trading strategy. The Super Signals Channel only plots swing trading opportunities. So most of its trade signals appear during consolidation or sidelined periods of the market. Super Signals Channel Indicator for MT4 Explanation The green band below the price shows the dynamic support le
MA Head and Grid
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 Gridingale   is a new complex  Expert Advisor   that combines   grid   and   martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take   profits   on little and big   movements .  A   loss covering system   is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an ind
MarketProfile master V1
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
For more tools  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mbedzimz1/seller#!category=2 A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price
Ftmo trader pro mt4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
The FTMO Trader Pro is a highly reliable and effective trading robot designed to help traders maximize their potential and make profitable trades. Its intuitive algorithm is able to quickly identify the best trading opportunities in the markets, taking into account ever-changing market conditions and new opportunities. The EA is specifically designed for trading on the EURUSD pair on a 15-minute timeframe, with default settings. It uses advanced indicators, including the EMA, to determine the tr
Master signals pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
So, for best result with only use EUR/USD and GBP/USD, NaS100, GER30. pairs that give you short term profit in scalping trad low time frame. If You want long term trade, then only use long term trad day like H4 Hour or day one time with pip target 100 or 200 in any currency pairs. 1st you need to set own trad lot size for small account you set low trade lot size like if you have 100$ in account balance then always use 0.05 trading volume with complete take profit and stop loss for safety account
Ftmo Passing Robot
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
The Ftmo Passing Robot is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help traders pass and manage proprietary firm challenges such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . This affordable and fully automated trading system is built to deliver steady performance , controlled drawdown , and consistent risk management —all essential for success in prop firm environments. Trading Logic and Strategy The Ftmo Passing Robot uses a trend-confirmation strategy on the EURUSD M1
FTMO Smart Trader EA Ragnarock
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
4 (1)
エキスパート
Limited purchases at $211 USD next 566 USD , For a limited time: Unlock the power of trading like an expert with FTMO Smart Trader EA. Our sophisticated algorithms will help you identify trends in the market and make smart, dynamic decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses. As the only algorithmic trading tool developed specifically for EURUSD markets, you can trust FTMO Smart Trader EA to help you succeed in the world of trading. With fully automated trading, the robot feature
NSA Prop Firm Robot Ftmo Passer
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
エキスパート
NSA Prop Firm Robot EA for MT4 is an advanced trading algorithm specifically optimized for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, or FundedNext. I’ve personally tested this EA over several weeks, and I was impressed by how efficiently it balances profitability and risk — a key factor for any funded account strategy. The EA operates with strict drawdown control and steady profit accumulation. What differentiates NSA Prop Firm Robot EA from other automated systems
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
BlitzWave HFT System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Introducing the BlitzWave HFT System - Your Ultimate Forex Trading Solution Unlock the Power of High-Frequency Trading (HFT) with the BlitzWave HFT System! Key Features: The BlitzWave HFT System is a state-of-the-art forex trading solution designed for traders of all experience levels to excel in high-frequency trading environments. It is compatible with prop firm accounts ranging from $35,000 to $200,000, offering a versatile solution tailored to your trading objectives. Optimized for gold tra
Prop Firm Master Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Prop Firm Master Pro is more than just another Forex robot—it’s a specialized tool created for traders who want to pass prop firm challenges and manage funded accounts with confidence. Why This EA Stands Out Prop Firm Challenge Focus: Designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, and MyForexFunds style rules (profit targets, max daily loss, max drawdown). Adaptive Neural Network (NSA Core): Unlike static EAs, it adjusts to live market conditions, giving it resilience in both trending and ranging
FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
ユーティリティ
Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly. Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity. Main Features
SessionMapperPro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
SessionViz Pro - Professional Trading Session Visualizer OVERVIEW: Professional indicator designed to highlight trading session times and specific time periods on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Essential tool for session-based trading strategies and time-sensitive market analysis. KEY FEATURES: Highlight trading session background areas with custom colors Draw vertical lines at specific times for precise entries Multiple instances support - combine different sessions Exclude specific days
Boom and crash trader
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
I WILL ONY SELL 6 COPYS AND REMOVE THE PRODUCT GET IT BEFOER IT,S GONE  HI THESE EA WORKS IN EVERY PAIR BUT THE ARE RULES THAT MUST BE FOLLOWDE  THE DEFULT SETTINGS WORK ON BOOM 500 M15 LOTS=0.2 SL=0 TP=5000 RSI=12.7 BUY_=32 SELL=68 BB_P=1.619 BB=27 SAFE_ZONE_=9.8 DON'T forget to leave reviews and comments . so that i can make more free tools for you guys . show me some support FOR OTHER PAIRS CONTACT AND SET MESSAGE ME  Risk is fundamental to the investment process, but remains a concept t
Tdi mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a non-repainting technical indicator that combines market sentiment, momentum, and volatility into a single analytical tool for clearer trading decisions. The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a multi-functional indicator designed to simplify market analysis by integrating several key market elements into one indicator window. It helps traders evaluate trend direction, momentum strength, and volatility conditions in real time. The indi
