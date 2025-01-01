MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCHistoryOrderInfoSelectByIndex TimeSetupTimeSetupMscOrderTypeTypeDescriptionStateStateDescriptionTimeExpirationTimeDoneTimeDoneMscTypeFillingTypeFillingDescriptionTypeTimeTypeTimeDescriptionMagicPositionIdVolumeInitialVolumeCurrentPriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentPriceStopLimitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringTicketSelectByIndex SelectByIndex Özelliklerine erişebilmek için indis kullanarak bir emir seçer. bool SelectByIndex( int index // emir indisi ) Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', emir seçilemezse 'false'. Ticket CPositionInfo