Boom and crash arrow
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
This indicator is based on an advanced strategy primarily for trading spikes on Boom and Crash Indices. Complex algorithms were implanted to detect high probability entries only. It alerts on potential Buy and Sell entries. To trade spikes on the Deriv or Binary broker, only take Buy Boom and Sell Cash alerts. It was optimized for 5-minute timeframe. the indicator will  tell you were to sell and buy its good for  boom and crash and currency  pairs  ,EURUSD ,GBPUSD,NAS100, 89% no repaint  Feature
PropTradeMaster mt5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
PropTradeMaster mt5     Live signal For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide Revolutionize Your Trading with PropTradeMaster: A Precision Engineered Forex Robot Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your proprietary trading journey with PropTradeMaster, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for MT4. Elevate your trading experience with this exceptional tool, tailored to exceed the stringent standards of prop trading firms. Embark on a
Auzar
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
5 (1)
エキスパート
Auzar MT5 – AI Prop Firms Forex Robot for Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping The Auzar MT5 Expert Advisor is a next-generation AI-powered trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It provides a scalping solution for Gold (XAUUSD) , specifically engineered to meet the requirements of prop firm trading environments such as FTMO , Funded Next , and My Forex Funds (MFF) . Built on neural network technology , Auzar adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions, delivering precision, consistency, and
F T M O Range Breakout Pro MT5
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
1 (1)
エキスパート
FTMO Range Breakout Pro is a professionally developed Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading in structured environments such as evaluation accounts. Built for MetaTrader 5, it adapts to varying broker conditions using a proprietary range detection algorithm and risk control system. This EA offers configurable settings tailored for traders who aim to follow strict drawdown and execution criteria often found in prop firm accounts. Key Features Smart Range Detection – Dynamically identifies a
Breakout Signal Pro
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Forex Signal Indicator — Automate Smart Pending Orders with Precision Are you tired of missing high-probability trades or struggling to manage your entries in fast-moving markets? The Forex Signal Indicator is designed to make trading easier and smarter — even for beginners. Key Features Auto Placement of Buy Stops and Sell Stops Automatically places pending orders at optimized zones based on market structure. Built-In Stop Loss Calculation Calculates SL levels intelligently — no more guessing
SuperTrend Line v3
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
The SuperTrend Matrix is a powerful and intuitive technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, offering traders an advanced perspective on market trends and volatility. Building upon the proven effectiveness of the classic SuperTrend indicator, our enhanced SuperTrend Matrix provides clearer signals, improved adaptability, and a comprehensive view to elevate your trading decisions. Why Choose SuperTrend Matrix? In today's dynamic financial markets, ident
Vader Volatility Trading System
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
Turn Market Volatility Into Your Greatest Advantage Vader Volatility is a professional-grade Expert Advisor engineered specifically for traders who profit from market turbulence. While others fear volatility, you'll command it with surgical precision using our proprietary Triple Shadow Protocol technology. This isn't just another reversal system. It's a complete volatility arbitrage solution designed for serious traders who demand consistent results in the most challenging market conditions.
TDI Roacher Ultimate Smart MM
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
エキスパート
[SET FOR EURUSD H1 ]   [ BLOG]   [GBPUSD SET ] TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE - Smart Money Management Edition The EA Born from Thousands of Hours Fighting the Markets LAUNCH PRICE: $299.99 | FINAL PRICE: $1,300 Current Tier 1: Copies 1-100 | Next Price Jump: $499 at 100 Sales [Live Signal Coming Soon] | The Story Behind TDI ROACHER ULTIMATE It started with failure. Our development team spent 18 months watching traders—good traders—lose accounts not because of bad strategy, but because of one fatal flaw:
Supertrend Pro Premium MTF Dashboard
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
インディケータ
Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard: Trade with Confidence Stop missing high-probability trades. The Supertrend Pro MTF Dashboard is the professional-grade tool designed to cut through market noise and instantly identify powerful, aligned trends across 8 timeframes (M1 to W1). Built for serious traders, this indicator delivers no-repaint signals and a clean, actionable dashboard, making multi-timeframe confirmation effortless. KEY FEATURES FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS 1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Alignment
フィルタ:
MichaellaJans
587
MichaellaJans 2025.02.17 21:11 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
3353
開発者からの返信 Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2025.02.18 14:46
Bro, just optimize the EA like everyone else—it’s simple. Or use the set files provided in the pictures. For me, free EAs are just tools I’m willing to share so people can experiment with them and provide feedback. I don’t care about ratings. However, I do give priority support to paid users because they’ve invested in it. If you have a problem with that, you’re free to leave. I’m not here to entertain or assist you, and I owe you nothing.
black_hyena
14
black_hyena 2023.12.19 16:27 
 

This EA is surely a money machine. Believe me, its too good to be true. In just four trading days testing it, the bot grew my account by over 90%. It does place long term trades I must say as most of the trades it took were holding for three days. The overall rating from me is EXCELLENT, thanks to the author.

レビューに返信